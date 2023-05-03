 Skip to content
(Everett Herald)   Yo, Adrian. I guess I'll be seeing you in about 25 - 30 years with good behavior   (heraldnet.com) divider line
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The last name of Scott doesn't sound very Italian to me.
 
RAWISRADFORD
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New nickname - prison Mike
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not a crime to like Sbarro.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Admitted it, or declared it?
 
The Magical Flying Cow Turd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: The last name of Scott doesn't sound very Italian to me.


I was gonna say, "Michael John Scott". Damn boring name. Here I was expecting something like "Tony "The Skunk" Scarpatti a/k/a The Italian Stallion"
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An overdue punishment for Creed II.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After RTFA, it's clear this guy needs to reevaluate his "friends", since they set him up for the second drug bust and the subsequent "hitman for hire" scheme.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Magical Flying Cow Turd: Obituary Birthday: The last name of Scott doesn't sound very Italian to me.

I was gonna say, "Michael John Scott". Damn boring name. Here I was expecting something like "Tony "The Skunk" Scarpatti a/k/a The Italian Stallion"


His parents really missing a golden opportunity not naming him "Scott Scott Scott" and yelling at him all the time with a German accent.
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The FBI was aware of the scheme and had an agent pose as the hitman. Scott's friend met with the "hitman" and provided him with a down payment"

Folks, I can't stress this enough: Any "hitman" you're talking to is an FBI agant.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never trust anyone with three first names.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
#Snohomo
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's not a crime to like Sbarro.


It's not a crime to drink Budweiser. It's just sad Bud drinkers have never had a friend turn them on to a real beer.
 
