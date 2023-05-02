 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Police say students are playing a dangerous game. In other news, the 1980s have arrived in Pennsyltucky   (wtae.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, High school, Water gun, Firearm, Education, Car, Student, Accident, Canonsburg Police Chief Alexander Coghill  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
throwbacks.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Those were the days alright
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TF is wrong with police? My kid just did this as a fun, school sanctioned, activity.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard about something similar recently in the NW but with Nerf guns. Really kids? Make the cops more nervous?
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to do the same but with BB guns.
We didn't even shoot an eye out.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember kids...the adults don't want you to have the same fun they had.  Throwing you into a room with a video game was always the ultimate goal....then complaining you don't go outside enough.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ravage: Used to do the same but with BB guns.
We didn't even shoot an eye out.


We were poor. We just threw rocks and hickory nuts at each other.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry kids, your previously scheduled freedoms were cancelled because our society has too many gun nuts.

/waves American flag furiously
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This game is very dangerous, a responsible gun owner could mistake a teen holding a water gun with a real firearm, and then they would have no choice but to come out blasting.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the water quality in that part of the country, I'd agree, it's life threatening.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobbes0022: This game is very dangerous, a responsible gun owner could mistake a teen holding a water gun with a real firearm, and then they would have no choice but to come out blasting.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't the cops essentially making death threats here?

"from our profession, accidents happen very easily, and a lot of times they are deadly accidents"

It's one thing when parents or educators warn you about the dangers of interacting with police when with something "innocent in nature," but it really hits differently hearing the police talk about how dangerous and easily they themselves make mistakes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Ravage: Used to do the same but with BB guns.
We didn't even shoot an eye out.

We were poor. We just threw rocks and hickory nuts at each other.


look at this rich guy, could afford rocks and nuts.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: I heard about something similar recently in the NW but with Nerf guns. Really kids? Make the cops more nervous?


If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble. Why anyone would be stupid enough to carry around a realistic looking fake gun is a mystery to me.

I remember there being realistic toy guns back in the 1980s, and cops shot some kids so the manufacturers started putting orange things on the end.

I was taught as a kid to never use realistic-looking toy guns or anything that looked like a gun in public because it was obviously a bad idea since people might assume it was real and either call the cops or shoot. That was for a white kid in the 80s.

This is really just common sense.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is entirely impossible.  Today's teens are nothing but chickenshiat cowards who can't take a modicum of discomfort.  There are petabytes of camera footage to prove it.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble.


TFA: "it ended up just being a water gun. However, in low light conditions or from a distance away, an outline of that gun looks like a real gun"

There's no indication that they actually ran into anyone with a realistic looking water gun, they just warned against the "trend." I'd be worried to be seen around this PD with a vaguely pistol shaped orange stick.
 
antnyjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotcha was a great movie.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Kuf8tGwje8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walking around rural America in dark clothing with a realistic-looking fake weapon is quite the white privilege flex indeed.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Aren't the cops essentially making death threats here?

"from our profession, accidents happen very easily, and a lot of times they are deadly accidents"

It's one thing when parents or educators warn you about the dangers of interacting with police when with something "innocent in nature," but it really hits differently hearing the police talk about how dangerous and easily they themselves make mistakes.


You're a cop responding to a "suspicious individual, possibly armed" call in a residential neighborhood at 11:30 at night. You roll up and see some people in dark clothes ru- POWPOWPOW you're dead.

You interrupted a home invasion robbery. They fired through your windshield before you even got out of the car. Too slow.

You're a cop responding to a "suspicious individual, possibly armed" call in a residential neighborhood at 11:30 at night. You roll up and see some people in dark clothes running between two houses. Backup hasn't arrived yet but you know there have been home invasions in the area.

Wisely, you back your car up behind some other cars parked on the street, get out, circle behind the vehicle and go between the houses on the other side. Running towards you, you see the two people again. One of them clearly has a carbine pointed at you. Quickly you fire three rounds, dropping the one with the gun and the other one runs away screaming but dies in the street. You call for an ambulance but it's too late.

You've killed two kids who were playing a stupid game and thought you were another player. Now you're nationally famous and the scapegoat for bad parents.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a realistic plastic gun looks like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We played this when I was a high schooler in the 80's.  We even had cool things like letter bombs rigged in lockers.

Ah, those were the days.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: khatores: If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble.

