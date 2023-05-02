 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   The US Forest Service would like your help tracking down a responsible gun owner. This one is responsible for starting a wildfire by repeatedly firing incendiary shotgun shells into dry brush   (azfamily.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The plants wouldn't back off.
Not sure, Stand Your Ground defense?
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is he shooting at? Looks like an effigy of c-3po in jeans?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video seems like a solid reason to think it's his fault.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make him pay for putting the fire out
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect has been described as a white male, around 50-60 years old, wearing a light grey shirt with tan cargo pants. He approached the scene where the filmmakers were shooting at a homemade target. Upon arrival, they stepped back and allowed the suspect to take five shots using his shotgun.


My favorite part of this.  This chode didn't even know these guys. He just wandered up to a couple guys out plinking targets and was like "wanna see me shoot my shotgun?"  And of course it has dragons breath or whatever that ammunition is called.


This guy should be one of the state mascots for Arizona. I met so many versions of this guy when I lived there. Not pictured: either an F250 in pristine condition or a fully blacked-out Escalade

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like gun humpers are selfish, stupid people.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

atomic-age: It's almost like gun humpers are selfish, stupid people.


Pyromania and hoplophilia are actually related personality disorders.
They very frequently occur in the same individuals.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pretty indefensible.

So I expect deflection. Possibly in the form of whatabout.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You have his video... Who posted it, who shared it, where was it posted? C'mon people don't expect us to do your jobs for you. I know public tips can help, but it makes it seem like they're thoroughly stumped and are asking for any assistance.

You have a clear view of his face - even with the sunglasses you should be able to search through your ID databases and cross reference with the FBI to go through detention records and military ID's and do a reverse image search through the Interpol's most wanted archives. I watch CSI, they would have this guy caught by the end of the episode... step it up!
 
emonk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Hey, maybe we oughtta put that fire out."

"Nawww".
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The suspect has been described as a white male, round"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe I should completely RTFA rather than just skim it...
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If this moron lives here in Tucson, he'll be turned in any minute now.
Outdoor shooting ranges in the state forests are among surprisingly few places to shoot outdoors, and this idiot is farking that up for us.

/armed leftist here
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: You have his video... Who posted it, who shared it, where was it posted? C'mon people don't expect us to do your jobs for you. I know public tips can help, but it makes it seem like they're thoroughly stumped and are asking for any assistance.

You have a clear view of his face - even with the sunglasses you should be able to search through your ID databases and cross reference with the FBI to go through detention records and military ID's and do a reverse image search through the Interpol's most wanted archives. I watch CSI, they would have this guy caught by the end of the episode... step it up!


I'm gathering that you didn't read TFA.

The people filming were themselves shooting, but using conventional rounds.  He asked to shoot their target, they agreed, and that's when he fired his incendiary rounds, starting the fire.

I expect that the people doing the filming were happy to turn over their video as soon as they learned what the penalty for causing the fire was.  They don't want to take a fall for this gunt.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: If this moron lives here in Tucson, he'll be turned in any minute now.
Outdoor shooting ranges in the state forests are among surprisingly few places to shoot outdoors, and this idiot is farking that up for us.

/armed leftist here


Mmmhmm.  Already there have been pretty strict rules on what one is allowed to use as a target.  frame-supported paper targets or else solid plate-steel targets only.  Too many people are selfish and leave litter like shot-up cans, glass bottle fragments, and plastic bottle fragments, to where they simply have decided that these are banned as targets.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anuran: Make him pay for putting the fire out


Let's make him pay for closing the only paved road to Mt. Lemmon... stranding visitors already there, locking out residents and more visitors, and hurting the businesses at the top.
Seriously, fark this clown.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Other profile

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: You have his video... Who posted it, who shared it, where was it posted? C'mon people don't expect us to do your jobs for you. I know public tips can help, but it makes it seem like they're thoroughly stumped and are asking for any assistance.

You have a clear view of his face - even with the sunglasses you should be able to search through your ID databases and cross reference with the FBI to go through detention records and military ID's and do a reverse image search through the Interpol's most wanted archives. I watch CSI, they would have this guy caught by the end of the episode... step it up!


They literally cover that the source of the video is not related to the shooter and does not know them.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: What the hell is he shooting at? Looks like an effigy of c-3po in jeans?


In a blue (maybe denim) skirt and a hooded, gold, lame jacket

Pretty strange choice of a shooting target, seems to me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
another profile
Fark user imageView Full Size

/shiat's on fire, yo
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not to put too fine a point on it, but if you fire dragon's breath rounds from your shotgun, you're not a responsible gun owner.
The choice of target and generally dry environment is just a cherry on top of that turd Sunday.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Other profile

[Fark user image image 636x645]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The suspect has been described as a white male, around 50-60 years old, wearing a light grey shirt with tan cargo pants. He approached the scene where the filmmakers were shooting at a homemade target. Upon arrival, they stepped back and allowed the suspect to take five shots using his shotgun.


My favorite part of this.  This chode didn't even know these guys. He just wandered up to a couple guys out plinking targets and was like "wanna see me shoot my shotgun?"  And of course it has dragons breath or whatever that ammunition is called.


That's what happens at places where people go shoot.  It's a foreign concept on Fark and is called "being social."

I was at an unofficial range like that and a person I'd never met wanted to shoot my Garand.  In return he let me shoot his m60 (one of the first 150 made, too).  No fires were started.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not the guns it's the Americans. fark y'all have some dumb farkers down there.
 
