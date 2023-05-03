 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kyiv Post)   Day 434 of WW3: "Russian Generals Continue to Let Us Down." Well Mr. ex-commander of the "Donetsk People's Republic", that's what happens when you hitch your cart to Nazi asses. This is your Wednesday Ukraine invasion discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
35
    More: News  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 May 2023 at 8:06 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🔥 And in Russia - it's on fire again

In the village of Volna, Krasnodar Krai, not far from the Crimean bridge, an oil depot is on fire.

The fire was assigned the highest degree of complexity, the governor of the Krasnodar region reported.

Rumor has it that he hit an unmanned aerial vehicle...)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the day, the Armed Forces hiat 12 enemy concentration areas and 4 ammunition depots

In addition, units of the missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy's air defense system, the General Staff reported.

And our aviation made 8 strikes during the day on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia released 26 Shahed-136/131 drones to Ukraine

They flew from the Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 21 of them.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the occupiers continue the forced passporting of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region

In order to speed up this process, the invaders are conducting demonstrative raids aimed at intimidating the local population with possible deportation and alienation of property, the General Staff reported.

" A column of empty buses arrives at the settlement, accompanied by representatives of the FSB, who, referring to the decree recently signed by the President of the Russian Federation on the deportation of persons without Russian citizenship from the occupied territories, set people a radical condition: either to renounce their Ukrainian passport in favor of a Russian one, or to immediately evict them from confiscation of property ," the General Staff said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the past day, the enemy carried out 106 shellings in the Kherson region, there were casualties

In total, the Russians fired 485 shells from heavy artillery, "Grads", tanks, UAVs and aviation in the Kherson region. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson nine times, - head of the OVA Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Russian soldiers targeted the residential quarters of populated areas of the region. Four people were killed, seven (one of them a child) were wounded," Prokudin said.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Another day and another claim that Russia's done something competent, and made arrests in Crimea to stop all the sabotage. Kyiv was attacked again overnight by drones, and the ruscists seem to have decided now that winter is over to prioritise actual military targets over energy infrastructure. Civilians of course have never been removed from that list. This is your overnight war news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent newspapers.

I Couldn't Just Sit and Watch - Caroline Nordengrip, Ukrainian Army Sergeant
A former Swedish member of parliament is the first foreign woman to enlist as a regular soldier in the Ukrainian armed forces.

'Russian Generals Continue to Let Us Down' - Former Separatist Commander
Former "Minister of Defense" of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" complains that Russia sacrificed its army uselessly in Donbas and Ukraine now has the initiative.

Hang Together on Ukraine, or China Will Hang Us Separately
Western policy on China mostly misunderstands the regime and its thinking. We cannot dictate Beijing's approach, but we can heavily influence it.

Russia Claims Arrests of Members of Ukrainian Sabotage Network Active in Crimea
It comes after a number of strikes in occupied-Crimea that have destroyed fuel depots and the derailment of two Russian freight trains over the last week.

EXPLAINED: Another Russian Fuel Depot on Fire, Another Derailed Russian Train
The attacks come shortly after a survey found one of Russians' greatest fears currently are acts of sabotage on their own territory, in particular attacks by Ukrainian drones.

EU Targets 1 Million Shells a Year as Ukraine Saps Ammo
Diplomats from some EU countries have expressed doubts over Europe's capabilities to produce enough ammunition, but officials in Brussels insist it can reach the target.

Russia Getting Beaten by Hackers
The month of April was disastrous for Russia not only on the eastern front in Ukraine, but also on the cyber-front.

Zelensky Says He Was Not Warned of US Secret Docs Leak
According to The Washington Post, Zelensky said he must prioritize the larger war effort over his personal feelings on the lack of communication by the United States.

Kyiv Targeted by Overnight Drone Attack
No casualties have been reported. It's the third time in six days that the Kremlin has attacked the Ukrainian capital either with missiles or drones.

Tinder Ghosts Russia
After more than a year of staying in the Russian market when other Western firms had bailed out, Tinder has finally announced that it would leave the Russian market before July 2023.