TFA: "it ended up just being a water gun. However, in low light conditions or from a distance away, an outline of that gun looks like a real gun"

There's no indication that they actually ran into anyone with a realistic looking water gun, they just warned against the "trend." I'd be worried to be seen around this PD with a vaguely pistol shaped orange stick.


https://ktvz.com/news/prineville/2022/06/10/prineville-police-warn-parents-others-about-realistic-toy-water-gun-after-charges-seizure/

These things are pretty common. Can you tell that's a water gun from 15 feet away in the dark in 1-2 seconds? By the time you stop and think about it, you're either dead or dripping wet.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: TF is wrong with police? My kid just did this as a fun, school sanctioned, activity.


If the kids used bright, clear plastic ones, fine.

Did your kid use a water gun like these?  Cops in MA got a 911 call over "someone at the school with a gun."  It was <drum roll> during a game of assassin (
/https://turnto10.com/news/local/senior-assassin-game-water-guns-kingston-massachusetts-silver-lake-regional-high-school-911-call-weapons)
.
So now, in a split-second-glance, decide if that's a water pistol or a real pistol.  Do that like the lives of children at a school depend on your judgement.  That's what's "wrong" with police here.  They're trying to prevent kids from getting shot.

ktvz.b-cdn.netView Full Size
turnto10.comView Full Size


How about this one?

dukessportshop.comView Full Size



This one?
gearfireimages.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size



cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


/One of those is a firearm.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

khatores: DoganSquirrelSlayer: khatores: If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble.

TFA: "it ended up just being a water gun. However, in low light conditions or from a distance away, an outline of that gun looks like a real gun"

There's no indication that they actually ran into anyone with a realistic looking water gun, they just warned against the "trend." I'd be worried to be seen around this PD with a vaguely pistol shaped orange stick.

https://ktvz.com/news/prineville/2022/06/10/prineville-police-warn-parents-others-about-realistic-toy-water-gun-after-charges-seizure/

These things are pretty common. Can you tell that's a water gun from 15 feet away in the dark in 1-2 seconds? By the time you stop and think about it, you're either dead or dripping wet.


So is that how things go these days? Cops just roll up kill or be killed based on a report someone is walking around with a weapon of some sort?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eh, running around with "real looking" fake guns was dangerous back in the 80s.

I remember at least one kid being shot while playing laser tag (April 1987 if you want to look it up)

Now days I'd be less concerned about the police and more concerned about someone who thinks they can be a "good guy with a gun" by chasing a "bad guy with a gun" and shooting him.

That said, I'd have loved this game as a kid.  Less so now that I'm slow and out of shape.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Ravage: Used to do the same but with BB guns.
We didn't even shoot an eye out.

We were poor. We just threw rocks and hickory nuts at each other.


You lucky bastards had rocks?!

(So many nuts, so many nuts)
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

khatores: AbuHashish: I heard about something similar recently in the NW but with Nerf guns. Really kids? Make the cops more nervous?

If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble. Why anyone would be stupid enough to carry around a realistic looking fake gun is a mystery to me.

I remember there being realistic toy guns back in the 1980s, and cops shot some kids so the manufacturers started putting orange things on the end.

I was taught as a kid to never use realistic-looking toy guns or anything that looked like a gun in public because it was obviously a bad idea since people might assume it was real and either call the cops or shoot. That was for a white kid in the 80s.

This is really just common sense.


When i was a kid in the 70s I had one of these:
d3h6k4kfl8m9p0.cloudfront.netView Full Size


All my friends had these (the good ol' Wasp).
image.invaluable.comView Full Size


I had the craziest, how the hell did it happen, mystifying thing happen to me with one of those Wasp guns.  I was on my friend's front porch waiting for him to come out and his Wasp was there.  I pulled the trigger on it easily 100 times.  Pointed it at cars going by, click click click, Pointed it at birds.  Click click click.  Pointed it at Ethel the cat.  Click click click.  Put it to my head and BANG on the first click and i just about pissed my pants.

The only explanation I can come up with is one of the caps was a dud all those times right up until it wasn't.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


You're supposed to use paintball guns, not water guns.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's only dangerous because we find trigger-happy idiots and hand them a badge and a gun.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hobbes0022: This game is very dangerous, a responsible gun owner could mistake a teen holding a water gun with a real firearm, and then they would have no choice but to come out blasting.


could be worse, they could ring somebody's doorbell

IASIP - Frank Reynolds on the gun controversy - So anyway, I started blasting
Youtube AHzw4QvE2Do
 
1funguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ravage: Used to do the same but with BB guns.
We didn't even shoot an eye out.


We had a 2-pump rule, and you had to wear an army coat to play. No pellets. No head shots.
Everything had to be center mass or in the ass.

