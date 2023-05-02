 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Texas shooter arrested in Cut and Shoot, not cut and shot   (bbc.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can we talk about guns yet?
 
links136
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Imagine spending the rest of your life in prison because you just couldn't go without shooting your gun one night
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

links136: Imagine spending the rest of your life in prison because you just couldn't go without shooting your gun one night


Well, it's Texas. So that time in prison is going to be pretty short.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, that's actually a town name in Texas?  WTF.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This simulation we're living in is just not that imaginative.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, I'm actually surprised. I expected either across the boarder or brought in dead.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tricky bastard was going north.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Wait, that's actually a town name in Texas?  WTF.


Probably should have been the first place they looked.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Cut and Shoot, TX"

Who the fark names these places? This is apparently some relic of the tail end of the 'wild west', but like who keeps that name after a decade or two.

/Also really surprised hombre hadn't made a beeline for the border.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Wait, that's actually a town name in Texas?  WTF.


yeah, came here to say that. i think i see your problem now....wtf
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Must be wrong. I was reliably informed by the Fark Real Americans that he had fled to Mexico where he would be nurtured and protected by the evil Mexicans. When I suggested he would be captured here, I was mocked and cursed.
I just can't believe that all the Fark Geniuses were so wrong. I thought white boys knew everything?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
According to one local legend, Cut and Shoot was named after a 1912 community confrontation that almost led to violence. According to differing versions of the story, the dispute was over:[6]
The design of a new steeple for the town's only church,
The issue of who should be allowed to preach there, or
The conflicting land claims among church members.
Whatever the circumstances were, a small boy at the scene reportedly said he was scared and declared, "I'm going to cut around the corner and shoot through the bushes in a minute!" This statement apparently stayed in the residents' minds and was eventually adopted as the town's name.[7]
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: According to one local legend, Cut and Shoot was named after a 1912 community confrontation that almost led to violence. According to differing versions of the story, the dispute was over:[6]
The design of a new steeple for the town's only church,
The issue of who should be allowed to preach there, or
The conflicting land claims among church members.
Whatever the circumstances were, a small boy at the scene reportedly said he was scared and declared, "I'm going to cut around the corner and shoot through the bushes in a minute!" This statement apparently stayed in the residents' minds and was eventually adopted as the town's name.[7]


Hmmph. And I assumed it must have been about a dispute over chewing tobacco.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: Must be wrong. I was reliably informed by the Fark Real Americans that he had fled to Mexico where he would be nurtured and protected by the evil Mexicans. When I suggested he would be captured here, I was mocked and cursed.
I just can't believe that all the Fark Geniuses were so wrong. I thought white boys knew everything?


He was deported to fight for the Russians in Ukraine, where he can kill and kill again.  Oh wait no they got him, never mind.

But I'm still not wrong, somehow!  I bet he fought over there for a day and they realized he was so good it was making them look bad, so they sent him back.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

links136: Imagine spending the rest of your life in prison because you just couldn't go without shooting your gun one night


Thankfully Red Badge if Courage is irrelevant in these enlightened modern times. Are we still pro non-russia still?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Wait, that's actually a town name in Texas?  WTF.


Used to drive near Old Dime Box on my way to college.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Can we talk about guns yet?


That's what started this whole thing
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Are we still pro non-russia still?


Don't make me report you to the department of redundancy department.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Wait, that's actually a town name in Texas?  WTF.


It's a Houston suburb.  I remember back when the company I worked for was based out of Houston I drove out to see the town just because I could not believe it was named that.

I told my dad about it and he mentioned visiting it 30 or so years prior and how it was "way outside" Houston.  Now it's just 10 or so strip malls and indoor gun ranges outside of Katy.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: links136: Imagine spending the rest of your life in prison because you just couldn't go without shooting your gun one night

Thankfully Red Badge if Courage is irrelevant in these enlightened modern times. Are we still pro non-russia still?


Learn how your autocorrect works
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: "Cut and Shoot, TX"

Who the fark names these places? This is apparently some relic of the tail end of the 'wild west', but like who keeps that name after a decade or two.

/Also really surprised hombre hadn't made a beeline for the border.


The town's name is actually a really stupid story. Supposedly there was a big argument and some kid said "I'm gonna cut around the corner and shoot through the bushes in a minute."

And that's the entirety of the story. Nobody died.

Now, White Settlement, TX, that place is farked up.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: "Cut and Shoot, TX"

Who the fark names these places? This is apparently some relic of the tail end of the 'wild west', but like who keeps that name after a decade or two.

/Also really surprised hombre hadn't made a beeline for the border.


Yeah!  Even Hot Springs, NM got rid of it's name from that era to rename itself Truth or Consequences after the game show.
 