Ukrainian Lawmakers Urged to Postpone Resolution on Military Bonus
Ukrainian security officials are proposing that parliament delay the Hr. 30,000 military bonus resolution until a senior leader working group develops new regulations.

Changes in Russian Missile Attack Tactics Cannot Make Up for Cruise Missile Shortages
Russian planners launch old missiles fitted with new guidance and jamming systems at Ukraine and from new directions, in an attempt to achieve more success.

Russian Journalist Rebuked by US Republican Speaker of the House
After his position was misrepresented by a Russian media representative at a news conference in Israel, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, declared: "I support Ukraine."

Russians Fear Ukrainian Raids on Their Territory
Research shows that Russian citizens are beginning to fear the transition of hostilities from Ukraine to the territory of Russia.

Ukraine rises in World Press Freedom Index.
Ukraine rose from 106th to 79th place in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders on May 3.

Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, killing 3, injuring 5.
Russian forces shelled a supermarket in Kherson at 11:00 a.m. local time, killing three people and injuring five others, the Internal Affairs Ministry reported on May 3.

Governor: Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 82 times.
Russian forces launched 82 attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on May 3.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely shifting targets in coordinated mass missile strikes.
Russian missile strikes are likely shifting from targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure to military, industrial, and logistical infrastructure, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on May 3.

Wounded soldiers fight for recovery in Zaporizhzhia rehabilitation center

Russia launches drone attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure.
An administrative building in Dnipro was damaged when Russia launched another drone attack overnight on May 3, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak wrote.

Air Force: 21 out of 26 Iranian-made Shahed drones downed over Ukraine.
Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 21 out of 26 Iranian-made Shahed "kamikaze" drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on May 3.

Ukrainian military shoots down all drones fired at Kyiv overnight.
Ukraine's air defenses shot down all the Iranian-made drones that Russia'a fired at the capital overnight on May 3, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Local authorities report oil depot fire in Russia's southwestern Krasnodar region.
A fuel storage facility in Russia's southwestern Krasnodar region, located near the Crimean Bridge, was on fire early on May 3, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

Washington Post: Zelensky says White House did not inform him about intelligence leaks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky learned about the massive leak of U.S. intelligence documents from the news and has not had any conversations regarding the matter with the White House, Zelensky told the Washington Post in an interview.

NYT: Russian proxies reinforce counterintelligence measures.
Russian forces imposed additional restrictions on civilians in the occupied territories and intensified counterintelligence efforts ahead of the anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive, the New York Times reported.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your days folks, let us continue to hope that the battle continues to be heading to a ruscist defeat. Slavia Ukraini.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia released 26 Shahed-136/131 drones over Ukraine. They flew from the Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 21 of them.

Consequences of a night drone attack
▪ In the Kirovohrad region, three Iranian drones hiat an oil depot. People were not injured. The information about the damage is being clarified, - the head of the Kirovohrad OVA Andriy Raikovych.
▪ In Mykolaiv Oblast, a fire broke out in a private home as a result of a drone strike. It was eliminated. There are no casualties, - reported in OVA.
▪ In Dnipro, the administration building was damaged. A fire broke out. The fire has already been extinguished.
Residents of the city were not injured. Rescuers are still working on the spot. The consequences of the attack are being clarified, - said the head of OVA Serhiy Lysak.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zaporozhye was shelled at night

Once again, the peaceful houses of one of the private sectors of the city were targeted by enemy missiles. As a result of the attack, one house was completely destroyed, two were severely damaged, and windows and roofs were damaged in about 40 others. There were no victims or injured, - reported Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhia City Council.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cotton" happened at the military airfield in Bryansk region

The occupiers claim that the plane was damaged. According to preliminary data, a total of 5 UAVs participated in the attack. 2 of them were destroyed by small arms, 2 more exploded on the territory of the airfield. Another drone was not found.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The occupiers shelled the Dar'iv community of the Kherson region: one person was killed