Paintballs hurt worse.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: hobbes0022: This game is very dangerous, a responsible gun owner could mistake a teen holding a water gun with a real firearm, and then they would have no choice but to come out blasting.

[media.tenor.com image 420x466]


dammit!!

/shakes tiny fist
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khatores: AbuHashish: I heard about something similar recently in the NW but with Nerf guns. Really kids? Make the cops more nervous?

If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble. Why anyone would be stupid enough to carry around a realistic looking fake gun is a mystery to me.

I remember there being realistic toy guns back in the 1980s, and cops shot some kids so the manufacturers started putting orange things on the end.

I was taught as a kid to never use realistic-looking toy guns or anything that looked like a gun in public because it was obviously a bad idea since people might assume it was real and either call the cops or shoot. That was for a white kid in the 80s.

This is really just common sense.


And the truth is the best water guns don't really look like real guns. You want a huge reservoir and something that you can control the amount of pressure and even continuous pressure, usually a lever or pump looking thing.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: bobbyjoebobby: TF is wrong with police? My kid just did this as a fun, school sanctioned, activity.

If the kids used bright, clear plastic ones, fine.

Did your kid use a water gun like these?  Cops in MA got a 911 call over "someone at the school with a gun."  It was <drum roll> during a game of assassin (
/https://turnto10.com/news/local/senior-assassin-game-water-guns-kingston-massachusetts-silver-lake-regional-high-school-911-call-weapons)
.
So now, in a split-second-glance, decide if that's a water pistol or a real pistol.  Do that like the lives of children at a school depend on your judgement.  That's what's "wrong" with police here.  They're trying to prevent kids from getting shot.

[ktvz.b-cdn.net image 850x667][turnto10.com image 850x477]

How about this one?

[dukessportshop.com image 850x637]


This one?
[gearfireimages.s3.amazonaws.com image 500x500]

[cdn.shopify.com image 400x400]


[cdn.shopify.com image 850x849]

/One of those is a firearm.


Build something that looks like a firearm, has a firearms manufacturer's name and logo emblazoned on it, and it must be treated as a firearm.

there are too many polymer parts now available in a multitude of colors and too many anodization finishes possible to not treat them as firearms if they're brandished.

I don't care if it's actually a squirt gun, or a cigarette lighter, or an airsoft or bb gun, if it's styled in the shape of and given the branding of a firearms manufacturer, treat it as a real gun until proven otherwise.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: bobbyjoebobby: TF is wrong with police? My kid just did this as a fun, school sanctioned, activity.

If the kids used bright, clear plastic ones, fine.

Did your kid use a water gun like these?  Cops in MA got a 911 call over "someone at the school with a gun."  It was <drum roll> during a game of assassin (
/https://turnto10.com/news/local/senior-assassin-game-water-guns-kingston-massachusetts-silver-lake-regional-high-school-911-call-weapons)
.
So now, in a split-second-glance, decide if that's a water pistol or a real pistol.  Do that like the lives of children at a school depend on your judgement.  That's what's "wrong" with police here.  They're trying to prevent kids from getting shot.

[ktvz.b-cdn.net image 850x667][turnto10.com image 850x477]

How about this one?

[dukessportshop.com image 850x637]


This one?
[gearfireimages.s3.amazonaws.com image 500x500]

[cdn.shopify.com image 400x400]


[cdn.shopify.com image 850x849]

/One of those is a firearm.


Yeah I can't tell.

Hell now they have "guns for kids" that look like toys to me anyway, not sure how anyone can tell the difference at a glance.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skybird659: [throwbacks.com image 621x466]


I'll get the door.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Remember kids...the adults don't want you to have the same fun they had.  Throwing you into a room with a video game was always the ultimate goal....then complaining you don't go outside enough.


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
but meanwhile, Ric Romero reported as inconsolable.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whoever made those toy guns are looking for a lawsuit
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: mcsiegs: Remember kids...the adults don't want you to have the same fun they had.  Throwing you into a room with a video game was always the ultimate goal....then complaining you don't go outside enough.

[imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x800]


that left turn lane is so many kinds of wrong I can't even.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Aren't the cops essentially making death threats here?

"from our profession, accidents happen very easily, and a lot of times they are deadly accidents"

It's one thing when parents or educators warn you about the dangers of interacting with police when with something "innocent in nature," but it really hits differently hearing the police talk about how dangerous and easily they themselves make mistakes.


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fano: khatores: DoganSquirrelSlayer: khatores: If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble.

