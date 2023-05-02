 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Because what's the point of being a law enforcement officer in Texas if you can't grab a peaceful protestor at random and rough her up
    More: Sick, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And this is why they're called "pigs".
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone commented "They won't go near schools." but I'm pretty sure they will unless they are needed.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Texas. Violently proud of their law enforcement community's excessive use of force and random brutality on women who pose no threat to anyone.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm this instance, no need to limit it to Texas
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

She had a phone camera. Do you know what damage a Gen Z terrorist armed with a TikTok with the images of those officers? They could put cat faces on them and make them look all sort of ridiculous, which will undermine their authority to the point that their lives will be at risk.

/*sigh* Who am I kidding? Pocket Ninja is so much better at this than I will ever be.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/*sigh* Who am I kidding? Pocket Ninja is so much better at this than I will ever be.


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She's got a phone! Quick! Send more units!"
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/*sigh* Who am I kidding? Pocket Ninja is so much better at this than I will ever be.


Laughter OL
I miss meow the cat
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas belongs on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the police

Fark user imageView Full Size

her shoes are an exact match of the terrazzo floor.

fark the police
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All cops really does mean, ALL
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do any of them have a BMI under 35?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon incoming from the Gov
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He obviously was in fear for his life.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe he mistook her for his girlfriend or his wife.
Yeah I said it, and the statistics are on my side.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She was coming right for him.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's the neat thing - with qualified immunity, the governor doesn't need to waste even a second on it.
 
ecl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The buzzcut and pretending you're a marine?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB

When they are victims of violence or accidents, I shed not one tear

/sometimes I laugh
//going to hell anyway
///
mixmag.netView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iranian women have it better than the people of texas.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Damn dirty hippies got what they deserved."

This quote cut and pasted from the May 1970 Kent State thread.

Folk, ain't nothing changed.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So you're saying she committed a crime of fashion?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the last second where the cop threatens the person filming that cements the fascism.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of them must have suspected her of ovulating, and wanted to protect the potential unconceived child as a future sacrifice to 2nd amendment rights.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The just and polite find they have no rights *clap* *clap* *clap* *clap* Deep in the Heart of Texass!
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing to read books from the early/mid 1800s written by Americans complaining about foreign government corruption (especially in Mexico).  And today, America has an extremely corrupt government system that allows cops to be violent criminals, with no repercussions or punishment for the criminal behavior of those government agents.

/outside of [redacted]
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/*sigh* Who am I kidding? Pocket Ninja is so much better at this than I will ever be.

Laughter OL
I miss meow the cat


I do not.
 
blastoh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/*sigh* Who am I kidding? Pocket Ninja is so much better at this than I will ever be.


worse yet, they could take videos of what those cops are up to so people can see for themselves.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking for a word that means we should not waste taxpayer money on state sponsored gangs. It's escaping me at the moment.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When i was 17, me, my BFF, another girl, and my boyfriend (at the time), got surrounded by all the cops in our little town for smoking weed in a parked car.

We were all taken to the station, but only my boyfriend received a misdemeanor fine. Us 3 girls they let go (but they did confiscate my dark blue cricket lighter*).  While I was being "interrogated" by one of the officers, I noticed his tie pin was a pig. Being very stoned I started to laugh, a lot.

The cop who called in the bust was Officer Paul Stoltz, and everyone, including everyone in the 2 towns bordering his town, knew how much of an asshole he was, to the point even the other cops couldn't stand him.

*CSS/The dark blue cricket lighter (and this was when they were cylindrical, not rectangular) was the only lighter I ever carried on me at the time. I started using only the dark blue cricket lighter because the other stoners would ask for a light, then pocket it. Many times, I didn't notice right away, and I'd make everyone of those f*ckers empty all their pockets to get it back. I was only 16-17 at the time, and I didn't work, so it was a major expense of I had to keep replacing it.

Eventually, I got to the point that when they'd ask me for a light, I'd hold it up but would refuse to let go. If they wanted the light, they had to let me do the lighting. After that, no more stolen lighters.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been behind on their quota.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They'll be alright!
If they're straight and white!
clapclapclapclap
 
ecl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoying all the blue "We support the Blue!" bulbs?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well she was coming right for them and waving around a scary phone. She will probably end up on death row for messing up their uniforms.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/*sigh* Who am I kidding? Pocket Ninja is so much better at this than I will ever be.

Laughter OL
I miss meow the cat

I do not.


Well that is just like the opinion of you, man.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those comments calling it an insurrection and worshipping the cops, along with lashing out at transgenders when they're confronted. It's like right-wangers operate on a preprogrammed set of instructions.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it's unarmed women doing nothing in a government building, Texas cops are apparently eager to charge in and beat 'em down.

When it's armed men holding hostages in a public school, Texas cops are confused cowards.

Texas, because the "Yellow Rose of Texas" is apparently a cop's craven canary cornhole.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil rights violation right there.

Just because she was at the end of the line, not armed (except for a cell phone) and a backpack

OFFICERS FEARED FOR THEIR LIVES!
 
Jak Cro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/*sigh* Who am I kidding? Pocket Ninja is so much better at this than I will ever be.

Laughter OL
I miss meow the cat

I do not.


User name checks out ;-)
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas Authoritarianism is desperate.  Unbelievable what a bunch of f*cking pants pissing pussies Texans are.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW can we give these fascists their own country? It seems we can't just "all get along," especially when they're the ones in the wrong.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: NOW can we give these fascists their own country? It seems we can't just "all get along," especially when they're the ones in the wrong.


No.  We can deport them.  If they want the land they have to die for it.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This isn't about law and order, it's about hurting the people that they want to see hurt.

Remember, on January 6th they thought they would be greeted as heroes and patriots and they would join them to cull and kill every Democrat they could find and likely a number of Republicans too.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thats always been the history
 
Explodo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fark the po-lice, fark the po-lice, fark 'em!
 
etoof
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

No.  We can deport them.  If they want the land they have to die for it.


Give them Antarctica and then four weeks to go there with everything they need to survive.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

And they're paying $8 for that privilege to boot.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
