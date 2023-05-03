 Skip to content
(AP News)   "On-demand" power is the latest Paleozoic GOP capitalist buzzphrase to promote coal, oil, gas and nuclear energy and get you to hate the sun and the wind   (apnews.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
nuclear is not 'on demand' but I'll shut up because we need a lot more nuclear.
 
Merltech
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: nuclear is not 'on demand' but I'll shut up because we need a lot more nuclear.


I would think coal\oil is the same way. Fire the boilers, wait for temp, then start the turbines.

Now if they are using diesel, that could be faster...

Now there are some hybrid gas\oil turbines. Those are the closest to on-demand as you can get.

Still, use nuclear for base loads, solar \ wind for extra, coal and oil as the last thing.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
By all means let us swap immediately to unreliable sources.
 
fireclown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Perhaps, as renewable energy supporters, we should start describing solar and wind as a gift to the fossil fuel industry.  That we would still be on coal/oil/gas, but the other systems (solar and wind) would run when they were producing.  This would lead to less wear and tear on the main system (coal), and increased profits.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: nuclear is not 'on demand' but I'll shut up because we need a lot more nuclear.


Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again
Youtube HsM_VmN6ytk
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The joke's on them, my wind turbines are made from pure uranium.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Tr0mBoNe: nuclear is not 'on demand' but I'll shut up because we need a lot more nuclear.

[YouTube video: Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again]


can't wait. I watched Dr Strangelove and On The Beach last night to prepare.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: Tr0mBoNe: nuclear is not 'on demand' but I'll shut up because we need a lot more nuclear.

I would think coal\oil is the same way. Fire the boilers, wait for temp, then start the turbines.

Now if they are using diesel, that could be faster...

Now there are some hybrid gas\oil turbines. Those are the closest to on-demand as you can get.

Still, use nuclear for base loads, solar \ wind for extra, coal and oil as the last thing.


It's 2023. Everything you just said is dead. Fossil fuels are dead.
 
tiiger [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: nuclear is not 'on demand' but I'll shut up because we need a lot more nuclear.


This.  Nuclear is base-load power, and it's really really good at being clean base load power.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fireclown: Perhaps, as renewable energy supporters, we should start describing solar and wind as a gift to the fossil fuel industry.  That we would still be on coal/oil/gas, but the other systems (solar and wind) would run when they were producing.  This would lead to less wear and tear on the main system (coal), and increased profits.


CRAZY TALK!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