TFA: "it ended up just being a water gun. However, in low light conditions or from a distance away, an outline of that gun looks like a real gun"

There's no indication that they actually ran into anyone with a realistic looking water gun, they just warned against the "trend." I'd be worried to be seen around this PD with a vaguely pistol shaped orange stick.

https://ktvz.com/news/prineville/2022/06/10/prineville-police-warn-parents-others-about-realistic-toy-water-gun-after-charges-seizure/

These things are pretty common. Can you tell that's a water gun from 15 feet away in the dark in 1-2 seconds? By the time you stop and think about it, you're either dead or dripping wet.

So is that how things go these days? Cops just roll up kill or be killed based on a report someone is walking around with a weapon of some sort?


When shiat like this happens I don't blame them.  https://www.kktv.com/2022/02/18/graphic-phoenix-police-release-video-officer-being-ambushed/

The number of cops being ambushed more than doubled from 2020 to 2021 and they have to be wary of it on every single call and every single traffic stop.

I do my best not to give them any reason to draw on me, let alone shoot me.  It turns out that's really f*cking easy to do.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fano: khatores: DoganSquirrelSlayer: khatores: If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble.

TFA: "it ended up just being a water gun. However, in low light conditions or from a distance away, an outline of that gun looks like a real gun"

There's no indication that they actually ran into anyone with a realistic looking water gun, they just warned against the "trend." I'd be worried to be seen around this PD with a vaguely pistol shaped orange stick.

https://ktvz.com/news/prineville/2022/06/10/prineville-police-warn-parents-others-about-realistic-toy-water-gun-after-charges-seizure/

These things are pretty common. Can you tell that's a water gun from 15 feet away in the dark in 1-2 seconds? By the time you stop and think about it, you're either dead or dripping wet.

So is that how things go these days? Cops just roll up kill or be killed based on a report someone is walking around with a weapon of some sort?


Yes, that is how things go these days. There used to be more of a "set up a perimeter and wait for backup" thing going on, but then due to the increasing numbers of active shootings, they're being trained to take more of an proactive, run-into-danger approach.

You either have one approach or the other - be proactive or stand back and wait for a plan.

Proactive results in more accidental shootings because you have to make a decision in fractions of a second. Hanging out while you get everything in place results in Uvalde. There's no good option when anyone could be armed to the teeth.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember playing this game (from Steve Jackson Games) back in college in the early 90s. One game I was disqualified for taking out an entire lecture hall. I planted a "bomb" in my friend's backpack and it went off while he was in class. The bomb? A small alarm clock with the words "Ha! Ha! Ha!"* written on it. I had set the bomb to go off at the wrong time. Good times, and no one got hurt and no one freaked out. And, Yes, more than a few teachers were aware of the various games and did not care.

*We used preset phrases to mean things like "bomb" or "poison" so that if anyone not in the game found it they would not freak out, and we also did not allow realistic looking guns, and the preferred weapon was a .45 chiquita banana, even though it only had a range of 5 feet.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Water guns?  Water guns?  You mean you can't stand bb gun wars, or bottle rocket fights?  Good goddamn.  What a bunch of lifeless simps Fark.com hosts.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

khatores: Fano: khatores: DoganSquirrelSlayer: khatores: If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble.

TFA: "it ended up just being a water gun. However, in low light conditions or from a distance away, an outline of that gun looks like a real gun"

There's no indication that they actually ran into anyone with a realistic looking water gun, they just warned against the "trend." I'd be worried to be seen around this PD with a vaguely pistol shaped orange stick.

https://ktvz.com/news/prineville/2022/06/10/prineville-police-warn-parents-others-about-realistic-toy-water-gun-after-charges-seizure/

These things are pretty common. Can you tell that's a water gun from 15 feet away in the dark in 1-2 seconds? By the time you stop and think about it, you're either dead or dripping wet.

So is that how things go these days? Cops just roll up kill or be killed based on a report someone is walking around with a weapon of some sort?

Yes, that is how things go these days. There used to be more of a "set up a perimeter and wait for backup" thing going on, but then due to the increasing numbers of active shootings, they're being trained to take more of an proactive, run-into-danger approach.

You either have one approach or the other - be proactive or stand back and wait for a plan.

Proactive results in more accidental shootings because you have to make a decision in fractions of a second. Hanging out while you get everything in place results in Uvalde. There's no good option when anyone could be armed to the teeth.


Shot in the dark, maybe cops could stop overwhelmingly supporting republicans who are arming everyone to the teeth and thus making their jobs more dangerous?
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khatores: Fano: khatores: DoganSquirrelSlayer: khatores: If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble.

