(ABC 27)   It's all cool, the state police have determined Penn DOT employee only took pictures of personal information so he could stalk people's social media   (abc27.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is absolute bullshiat. That's so much bullshiat if I were an attorney licensed in Pennsylvania I'd already have the class action suit drawn up. He's 62, per another story, but he was funneling those pictures to someone - probably someone he knows.

PennDOT are trying to shut this down so they don't have to pay the inevitable fine/settlement for stolen identities.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a world
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That is absolute bullshiat. That's so much bullshiat if I were an attorney licensed in Pennsylvania I'd already have the class action suit drawn up. He's 62, per another story, but he was funneling those pictures to someone - probably someone he knows.

PennDOT are trying to shut this down so they don't have to pay the inevitable fine/settlement for stolen identities.


More of this, speak up pennsy farkers
 
olorin604
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That is absolute bullshiat. That's so much bullshiat if I were an attorney licensed in Pennsylvania I'd already have the class action suit drawn up. He's 62, per another story, but he was funneling those pictures to someone - probably someone he knows.

PennDOT are trying to shut this down so they don't have to pay the inevitable fine/settlement for stolen identities.


I'm pretty sure the going rate for such a data breach is 2 years of identity monitoring by the entity that compromised the data initially.

At least that's what all the letters telling me I was part of a settlement seem to say.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Lsherm: That is absolute bullshiat. That's so much bullshiat if I were an attorney licensed in Pennsylvania I'd already have the class action suit drawn up. He's 62, per another story, but he was funneling those pictures to someone - probably someone he knows.

PennDOT are trying to shut this down so they don't have to pay the inevitable fine/settlement for stolen identities.

More of this, speak up pennsy farkers


Don't let the stump jumpers rule
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Would there have been ANOTHER, less-okay reason?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

olorin604: Lsherm: That is absolute bullshiat. That's so much bullshiat if I were an attorney licensed in Pennsylvania I'd already have the class action suit drawn up. He's 62, per another story, but he was funneling those pictures to someone - probably someone he knows.

PennDOT are trying to shut this down so they don't have to pay the inevitable fine/settlement for stolen identities.

I'm pretty sure the going rate for such a data breach is 2 years of identity monitoring by the entity that compromised the data initially.

At least that's what all the letters telling me I was part of a settlement seem to say.


So who controls the monitors?

Holes inside of holes.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gordon lightfoot left us on a may 1st, don't let that significance be lost
"The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" - Gordon Lightfoot (HD w/ Lyrics)
Youtube 9vST6hVRj2A
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subscribe him to the Penn15 club!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Would there have been ANOTHER, less-okay reason?


If they'd used it to make fun of Trump.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They concluded there was absolutely no danger that PENNDOT would fix the streets
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Gyrfalcon: Would there have been ANOTHER, less-okay reason?

If they'd used it to make fun of Trump.


Government employees shouldn't be misusing information they have access to for any reason. Period. Reality Winner or Trump, they should all be punished. This dipshiat should be punished, too. We are obligated to hand over this information, we shouldn't be violated as a resulted of it.
 
