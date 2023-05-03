 Skip to content
"Not My King" protests are now the norm at King Charles III's events. "I didn't vote for you," says a woman with shiat all over her
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You don't vote for king.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not my king either.  Should I wave a yellow placard?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He just snuck up on them! Nobody saw this coming.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's only one king, man.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You ain't.... HIM.
Uh huh uh huh.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
where are my kneebritches!?
no wait... did do women wear kneebritches?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what even are kneebritches?

/rhetorical question, I don't care right now.  I should be working.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: what even are kneebritches?


A clever way of circumventing the Fark filters.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: where are my kneebritches!?
no wait... did do women wear kneebritches?


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


and yes, if they want to.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Windsors had a good run that probably died with Queen Elizabeth. Nobody likes Charles.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
8 posts in and no mention of how a watery tart throwing a sword at someone doesn't make 'em a king...
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: You don't vote for king.


lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size


Lolwut?
 
Muta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really don't understand the hate for King Chuck.

/ Born in Arizona
// Moved to Babylonia
/// King Chuck
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If other King of England candidates spent more time in Wisconsin and Michigan connecting with swing voters The U.K. wouldn't be in this mess.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Charles III
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Listen, all of you underlings. You will bow to my authority, or you will pay. There's still plenty of room in the Tower of London.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jug-ears Charlie?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark:

US Republicans: We hates them

UK Republicans: How amusing
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm only voting for a guy who can pull a sword from a stone. That should be a minimum qualification for any elected office, IMHO.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who do we need to eliminate, and in what order, to make Meghan Markle the queen?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well now there's only one way to solve this.

Those for the king and those against the king will have to meet in a field a few miles outside Reading and engage in gratuitous bloodletting.

No weapons technology developed past the 17th century permitted.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Who do we need to eliminate, and in what order, to make Meghan Markle the queen?


Every government institution in Britain?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Charles is like a stream of bat's piss.

/it was one of Wilde's
 
calufrax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: You don't vote for king.


Well, how'd be become king, then?
 
Bslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Well now there's only one way to solve this.

Those for the king and those against the king will have to meet in a field a few miles outside Reading and engage in gratuitous bloodletting.

No weapons technology developed past the 17th century permitted.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


REPRESENT!
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: You don't vote for king.


Then 'ow'd 'e get to be one?
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Who do we need to eliminate, and in what order, to make Meghan Markle the queen?


Oh dear. Now you've riled the worthless-ass "Royal Correspondents."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's kind of insulting to purportedly free people to tell them they're all locked in to some form of reverence for a monarchy that hasn't been relevant outside of tabloids for a very long time.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Well now there's only one way to solve this.

Those for the king and those against the king will have to meet in a field a few miles outside Reading and engage in gratuitous bloodletting.

No weapons technology developed past the 17th century permitted.


They tried that once. Then Kathleen Turner ran over Michael Douglas' MG with a monster truck and turned his favorite dog into pâté.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe those clever animatronic folks at Disney could construct a non-human compromise?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Protip: have a few spares on hand in case the prototype bursts into flames.
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BenSaw2: toddalmighty: You don't vote for king.

Then 'ow'd 'e get to be one?


He excited the correct female organ
 
