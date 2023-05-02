 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Elon Musk threatens to blue "Natural Penis Rejuvenation" corporation   (npr.org) divider line
29
    More: Stupid, Organization, Twitter, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, NPR, Chief executive officer, NPR's Twitter account, Corporation, Elon Musk  
•       •       •

489 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what a weird, sad little man
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's like he is holding himself hostage and screaming "Shoot the hostage!".

/see a psychiatrist already
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I really can't tell if Elon got beat up too much as a child or not enough.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Soon...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I really can't tell if Elon got beat up too much as a child or not enough.


Not enough...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a dick move.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Biscuits and gravy"
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Go away trollmitter.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"In a series of emails sent to this reporter, Musk suggested he would transfer the network's main account on Twitter, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person. The idea shocked even longtime observers of Musk's spur-of-the-moment and erratic leadership style. "

At some point very quickly it stops being leadership and it's just dumbfarks following a dipshiat, you sycophantic assclown.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
sounds like he could use a few more vigorous sessions with his analrapist
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's his website. He can make it as stupid as he wants.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: It's his website. He can make it as stupid as he wants.


Fark user imageView Full Size


and we get to mock him mercilessly
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He sounds like a teenage vandal.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WHY! WON'T! SHE! TAKE! ME! BACK!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That might be a problem for Mr. Musk.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice Twitter handle you have there, would be a real shame if something happened to it
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: It's his website. He can make it as stupid as he wants.


Well imagine if Twitter baleeted its Politics "tab"?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the British Broadcasting corporation will quit next?
Dunno who their tag will go to.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the best thing NPR could do right now is leave Twitter altogether and set up their own Mastodon server.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real reason he's pissed is he wanted to name his next kid @10peeYARR.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: I think the best thing NPR could do right now is leave Twitter altogether and set up their own Mastodon server.


They could do that but how would they get their followers to switch to the new platform?

Oh right, the national and international radio broadcasting system they have...hmmm
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Our era has a very high concentration of the stupidest people who have ever lived.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Elmo was on Bill Maher on Friday.  With all the puppet guests I thought I was watching an episode of Sesame Street.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Finally my Nutritional Paneer Recipes food blog account on Twitter will get the attention it deserves!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I think the best thing NPR could do right now is leave Twitter altogether and set up their own Mastodon server.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Much like actual countries, businesses that don't guarantee commercial stability and make reactionary decisions without consultation find themselves without a market.

Elmo is going to have to answer his creditors for running Twatter into the ground, and bonesaws tend to pierce the corporate veil quite effectively.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Proof that being able to afford the largest megaphone on earth is not the same as having something meaningful to say.

If he was less self absorbed maybe he would let something positive come from it,
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.