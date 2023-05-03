 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Road trip to Vermont. One way   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you qualify for assisted suicide, travel is often a burden.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: If you qualify for assisted suicide, travel is often a burden.


The trip could kill you
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See Rutland and Die.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish all states had that option.  Body autonomy means choosing when to die.
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they add being alive to the list of terminal conditions that allow people to seek assistance?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I want to linger on as a mess and a burden drawing tens of thousands in resources making healthcare CEOs rich instead of something responsible like this!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The catch is finding a Subaru to define there in
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but who wants to die by maple syrup suffocation?

OK, other than you, weirdo.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N\ow you're gonna see a lot of terminally ill people on the side of the road, all hooked up to a rolling IV, hitch-hiking in to Vermont, guys in iron lungs being towed behind Subarus, hospices air-dropping their residents into Brattleboro, maple syrup prices skyrocketing,....
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, but who wants to die by maple syrup suffocation?

OK, other than you, weirdo.

OK, other than you, weirdo.


I do!
Fark user imageView Full Size


*rule 34 is real
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In related news, New Hampshire has announced that they've changed their state motto to "Live Free or Go West".
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, but who wants to die by maple syrup suffocation?

OK, other than you, weirdo.

OK, other than you, weirdo.


Depends on what the maple syrup is stuck to.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are allowed to put down our dogs when they can't walk anymore. Why not Grandma?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Excellent news.
Pity it doesn't seem to cater for Alzheimer's sufferers, but it's a step in the right direction.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, but who wants to die by maple syrup suffocation?

OK, other than you, weirdo.

I do!

OK, other than you, weirdo.

I do!
[Fark user image 425x573]

*rule 34 is real


I'm going to need proof that that isn't some sort of janky "pancake syrup" and is, in fact, real 100% maple syrup.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Hey Nurse!: The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, but who wants to die by maple syrup suffocation?

OK, other than you, weirdo.

I do!
[Fark user image 425x573]

*rule 34 is real

I'm going to need proof that that isn't some sort of janky "pancake syrup" and is, in fact, real 100% maple syrup.


Minor threadjack. My son took a cooking class in school and needed real maple syrup for a graded home assignment. I had never had it before. That was 3 years ago. I evicted Ms Buttersworth. The real stuff is all that's allowed now.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MythDragon: We are allowed to put down our dogs when they can't walk anymore. Why not Grandma?


Because Grandma's more than a dog.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder what life insurance companies have to say about legal suicide.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: New Rising Sun: Hey Nurse!: The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, but who wants to die by maple syrup suffocation?

OK, other than you, weirdo.

I do!
[Fark user image 425x573]

*rule 34 is real

I'm going to need proof that that isn't some sort of janky "pancake syrup" and is, in fact, real 100% maple syrup.

Minor threadjack. My son took a cooking class in school and needed real maple syrup for a graded home assignment. I had never had it before. That was 3 years ago. I evicted Ms Buttersworth. The real stuff is all that's allowed now.


We relegate the Buttersworth lady to the coffee nook area and keep the good stuff in the 'fridge. :)
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good. Most people will consider euthanasia in the next decade once they figure out what that mild little cold did to their brains. It's nice to have options on the table; delayed morbidity is a biatch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: New Rising Sun: Hey Nurse!: The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, but who wants to die by maple syrup suffocation?

OK, other than you, weirdo.

I do!
[Fark user image 425x573]

*rule 34 is real

I'm going to need proof that that isn't some sort of janky "pancake syrup" and is, in fact, real 100% maple syrup.

Minor threadjack. My son took a cooking class in school and needed real maple syrup for a graded home assignment. I had never had it before. That was 3 years ago. I evicted Ms Buttersworth. The real stuff is all that's allowed now.


Same. Real maple is where it's at
 