TFA: "it ended up just being a water gun. However, in low light conditions or from a distance away, an outline of that gun looks like a real gun"

There's no indication that they actually ran into anyone with a realistic looking water gun, they just warned against the "trend." I'd be worried to be seen around this PD with a vaguely pistol shaped orange stick.

https://ktvz.com/news/prineville/2022/06/10/prineville-police-warn-parents-others-about-realistic-toy-water-gun-after-charges-seizure/

These things are pretty common. Can you tell that's a water gun from 15 feet away in the dark in 1-2 seconds? By the time you stop and think about it, you're either dead or dripping wet.

So is that how things go these days? Cops just roll up kill or be killed based on a report someone is walking around with a weapon of some sort?

Yes, that is how things go these days. There used to be more of a "set up a perimeter and wait for backup" thing going on, but then due to the increasing numbers of active shootings, they're being trained to take more of an proactive, run-into-danger approach.

You either have one approach or the other - be proactive or stand back and wait for a plan.

Proactive results in more accidental shootings because you have to make a decision in fractions of a second. Hanging out while you get everything in place results in Uvalde. There's no good option when anyone could be armed to the teeth.


Is it ok to shout "oi what are you doing, this is the police?" Or should you just assassinate folks who look like they are strapped and running around tactical style? I mean, without shots fired or anything.
I'm sort of having a problem with the timeline issue of "someone is reported running around with a weapon " and "let's go blast 'em, even though there aren't any shots fired, people running, or anything else going on."
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: khatores: AbuHashish: I heard about something similar recently in the NW but with Nerf guns. Really kids? Make the cops more nervous?

If they're using water guns that look like water guns, that's one thing. The problem is these don't look like water guns, so it's asking for trouble. Why anyone would be stupid enough to carry around a realistic looking fake gun is a mystery to me.

I remember there being realistic toy guns back in the 1980s, and cops shot some kids so the manufacturers started putting orange things on the end.

I was taught as a kid to never use realistic-looking toy guns or anything that looked like a gun in public because it was obviously a bad idea since people might assume it was real and either call the cops or shoot. That was for a white kid in the 80s.

This is really just common sense.

And the truth is the best water guns don't really look like real guns. You want a huge reservoir and something that you can control the amount of pressure and even continuous pressure, usually a lever or pump looking thing.


That's true, a Super Soaker in no way resembles a real gun and is brightly colored. And these morons decide to use something that could easily pass for a gun in daylight.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark.com:  we're such pussies, we don't go to sporting events for fear of the T-shirt cannon!

Goddamn morons.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: BunchaRubes: bobbyjoebobby: TF is wrong with police? My kid just did this as a fun, school sanctioned, activity.

If the kids used bright, clear plastic ones, fine.

Did your kid use a water gun like these?  Cops in MA got a 911 call over "someone at the school with a gun."  It was <drum roll> during a game of assassin (
/https://turnto10.com/news/local/senior-assassin-game-water-guns-kingston-massachusetts-silver-lake-regional-high-school-911-call-weapons)
.
So now, in a split-second-glance, decide if that's a water pistol or a real pistol.  Do that like the lives of children at a school depend on your judgement.  That's what's "wrong" with police here.  They're trying to prevent kids from getting shot.

[ktvz.b-cdn.net image 850x667][turnto10.com image 850x477]

How about this one?

[dukessportshop.com image 850x637]


This one?
[gearfireimages.s3.amazonaws.com image 500x500]

[cdn.shopify.com image 400x400]


[cdn.shopify.com image 850x849]

/One of those is a firearm.

Build something that looks like a firearm, has a firearms manufacturer's name and logo emblazoned on it, and it must be treated as a firearm.

there are too many polymer parts now available in a multitude of colors and too many anodization finishes possible to not treat them as firearms if they're brandished.

I don't care if it's actually a squirt gun, or a cigarette lighter, or an airsoft or bb gun, if it's styled in the shape of and given the branding of a firearms manufacturer, treat it as a real gun until proven otherwise.


Growing up, the rule was if it looked like a gun you treated it like one: finger off the trigger, pointed in a "safe" direction and never at people, no running with the gun, no throwing the gun, no looking up the barrel as a joke, etc.

As a consequence "toy guns" just weren't a thing in my family. The only "gun like" toys we had were super soakers and nerf ball shooters.

My extended family just had too many guns around to risk a mistake.  They were usually in a gun safe or holster or case, but as my uncle used to say one mistake will kill you.

Toy guns still make me uneasy.
 
