 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Southern Living)   The most hilarious things you can find at Buc-ee's. Your dignity is definitely absent   (southernliving.com) divider line
49
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1589 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2023 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stuckey's pecan log hangs its head in shame
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I watched a place making fudge once when one of the local mall was finishing their expansion (it was the 80's). They had a nice big display window you could look thru to see them pour the hot fudge onto a marble table to cool & get cut into pieces. I happen to notice a somewhat large fly buzzing around, who then landed on the table right as someone poured out a fresh batch of fudge to cool. I turned to my mom and said we shouldn't buy anything from there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
None of these things are all that hilarious. That's just the South.

I mean, you can find fudge, maple butter, jerky, deer feed and bird feed at an Irving's Big Stop in Maine. As well as wipers, antifreeze, brake fluid, and even tires, along with a bottomless pot of coffee and some mighty fine pies, and 24 hour breakfast, along with cross-country ski trail maps, snowmobile trails--because you gotta gas those suckers up--and even showers for truckers and even a bunk for a few hours. And, like a Buc-ee's they have the cleanest bathrooms you are likely to find on the road, or pretty much anywhere. The Canadian Mafia has done great job at expanding in the US, and their work ethic is pretty much the same.

When your next road stop is a few hours away, yeah, you want to be sure you're loaded up. In Texas, you can go an awful long ways without a town of any sort showing up. In Florida or Louisiana, there are stretches of road you don't really want to stop anywhere near, and just keep on that highway, because otherwise, you are going to find yourself in some parish or county where you are just a rolling fine waiting to happen.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, everything is going to EV...right!
One of these things with 100 GAS PUMPS is coming to my neck of the woods.
Now, if EV's were going to replace every gas vehicle in 10 years, does it make good
business sense to install 100 GAS PUMPS?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI: Their "pickle section" is the same damn stuff you'll find at every tourist trap - just with that particular location's name on the label.

Best deal at Buc-Ees is their 8-pack cheese/peanut butter crackers. May have gone up, but they were $.69 last time I checked. Add in a $.99 drink from the fountain and you've got a decent snack for less than $2.

Their chopped barbecue sandwich is pretty good too.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The brisket is quite tasty, though $9 for a sandwich is too pricey by half.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Yeah, everything is going to EV...right!
One of these things with 100 GAS PUMPS is coming to my neck of the woods.
Now, if EV's were going to replace every gas vehicle in 10 years, does it make good
business sense to install 100 GAS PUMPS?


The Buc-Ee's on 35 between Dallas and Austin has a row of Tesla superchargers now.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I do love those beaver nuggets. I really should just make my own. They're just lightly caramelized corn pops.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cloacs

This Czech pastry is a classic treat found in Texas Hill Country, and Buc-ee's makes it so you don't have to sniff out the secret places to get your fill of the pastry dough filled with sausage and cheese.


/no thank you.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they make you put on shoes to come in, they're not "Southern".
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brisket sandwich, chips, and a small banana pudding.

All for about $10.

Ain't no better roller food anywhere.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate what people call kolaches. As someone with Czech side of the family, kolaches are sweet. What they are showing are the related thing called klobasnek.

But Texans are dumb, so that's probably why.

/my Czech aunt could make great food out of anything
//literally had the best scrambled eggs in my life one time at her place. it was farking scrambled eggs that were so good I still talk about them
///and her REAL kolaches were so. damned. good.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quintron and Miss Pussycat - "Buc-ee's Got a Problem" (official video)
Youtube u4BiknNX9n4
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: I hate what people call kolaches. As someone with Czech side of the family, kolaches are sweet. What they are showing are the related thing called klobasnek.

But Texans are dumb, so that's probably why.

/my Czech aunt could make great food out of anything
//literally had the best scrambled eggs in my life one time at her place. it was farking scrambled eggs that were so good I still talk about them
///and her REAL kolaches were so. damned. good.


If you stop in West, Tx at the Little Czech Stop, they do indeed call the savory stuffed ones klobasnik and the sweet ones kolaches.

So, "Not All Texans™".
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not jerky, it's candied meat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing you can't find at Buc-ee's? Tables to be able to sit down and eat the stuff! I don't understand that, biggest convenience store in the world and they don't have sit down tables to eat food at. (Wawa does that too for some reason, even in their newer gas station buildings having no sit down area neither inside nor outside, unlike their local competitors Royal Farms, QuickChek or Sheetz; but certainly none are as big as a Buc-ee's)

/New Jersey needs a Buc-ee's
//Maybe in Edison. So many big companies are opening stores on US 1 in that town
///We just got the world's biggest indoor go-kart track built in Edison, NJ... but it's $29 per ride!
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mentioned this before.