Tokarivka was in the zone of enemy damage - the Russians ransacked the residential buildings, - reported the local State Administration. According to preliminary information, one person died. A 47-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries in the yard of his own house.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today at around 11 a.m., the enemy attacked the only working hypermarket in Kherson

Three dead, five wounded as of now. These are employees and visitors of the institution. All operational services are in place. They provide assistance to people, - the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Igor Strelkov doesn't appear to be much of a "leader".  And get a load of that outfit, it's like he's wearing tactical pajamas.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Ukraine's independence is not some kind of abstraction, but a concrete result that everyone who fights for Ukraine achieves.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The SBU detained a prosecutor in Kharkiv who demanded money from the victims for a "correct" investigation of crimes

SBU employees documented that the official demanded $35,000. from the victim in the case of fraudulent actions with commercial real estate.

For this amount, the prosecutor promised to give the man a "push" in the investigation of the relevant proceedings, as well as to seize the property and conduct a series of examinations. Employees of the SBU and the SBU detained the prosecutor "red handed" in Kharkiv during the transfer of the entire sum of the bribe, the press service of the SBU.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
May 2nd is my mom's birthday. She would have been 97 today. She died a few years ago. She made me have a Christian upbringing. The one saving Grace (pun intended) about being a Lutheran is that Luther said I will choose to worship God in my own way, and to hell with the church. Later I would adopt Timothy Leary's teachings of think for yourself. Mom raised me by herself. She was protective but suppressive. I yearned to be entrepreneurial. She said "oh honey, the world is dangerous, isn't it better to work for someone else and be pious and protected?"so the years went by and I never found my vocation, nor the polyamorous triad of two wives that loved each other. Now I'm just an old man at the bottom of a bottle of rum, reflecting on the past. I still have hope for democracy, Ukraine is beautiful. And I want to see the end of Russia before my life is through.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kherson Oblast is again under fire from the Russian Federation, there are casualties

Today, the Russians killed three energy workers who were performing emergency recovery work near the village of Stepanivka. The enemy also hunted in Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Tyaginka, in Tokarivka a 47-year-old man was killed in the yard of his own house, in Ivanovka a 61-year-old local resident was wounded.

The enemy hit the Kherson railway station. Previously, one person died, three more civilians were injured. The ambulance was also damaged - the medics were not injured. The rescue services are working on the spot - Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Near Avdiivka and Maryinka, the enemy's losses in killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies

14 units of enemy military equipment were also destroyed and damaged. In particular, 1 BMP, 2 Supercam unmanned aerial vehicles, 2 Zala unmanned aerial vehicles, 1 BBM, 120 mm mortars, MTLB, long-range visual surveillance complex "Murom-M", engineering equipment and anti-aircraft missile-gun complex 2C6 "Tunguska", - the commander promptly reported - Oleksandr Tarnavskyi of the strategic group of troops "Tavria".2
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Queen - '39 (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube kE8kGMfXaFU
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did someone forget to green the thread this morning, modmins?


Zelenskyy holds presser during surprise Finland visit
Youtube Z0wBfDvnhlE

Zelenskyy holds presser during surprise Finland visit
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good Morning contributors, regulars, lurkers, and passers-by!  Here's an update from Artem,
The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_dYfy-7JJg  Since I started following his war coverage his followers have jumped up by 100k.  Maybe Russia is losing as many men as he gains in followers so let's get him a few hundred thousand more views!

And as it is the day of (W)Odin, let's have some (W)atermelon images on a (W)atermelon (W)ednesday:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's all they've ever done throughout history.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Good Morning contributors, regulars, lurkers, and passers-by!  Here's an update from Artem,
The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_dYfy-7JJg  Since I started following his war coverage his followers have jumped up by 100k.  Maybe Russia is losing as many men as he gains in followers so let's get him a few hundred thousand more views!

And as it is the day of (W)Odin, let's have some (W)atermelon images on a (W)atermelon (W)ednesday:

[Fark user image image 500x340]
[Fark user image image 600x750]
[Fark user image image 390x280]
[Fark user image image 460x676]
[Fark user image image 850x1159]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1653733637525757952

Russian government claims 2 Ukrainian drones attacked the Kremlin overnight in failed attempt to kill Putin
 
turboke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: [Fark user image 600x750]


No need to have her cleaned. She's already in the bathtub.
 
