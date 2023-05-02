 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Peace Street bridge not very peaceful to a beer truck   (wral.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like "Buschsh*tsh*tsh*tsh*t!"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go woke, get stuck under a bridge!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A truck that was too big failed to make it under the Peace Street Bridge

Too big to fail or failed because it was too big?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby...that wasn't a beer truck. Beverage yes, beer no.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An important reminder to trim your Busch.
 
medic2731 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ripped the top open just like a beer can...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he just delivered to The Cardinal he wouldn't have had any warning until right up in front of the bridge, with no place to turn around.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all get'cher truck stuck?

Nope, I was delivering that overpass, and I ran outta gas!
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pop open a cold one.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it wasn't here:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Truck damaged by bridge" implies a certain amount of agency by the bridge that it lacks.  There was no act on the part of the bridge to cause damage.

"Truck damaged by imbicile" would be more accurate.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: I'm surprised it wasn't here:
[Fark user image image 640x360]


This is not the morgue.
 
cefm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Too much beer results in attempted forced entry. Otherwise known as "a Kavanaugh".
 