Prior to moving to my current job I was a custodian in the student union food court. Two years ago, on Halloween, a group was having a party upstairs. As expected most of the attendees were in costume. Because they were not serving anything substantial at the event most were coming downstairs to get something to eat.

A young man and woman entered the food court wearing mascot costumes for the truck stop.

All I could think was: You love a gas station that much you are willing to spend money to advertise for them for one night only?

Now that may be their kink and they got more use out of them at a later date but that is something I prefer to avoid considering any further.
 
Cortez the Killer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: I watched a place making fudge once when one of the local mall was finishing their expansion (it was the 80's). They had a nice big display window you could look thru to see them pour the hot fudge onto a marble table to cool & get cut into pieces. I happen to notice a somewhat large fly buzzing around, who then landed on the table right as someone poured out a fresh batch of fudge to cool. I turned to my mom and said we shouldn't buy anything from there.


Probably better than fudge from Uranus (yuck, yuck)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: you are going to find yourself in some parish or county where you are just a rolling fine waiting to happen.


The city of Jennings, LA can go fark itself.

CSB, I was driving through there after dropping my daughter off at college last summer. Cop sees me with my California plates, going the exact same speed as everyone else, doing a little less than 70 in a 65. He pulls me over, writes me a ticket for going 89 in a 65. My GPS shows the maximum speed that I did on that trip was 75 in a completely different state, where the speed limit was 75. He copied down my name wrong, my address wrong, ticket said I was driving a blue Honda sedan (Not the Silver minivan that I was actually driving), wrote down a vehicle code that I'd "violated" that was actually a vehicle code that has to do with how the state designates highways, and had nothing to do with vehicle speeds, and sent me on my way, knowing that to fight the BS ticket I'd have to return to the city of Jennings, LA to go to court again in several months, and hope that the court wasn't as corrupt as the piece of shiat Lieutenant who wrote the ticket was.

That farking ticket cost me $300, and was completely unable to do anything besides pay it without personally setting foot in their shiatty little town again.

Everyone else I interacted with in LA was great, and I had a great time. There was a lot of good people, good food, and good drinks. But that one single lying asshole makes me reluctant to give their state another dime of mine.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real laugh is what i call the redneck TJ Maxx section.

I do enjoy the ICEES
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ate Subby's mom's beaver nuggets last night.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a student with a Buc-ees t-shirt, was interested how they got it
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pastrami sandwich they sell is pretty good.
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buckets of Bacon Grease
We're being serious. These big 'ole buckets are 7.3 pounds each. Each! Everyone's country-cooking relative would be very proud. You'll think it's so ridiculous-until you bring it to the Dirty Santa party at Christmastime and have the greatest gag gift of all time.

And a helluva lot cheaper than anal lube, right Clete?

/ would eat a whole bag of those beaver nugget things, and I've never had one.
// sometimes you just know
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is the bacon grease a "gag gift?" I get bacon grease 3-4 tablespoons at a time, if I'm lucky - I'd be quite happy to get that "gag gift." I'd fry & flavor food with it for years.

- Melt bacon grease, then pour warm (NOT hot) grease into ice cube trays - liquid enough to pour, but not hot enough to melt your trays.
- Cover with cling film, then freeze.
- Pop frozen grease from ice cube trays, then vacuum seal in bags, 4-6 cubes at a time, while frozen.
- Shove back into freezer, and enjoy the largesse.

Without oxygen and moisture to turn it rancid, you can keep bacon grease for years and years in the freezer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: That's not jerky, it's candied meat.


It's hard to find real jerky any more - it's usually kippered.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beaver nuggets are like Honey Smacks cereal, but bigger.  The flavor is the same.
 
martinis00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: isamudyson: I watched a place making fudge once when one of the local mall was finishing their expansion (it was the 80's). They had a nice big display window you could look thru to see them pour the hot fudge onto a marble table to cool & get cut into pieces. I happen to notice a somewhat large fly buzzing around, who then landed on the table right as someone poured out a fresh batch of fudge to cool. I turned to my mom and said we shouldn't buy anything from there.

