(Law and Crime)   The Lecter School for the Culinary Arts graduate
27
    More: Sick, Plea, Defendant, Crime, Life imprisonment, Capital punishment, Murder, Alford plea, Law  
•       •       •

1137 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2023 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to check on all the missing persons cases in that area of the heartland.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check who bought fava beans and a nice chianti lately.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeeeell...that's enough internet for today...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
am23.mediaite.comView Full Size


Just for once I want to see a mugshot for a psychopath where my first thought isn't "Yep, that exactly what I was expecting him to look like."
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's even got the Alford plea. This one is coming to a true crime podcast near you soon
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A mind is a terrible thing to waste." -Hannibal Lecter
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house burned down later.

He's the second coming of Ed Gein.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: [am23.mediaite.com image 544x284]

Just for once I want to see a mugshot for a psychopath where my first thought isn't "Yep, that exactly what I was expecting him to look like."


images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good hell that story just kept getting worse.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Did they eat her?  It's very strongly hinted at.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gerrychampoux: "A mind liver is a terrible thing to waste." -Hannibal Lecter


FTFY
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Check who bought fava beans and a nice chianti lately.


i was just wondering about that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phelps' home in October 2021 burned down while both he and Norton were in custody. Investigators said that the fire was an act of arson caused by an "incendiary device" in a mortar tube with a "trip wire" attached to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

You just know that the little asshole got away, too.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Check who bought fava beans and a nice chianti lately.


A big Amarone, you Philistine
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they die burn the bodies and scatter the ashes over the Sea never more to mingle. Jesus
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kept her in a cage before using a gantry crane to dress her like a deer, and took pictures. Does anyone really think this was his first victim?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's his Boomer Fark STEMbro handle?
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is the most disturbing thing:

"physical evidence including the gantry device, cage, and items from the freezer that appeared to be human flesh with a date written on them of 7-24,"

Definitely don't want to eat human flesh after it's "best before" date.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Kept her in a cage before using a gantry crane to dress her like a deer, and took pictures. Does anyone really think this was his first victim?


The guy DATED HIS MEAT. And I don't mean "he had a relationship with her," I mean "he'd handled carcass breakdowns often enough to know that he'd have to date the resulting cuts or risk freezer burn."

Not his first victim.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fark account name: I think this is the most disturbing thing:

"physical evidence including the gantry device, cage, and items from the freezer that appeared to be human flesh with a date written on them of 7-24,"

Definitely don't want to eat human flesh after it's "best before" date.


This, obviously, and it screams "I've done this before, to the point that I'm dating the cuts."
 
pueblonative
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

poorjon: It's even got the Alford plea. This one is coming to a true crime podcast near you soon


Oh I sped read that wrong. I thought it was an Alfred plea and he was admitting to being Batman's butler
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The house burned down later.

He's the second coming of Ed Gein.


Nah, Ed Gein doesn't come close to this guy.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NephilimNexus: [am23.mediaite.com image 544x284]

Just for once I want to see a mugshot for a psychopath where my first thought isn't "Yep, that exactly what I was expecting him to look like."


WHat is she, about a size 14?
 
