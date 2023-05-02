 Skip to content
(WTVR)   High speed chase. In a cement mixer   (wtvr.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bonus... it is in front of my sibling's house.
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putty Putty
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aggregated assault
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Have those things improved at all since the 80s?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Beverly Hills Cop II - Cement Truck Chase (1080p)
Youtube kEqfk1tSV8Y
 
almejita
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cement Mixer, Cement Mixer
Running 1 mile an hour

the MODERN LOVERS "Roadrunner" 1972
Youtube Gy88-5pc7c8


Didn't read the article
Got nothin
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seems like a poor way to escape...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alright, slick, you try to stop a cement mixer with any sort of momentum. I'll wait
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
hey i did this in a bus in grand theft auto it was a riot


GTA V- Stealing a Bus
Youtube y6RXn2dSIJY
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Aggregated assault


Asphalt and battery
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

silo123j: Bonus... it is in front of my sibling's house.


Be sure to ask about the new driveway
 
almejita
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: hey i did this in a bus in grand theft auto it was a riot


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y6RXn2dSIJY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


You're a lousy bus driver, you didn't make any of the stops.
 
