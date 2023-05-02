 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   You don't say. And how do you suppose that condition came to be?   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: Followup, Law, Immigration, Rio Grande Valley, Mexico, Crime, Domestic violence, Citizenship, Rio Grande  
•       •       •

1868 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2023 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hispanic Boobies!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Distrust among Latinos will hinder the search for the killer.

Also... the fact that Texas authorities aren't bothering to search for him.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Greg Abbott.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the police routinely abuse a community they don't get cooperation because a) they're the enemy, and b) nobody wants to have any interaction with them on the off chance they get arrested/deported (doesn't matter if you're legal or even a US citizen, sometimes folks get trapped in the system by bad cops). The solution is for cops to stop being bigoted aholes and start community policing, but that's easier said than done these days since the apples are all rotten to the core by years of encouraging power tripping racists.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Distrust among Latinos will hinder the search for the killer.

Also... the fact that Texas authorities aren't bothering to search for him.


But he's armed and dangerous.  You don't expect Texas cops to actually put themselves in danger, do you?
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't mess with texas.  Kick it out of the Union. move every government facility out to some where else and let them morans stew in their own juices. (Sorry Austin)
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: Don't mess with texas.  Kick it out of the Union. move every government facility out to some where else and let them morans stew in their own juices. (Sorry Austin)


Still better than your shiathole state.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If anything, he's already in Mexico, laughing his ass off that he got away.

His only issue now, is the moment he sneaks back into the US, he's going to have to look over his shoulder every 5 minutes.

Its not easy to live on the lamb like that. The stress will eventually take it's toll.
 
meathome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Don Cherry's tailor: Don't mess with texas.  Kick it out of the Union. move every government facility out to some where else and let them morans stew in their own juices. (Sorry Austin)

Still better than your shiathole state.


If they happen to live in, or from, Texas, this is going to be awkward.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: Hispanic Boobies!


They're not bad but it's the booties you gotta watch out for.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Don Cherry's tailor: Don't mess with texas.  Kick it out of the Union. move every government facility out to some where else and let them morans stew in their own juices. (Sorry Austin)

Still better than your shiathole state.


No, no it isn't.

Enjoy parking on the I-35 every morning.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Don Cherry's tailor: Hispanic Boobies!

They're not bad but it's the booties you gotta watch out for.


No, that's chunklah's you're thinking of...
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know if anyone noticed, but the sherriff hadn't released the muder weapon (as of this afternoon, not sure if he has at this point), a family member leaked that info. I'd bet that sherriff dirtbag didn't release it on purpose considering all the gun violence these days in rural texass and didn't want to hurt the fee-fees of snowflake gun humpers.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
State and local police shouldn't have anything to do with immigration enforcement. They shouldn't even ask what a person's citizenship status is. All that does is create distrust, and, as this article points out, frustrates the goals of these agencies which should be to mitigate crime no matter who the victim.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This asshole did more damage than you can imagine.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Don Cherry's tailor: Hispanic Boobies!

They're not bad but it's the booties you gotta watch out for.


No, we've been assured those hips don't lie.

But watch out for sharpies.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
contrary to popular belief and you probably wouldn't be able to tell anyways, Mexicans don't like crazy people just as much as we do, well, Republicans like crazy people but that's a different thread altogether, but Mexicans don't and will probably be more than happy to assist in returning shooter to US to face "Justice".

hopefully, he'll end up dead on either side of the border, horribly and painfully.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wessoman: lilplatinum: Don Cherry's tailor: Don't mess with texas.  Kick it out of the Union. move every government facility out to some where else and let them morans stew in their own juices. (Sorry Austin)

Still better than your shiathole state.

No, no it isn't.

Enjoy parking on the I-35 every morning.


30+ years in TX. Can confirm.

Nothing says wage slave like putting in 10 hours every day, then not accounting for the 2 hour commute.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Also... the fact that Texas authorities aren't bothering to search for him.


Where did you get that info? From the article, it looks like they've got quite a manhunt going on.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: Hispanic Boobies!


i think i know exactly who you're talking about
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Don Cherry's tailor: Don't mess with texas.  Kick it out of the Union. move every government facility out to some where else and let them morans stew in their own juices. (Sorry Austin)

Still better than your shiathole state.


How do you know that Don Cherry's tailor lives in Florida?
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Its not easy to live on the lamb like that.


 it's more likely he would have a donkey tbh
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: live on the lamb


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: When the police routinely abuse a community they don't get cooperation because a) they're the enemy, and b) nobody wants to have any interaction with them on the off chance they get arrested/deported (doesn't matter if you're legal or even a US citizen, sometimes folks get trapped in the system by bad cops). The solution is for cops to stop being bigoted aholes and start community policing, but that's easier said than done these days since the apples are all rotten to the core by years of encouraging power tripping racists.


Only choice left is to abolish them.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I doubt that Latinos want a murdering asshole amongst themselves. They'll call the cops if they see him. Why? Because if they don't, who is to say that the murdering asshole won't murder them? It's about self interest.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Distrust among Latinos will hinder the search for the killer.