Probably better than fudge from Uranus (yuck, yuck)

[Fark user image image 540x405]


Y0u obviously haven't been to this slice of heaven. EVERYTHING in this place is bad for you, but OMG!

The parking lot is a sea of minivans & SUV's and XXXL clothing everywhere
 
martinis00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: Had a student with a Buc-ees t-shirt, was interested how they got it


They have an online store too. That's where I order my coffee from
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Buckets of Bacon Grease
We're being serious. These big 'ole buckets are 7.3 pounds each. Each! Everyone's country-cooking relative would be very proud. You'll think it's so ridiculous-until you bring it to the Dirty Santa party at Christmastime and have the greatest gag gift of all time.

And a helluva lot cheaper than anal lube, right Clete?

/ would eat a whole bag of those beaver nugget things, and I've never had one.
// sometimes you just know


Like ol' Tex Nietzsche used to say, "Whut don' kill 'em makes 'em slow and fat enough to kill easier"
 
Meez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think the Bus-ees adult One-sy beaver costume and the beaver tooth mouth straw cover are hilarious , bbq and food not really so much .... Is NYC pizza and schwarma funny ?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Cloacs

This Czech pastry is a classic treat found in Texas Hill Country, and Buc-ee's makes it so you don't have to sniff out the secret places to get your fill of the pastry dough filled with sausage and cheese.


/no thank you.


Kolaches are amazing.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I hate what people call kolaches. As someone with Czech side of the family, kolaches are sweet. What they are showing are the related thing called klobasnek.

But Texans are dumb, so that's probably why.

/my Czech aunt could make great food out of anything
//literally had the best scrambled eggs in my life one time at her place. it was farking scrambled eggs that were so good I still talk about them
///and her REAL kolaches were so. damned. good.


Northern European food is trash, and kolaches came from Czech immigrants anyway.
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

p51d007: Yeah, everything is going to EV...right!
One of these things with 100 GAS PUMPS is coming to my neck of the woods.
Now, if EV's were going to replace every gas vehicle in 10 years, does it make good
business sense to install 100 GAS PUMPS?


Buc-ee's has teamed up with Tesla. I believe every Buc-ees will have Sperchargers, and most do already.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SoCalChris: hubiestubert: you are going to find yourself in some parish or county where you are just a rolling fine waiting to happen.

The city of Jennings, LA can go fark itself.

CSB, I was driving through there after dropping my daughter off at college last summer. Cop sees me with my California plates, going the exact same speed as everyone else, doing a little less than 70 in a 65. He pulls me over, writes me a ticket for going 89 in a 65. My GPS shows the maximum speed that I did on that trip was 75 in a completely different state, where the speed limit was 75. He copied down my name wrong, my address wrong, ticket said I was driving a blue Honda sedan (Not the Silver minivan that I was actually driving), wrote down a vehicle code that I'd "violated" that was actually a vehicle code that has to do with how the state designates highways, and had nothing to do with vehicle speeds, and sent me on my way, knowing that to fight the BS ticket I'd have to return to the city of Jennings, LA to go to court again in several months, and hope that the court wasn't as corrupt as the piece of shiat Lieutenant who wrote the ticket was.

That farking ticket cost me $300, and was completely unable to do anything besides pay it without personally setting foot in their shiatty little town again.

Everyone else I interacted with in LA was great, and I had a great time. There was a lot of good people, good food, and good drinks. But that one single lying asshole makes me reluctant to give their state another dime of mine.


For the same $300, you could have hired a lawyer to fight the ticket for you and easily have it thrown out without ever having to set foot there yourself.

My CSB: I got popped in VA by a state trooper under similar circumstances (out of state plates going with the flow of traffic). Virginia is a state of total asshole cops and lawmakers that hit you with unreasonable fines for traffic violations, especially on Interstates. The code I was charged with by the POS cop carried a fine of almost $1000. When I got home from my trip a week later, I called a lawyer down in VA that specialized in fighting traffic tickets. He charged me $450 to take my case and got the ticket knocked down to a $50 fine + another $50 in court costs (and no points or other marks on my record). So, I paid $550 to get out of a $1000 ticket without ever having to go back to or through that farking state again.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The one at I-10 at luling i dont even stop at anymore.
Its like a concert
And I hate mass crowds.

