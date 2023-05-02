 Skip to content
(TapInto)   Best Buy robbed at gunpoint, cops ask for help identifying two perps under five feet tall with big heads. No, really   (tapinto.net) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.metadata.sky.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ack ack ack!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"We just got robbed by two Oompa Loompas! We had to listen to the f*cking annoying song they sang first too!"
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This practically dwarfs the other crimes in the area.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: This practically dwarfs the other crimes in the area.


It's only petit larceny.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess Oz finally got 5G
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Search of the surrounding area came up short
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The police should focus on the nearest Apple Store. Cause you know turning on new Apple phones and configuring them can be difficult and these two look like brain surgeon, rocket scientists.

Robbing a store with a zillion security cameras...asshats.
 
Realms of the Colon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This Time Bandits reboot has gotten gritty
 
xcalibar25
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The police should ask the local lollipop guild if they know the suspects.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If those photos are accurate, they've got a lot more to worry about than the cops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They are going to hard to find because they are easy to overlook.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police describes the chances of locating the perpetrators...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
13 year olds with racist masks? It would be a brilliant gambit, print some oversized fake heads, put them on small people, and now police are looking for people who fit that description.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No one knows how the two were able to slip past airport security and flee to Brazil.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thorin should have taken Gandalf's advice and hired a hobbit for the burglary
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cyberspacedout: Promo Sapien: This practically dwarfs the other crimes in the area.

It's only petit larceny.


That's quite a stunt
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought robbers usually only cased a Best Buy so they could figure out what to steal from Amazon.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