Also... the fact that Texas authorities aren't bothering to search for him.


They'll get an anonymous tip in three weeks saying someone was burying something in the middle of nowhere.

They will find the shooter's body there. No one will know what happened to him but it will be very self evident that it was gruesome.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All these posts about Don Cherry's tailor is making Don Cherry's tailor blush
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: steklo: live on the lamb

[Fark user image 286x219]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: State and local police shouldn't have anything to do with immigration enforcement. They shouldn't even ask what a person's citizenship status is. All that does is create distrust, and, as this article points out, frustrates the goals of these agencies which should be to mitigate crime no matter who the victim.


It would be helpful if the police published a list of laws and regulations that they have absolutely no intention of ever enforcing. Maybe eventually legislators could get around to removing the debris from the books.
Not doing so makes it a guessing game for citizens and non-citizens alike.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I don't exactly trust Texas cops to put themselves in the way of danger when it comes to armed and dangerous perps.

On the other hand, I think Texas politicians might be throwing law enforcement under the bus to make hay out of an armed and dangerous Latin perp who could be behind you right now(!)

Maybe Texas is a bad idea
 
Tokin42
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if anyone here has actually been to Texas. You guys do know that just about every other person is Hispanic, right? They're the largest demographic in the state.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Don Cherry's tailor: Don't mess with texas.  Kick it out of the Union. move every government facility out to some where else and let them morans stew in their own juices. (Sorry Austin)

Still better than your shiathole state.


My burritos can beat up your burritos.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll bet Texas doesn't even put fries in their burritos.

If you don't put fries in your burritos Fark you!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: If anything, he's already in Mexico, laughing his ass off that he got away.

His only issue now, is the moment he sneaks back into the US, he's going to have to look over his shoulder every 5 minutes.

Its not easy to live on the lamb like that. The stress will eventually take it's toll.


This little guy lives living on the lamb
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tokin42: I'm wondering if anyone here has actually been to Texas. You guys do know that just about every other person is Hispanic, right? They're the largest demographic in the state.


Yes I have. Tell me how much power and influence in the governance of texas all of these Hispanics have?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: steklo: live on the lamb

[Fark user image image 286x219]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: I doubt that Latinos want a murdering asshole amongst themselves. They'll call the cops if they see him. Why? Because if they don't, who is to say that the murdering asshole won't murder them? It's about self interest.


It's TEXAS son. They will lock up the killer and then lock up the family and put them in a cage on the Rio Grande.

THATS why Latinos aren't saying anything or helping the cops. THATS why Latinos, even though they are overwhelmingly conservative, tend to vote Democratic.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: State and local police shouldn't have anything to do with immigration enforcement. They shouldn't even ask what a person's citizenship status is. All that does is create distrust, and, as this article points out, frustrates the goals of these agencies which should be to mitigate crime no matter who the victim.

[Fark user image image 200x150]

This asshole did more damage than you can imagine.


While I often do not agree with you, on this we are fully on the same page.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: I doubt that Latinos want a murdering asshole amongst themselves. They'll call the cops if they see him. Why? Because if they don't, who is to say that the murdering asshole won't murder them? It's about self interest.


That's why he has disappeared. He is likely already dead. At most the police might get a tip where the body is in a couple of weeks.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: steklo: If anything, he's already in Mexico, laughing his ass off that he got away.

His only issue now, is the moment he sneaks back into the US, he's going to have to look over his shoulder every 5 minutes.

Its not easy to live on the lamb like that. The stress will eventually take it's toll.

This little guy lives living on the lamb
[Fark user image 425x319]


Was thinkingmore like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Not a bad way to live.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Don Cherry's tailor: Don't mess with texas.  Kick it out of the Union. move every government facility out to some where else and let them morans stew in their own juices. (Sorry Austin)

Still better than your shiathole state.


According to many on pol tab, the entire country's a shiathole.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: steklo: If anything, he's already in Mexico, laughing his ass off that he got away.

His only issue now, is the moment he sneaks back into the US, he's going to have to look over his shoulder every 5 minutes.

Its not easy to live on the lamb like that. The stress will eventually take it's toll.

This little guy lives living on the lamb
[Fark user image 425x319]


That's not true.  He's living off of ewe.
 
algman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: steklo: live on the lamb

[Fark user image 286x219]


What part is tripping you up?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: State and local police shouldn't have anything to do with immigration enforcement. They shouldn't even ask what a person's citizenship status is. All that does is create distrust, and, as this article points out, frustrates the goals of these agencies which should be to mitigate crime no matter who the victim.

[Fark user image 200x150]

This asshole did more damage than you can imagine.


Enforcement on the retail end, yes. However post conviction immigration status should absolutely be an issue investigated and if the individual has no right to be in this country, they shouldn't be released into the population but instead deported. Day to day contact and investigation, immigration shouldn't be a consideration for police and sheriffs, leave that to the federal government agencies if they want to engage in the process.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Soon the fame of his name spread like wild fire all over the land.
With a price on his head, people still gave him bread, and they gave him a hand.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.