I always say the place is like a wal mart with convenience store prices.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: Yeah, everything is going to EV...right!
One of these things with 100 GAS PUMPS is coming to my neck of the woods.
Now, if EV's were going to replace every gas vehicle in 10 years, does it make good
business sense to install 100 GAS PUMPS?


That's one hell of a big if.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: None of these things are all that hilarious. That's just the South.

I mean, you can find fudge, maple butter, jerky, deer feed and bird feed at an Irving's Big Stop in Maine. As well as wipers, antifreeze, brake fluid, and even tires, along with a bottomless pot of coffee and some mighty fine pies, and 24 hour breakfast, along with cross-country ski trail maps, snowmobile trails--because you gotta gas those suckers up--and even showers for truckers and even a bunk for a few hours. And, like a Buc-ee's they have the cleanest bathrooms you are likely to find on the road, or pretty much anywhere. The Canadian Mafia has done great job at expanding in the US, and their work ethic is pretty much the same.

When your next road stop is a few hours away, yeah, you want to be sure you're loaded up. In Texas, you can go an awful long ways without a town of any sort showing up. In Florida or Louisiana, there are stretches of road you don't really want to stop anywhere near, and just keep on that highway, because otherwise, you are going to find yourself in some parish or county where you are just a rolling fine waiting to happen.


Interest in visiting Maine has increased...  But can you get beaver nuggets?  Based on the Jo Koy special I saw, I thought those were something else, though.

Jo Koy Remembers His Mom's Tabo | Netflix
Youtube jYjOAroilhs
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That pastrami sandwich they sell is pretty good.
[s.hdnux.com image 850x637]


Do they call it the Soggy-Bottomed Coronary?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can guess what you find in a bird feeder but what precisely do you feed in a deer feeder apart from hunters with guns wearing mossy oak camouflage?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanx to Bod Vila for the joke "best bang for a buck" found while Googling,

Also, I never thought of corn snacks, so I am quite a bit on the way to answering my own question.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Stuckey's pecan log hangs its head in shame


Stuckey's missed the bus, sadly.  Not even DQ could save save them.

Bucees sells pistol purses with nice metal zippers and Mexican blanket upholstery.

I preferred the small gas station vibe at Stuckey's back in the day.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Most of the food there is way better than it has a right to be. BBQ ect..
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

martinis00: Cortez the Killer: isamudyson: I watched a place making fudge once when one of the local mall was finishing their expansion (it was the 80's). They had a nice big display window you could look thru to see them pour the hot fudge onto a marble table to cool & get cut into pieces. I happen to notice a somewhat large fly buzzing around, who then landed on the table right as someone poured out a fresh batch of fudge to cool. I turned to my mom and said we shouldn't buy anything from there.

Probably better than fudge from Uranus (yuck, yuck)

[Fark user image image 540x405]

Y0u obviously haven't been to this slice of heaven. EVERYTHING in this place is bad for you, but OMG!

The parking lot is a sea of minivans & SUV's and XXXL clothing everywhere


It's a nice place to stop on the way to Big Dick's Halfway Inn
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: That's not jerky, it's candied meat.


I can imagine without having seen any,

I always say Americans can turn into into candy, The idea ofb letting a Texan loose on jerky leads very logically to the idea of barbeque jerky and that leads naturally to meat candy. QED.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby, if your dignity is hilarious then it is probably not dignity.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Noted in passing:

pickled and spicy quail eggs
blueberry and jelepeno jam (jelly)
spicy pickled brussel sprouts (sprouts)

I am sore tempted to buy something from the online store, but that way madness lies.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So halfway between Chicago and Springfield, IL in the town of Pontiac, is something like a Bucc-ees' but it's called Wally's. I think of it as the IKEA of gas station rest stops.  Very fun, bright, clean, and open.  Miles-long counter of various jerky types. travel grifts and souvenirs. Fabulous bathrooms.  A deli and ice cream shop, as well as self-service  hotdog and bbq sandwiches.  but also, like Bucc-ee's no seating inside or out.  They want you to eat in your car and GTFO of the store with your purchases, no loitering.

I think it has to do with several issues. One is that I'm sure the surrounding greasy fast-food franchises would die off, and I'm guessing the no seating thing was partly a caveat to keep the other local businesses and gas stations happy.

Second, I'm guessing it has to do with labor laws and the definition of a rest stop versus a restaurant.  There's probably a large financial advantage to not being considered the same as a place with sit-down eating, in terms of labor laws and food laws, even though this is essentially a food court but without the seating.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.