GrogSmash2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Good Morning contributors, regulars, lurkers, and passers-by!  Here's an update from Artem,
The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_dYfy-7JJg  Since I started following his war coverage his followers have jumped up by 100k.  Maybe Russia is losing as many men as he gains in followers so let's get him a few hundred thousand more views!

And as it is the day of (W)Odin, let's have some (W)atermelon images on a (W)atermelon (W)ednesday:

[Fark user image 500x340]
[Fark user image 600x750]
[Fark user image 390x280]
[Fark user image 460x676]
[Fark user image 850x1159]


I am old enough that I really shouldn't be surprised that a watermelon fetish exists.

/each to their own...
\|/ Slava Ukraini!
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Help us get our kids back from Russia, urges senior Ukraine lawmaker visiting Israel

Deputy speaker of Kyiv's parliament Olena Kondratiuk is leading a delegation stressing the need for Israeli expertise in early warning systems, shelters
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fasahd: May 2nd is my mom's birthday. She would have been 97 today. She died a few years ago. She made me have a Christian upbringing. The one saving Grace (pun intended) about being a Lutheran is that Luther said I will choose to worship God in my own way, and to hell with the church. Later I would adopt Timothy Leary's teachings of think for yourself. Mom raised me by herself. She was protective but suppressive. I yearned to be entrepreneurial. She said "oh honey, the world is dangerous, isn't it better to work for someone else and be pious and protected?"so the years went by and I never found my vocation, nor the polyamorous triad of two wives that loved each other. Now I'm just an old man at the bottom of a bottle of rum, reflecting on the past. I still have hope for democracy, Ukraine is beautiful. And I want to see the end of Russia before my life is through.


Happy Birthday to your late mother. And thank you for these updates.

I hold the Fark contributors to this daily thread, as well as Fark itself, in high esteem for doing what the rest of media should be doing.

Above all, I hold the brave Ukrainian people up as heroes for standing up to Goliath with even less than the sling and rock David had.

Thank you all. I know it's not easy, but keeping this thread going is important. I look forward to the first day it doesn't need to happen.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It sounds like the live action remake of Battleship Potemkin is going well........
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thank you anonymous benefactor!
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

turboke: tembaarmswide: [Fark user image 600x750]

No need to have her cleaned. She's already in the bathtub.


is there room for her to share the tub?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fasahd: May 2nd is my mom's birthday. She would have been 97 today. She died a few years ago. She made me have a Christian upbringing. The one saving Grace (pun intended) about being a Lutheran is that Luther said I will choose to worship God in my own way, and to hell with the church. Later I would adopt Timothy Leary's teachings of think for yourself. Mom raised me by herself. She was protective but suppressive. I yearned to be entrepreneurial. She said "oh honey, the world is dangerous, isn't it better to work for someone else and be pious and protected?"so the years went by and I never found my vocation, nor the polyamorous triad of two wives that loved each other. Now I'm just an old man at the bottom of a bottle of rum, reflecting on the past. I still have hope for democracy, Ukraine is beautiful. And I want to see the end of Russia before my life is through.


my mother is also suppressive.  always told me how to 'play it safe'.  inwish that I had learned decades ago to ignore that type of advice from her.   I've been far too hesitant to try things in my adult life and I feel that I've missed out on living for 20 years.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x743]
[Fark user image image 775x1500]
[Fark user image image 850x260]


191,000 troops?!??!!

That's FOUR Vietnams in a little more than 14 months.

It's amazing to see how Putin has consolidated his power among the criminals and not gotten killed. I guess he doesn't drink tea or ride elevators anymore.

/One bullet ends this
 
phaseolus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1653733637525757952

Russian government claims 2 Ukrainian drones attacked the Kremlin overnight in failed attempt to kill Putin


I don't think it's an assassination attempt so much as it's an insult. And I hope they pound the hell out of Putin's Black Sea mansion and that stupid military church, next.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.