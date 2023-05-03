 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Dentist attacks couple with golf club because they were walking on their neighborhood country club golf course path, fails to play through   (clickorlando.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I live next to a golf course. You can walk the cart paths from 1830 until 0630. Look out for the javelina and coyotes and mountain lions. So far, the humans have been behaving.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nothing is worse than rules being enforced by people that aren't responsible for enforcing them.

Especially when it's not against the rules.
 https://harborhillscountryclub.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Health-and-Safety-HARBOR-HILLS-COUNTRY-CLUB-REGULATIONS-Final-March-2017.pdf

https://harborhillscountryclub.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Harbor-Hills-Country-Club-Health-Safety-Document-Final-March-2017.pdf
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just one more reason Biden needs to EO the total shuttering and destruction of golf courses nation wide.

1.  Golf courses are terrorism against the Giasphere.
2.  Mostly a cis white male game.
3.  Used by elites to broker deals that non rich cis white males don't have access to.
4.  Psychotic players of the giacidal game.

There is nothing good about golf.
Except the ladies golf outfits.  But those can be worn without playing the giacidal game.

Problem solved.
 
Bedistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thread needs a Falling Down reference...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And you just know that arsehole votes Republican without fail.
 
Bongo Blue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you spit on someone, better be prepared to defend yourself.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Falling Down indeed.   This fellow is stressed out because he has too much on his plate.   He is a dentist, president of his HOA and local leader of the National Socialist Workers Party.   Golfing is how he relaxes.
 
ecl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just one more reason Biden needs to EO the total shuttering and destruction of golf courses nation wide.

1.  Golf courses are terrorism against the Giasphere.
2.  Mostly a cis white male game.
3.  Used by elites to broker deals that non rich cis white males don't have access to.
4.  Psychotic players of the giacidal game.

There is nothing good about golf.
Except the ladies golf outfits.  But those can be worn without playing the giacidal game.

Problem solved.

coralogix.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Florida has a 'Stand Your Cart Path' law?
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just one more reason Biden needs to EO the total shuttering and destruction of golf courses nation wide.

1.  Golf courses are terrorism against the Giasphere.
2.  Mostly a cis white male game.
3.  Used by elites to broker deals that non rich cis white males don't have access to.
4.  Psychotic players of the giacidal game.

There is nothing good about golf.
Except the ladies golf outfits.  But those can be worn without playing the giacidal game.

Problem solved.


I'd be happy with golf courses existing if they didn't use any water other than what fell from the sky onto them.  Ideally most golf courses would exist in places where it rains enough to sustain the grass, provided that the groundskeepers don't cut the grass so ridiculously that it dies without artificial watering.

If they want to maintain the greens around the holes, then collect rainwater that has fallen on the property and pump it into tanks to then use to water those greens.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How is "Dentist" relevant?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just one more reason Biden needs to EO the total shuttering and destruction of golf courses nation wide.

1.  Golf courses are terrorism against the Giasphere.
2.  Mostly a cis white male game.
3.  Used by elites to broker deals that non rich cis white males don't have access to.
4.  Psychotic players of the giacidal game.

There is nothing good about golf.
Except the ladies golf outfits.  But those can be worn without playing the giacidal game.

Problem solved.


When I read Giasphere I'm imagining a buxom Italian woman floating the earth in a big bowl of pasta sauce.

/Fittingly, she also says "Ooh, Ooh La La" just like Gaia did in Sim Life
 
Monocultured
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just one more reason Biden needs to EO the total shuttering and destruction of golf courses nation wide.

1.  Golf courses are terrorism against the Giasphere.
2.  Mostly a cis white male game.
3.  Used by elites to broker deals that non rich cis white males don't have access to.
4.  Psychotic players of the giacidal game.

There is nothing good about golf.
Except the ladies golf outfits.  But those can be worn without playing the giacidal game.

Problem solved.


Don't forget, most golf courses also pay advantaged property tax rates in addition to all that. So not only are they elitist and exclusionary, they're subsidized by people who are neither.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: I live next to a golf course. You can walk the cart paths from 1830 until 0630. Look out for the javelina and coyotes and mountain lions. So far, the humans have been behaving.


Hmmm.  I'm guessing either the course in Scottsdale along the Indian Bend Wash, or Longbow, or perhaps either Alta Mesa that's far enough north that wildlife could make it in from the irrigation canal paths.  A distant fourth would be Shalimar, but only if the animals are managing to come down from the dry riverbed.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stud Gerbil: Falling Down indeed.   This fellow is stressed out because he has too much on his plate.   He is a dentist, president of his HOA and local leader of the National Socialist Workers Party.   Golfing is how he relaxes.


Was. He 'was' all of those things.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: How is "Dentist" relevant?


Ask Cecil the lion.

Golf is a gateway hobby.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mated with something on a golf course once.  But I never figured out which hole was hole 3.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: How is "Dentist" relevant?


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
