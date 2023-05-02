 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Best. Job. EVAR   (twitter.com) divider line
65
    More: Amusing, shot  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's pretty good, but it's not an Oiler of Boobs kinda job...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate when the medulla oblongata fails.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Definitely far worse than the skinnamarink having problems..
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Do what you love, and you'll never work a day in your life."
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

"Thong Installation Supervisor".
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Victoria Secret Body Painter
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gynochiatrist
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. Now I'm reconsidering applying for a job at my local theme park.

WTF have I been doing with my life?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to have the underwear sales booth at the bottom.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seems like a one way ticket to pink eye
 
BlakCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you wake up in the morning and say "This should be fun!"
 
jganer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or brown eye ...
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ooohhmygooooooooooooooooood........"

🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If feet are your fetish.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black Tape Project Taper Guy

I guess this is actually the designer, but...wow. What a great business idea.


The Black Tape Project 2022 Runway Fashion Show Performance Art - FULL SHOW 4K
Youtube hje9uvUXKQU
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, that was pretty funny!   :)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone put shiat in your pants? I'm thinking it was probably Monster Drop guy.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Professional model nipple tweaker?
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prostitute, but only for hot people.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, that's good, i like this.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way  better job than the guy at the bottom of the ride who has to clean up all the brown and yellow stains on those chairs.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professional model nipple tweaker?


cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And not one did "Wrong lever Kronk!"?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gynopractor
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I hate when the medulla oblongata fails.


It means no worries.
 
ptr2void
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I want to have the underwear sales booth at the bottom.


Even if they offer free disposal?
 
MagnusBarefoot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I love my job.  I'm a tour guide, so I get paid to do my favorite thing (drive) AND I get to go to Grand Canyon and the Hoover Dam at least monthly.

But this guy might actually have me beat.
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

[YouTube video: The Black Tape Project 2022 Runway Fashion Show Performance Art - FULL SHOW 4K]


This is completely NOT a bookmark for after work.
 
Cormee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Even if they offer free disposal?


ESPECIALLY!
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Way  better job than the guy at the bottom of the ride who has to clean up all the brown and yellow stains on those chairs.


Eh just hose them off.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Best job ever?

At this point in my life, it would be a travel writer working on a blog to find the most quiet and secluded place in the world. And once I found that place I'd stop working and you'd never find me
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, Official Bikini Inspector isn't a thing anymore?
 
Torchsong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once saw a video of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue where it was a guy's job to take a brush and fluff all the sand off the bare butt of some of the models.

I'll take that over this.
 
someonelse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Medulla oblongata, LOL.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah that's not gonna get old in a couple days. Oh, and now you're a carnie.
 
mononymous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yeah, but when you come home after a long, hard day of boob oiling, the LAST thing you want to see or touch is another boob. Those poor, neglected wives of boob oilers. SAD.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Best job ever?

At this point in my life, it would be a travel writer working on a blog to find the most quiet and secluded place in the world. And once I found that place I'd stop working and you'd never find me


Here you go, just don't go crazy:

Can Silence Actually Drive You Crazy?
Youtube mXVGIb3bzHI
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love how the bear was somehow locked in there all night.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
nerdist.comView Full Size

Could be worse....
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Uhoh. The chrome plated dumaflitchy is broken. I'll get the stud stretcher.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yeah, but when you come home after a long, hard day of boob oiling, the LAST thing you want to see or touch is another boob. Those poor, neglected wives of boob oilers. SAD.


As Ron White correctly said, once you've seen one pair of boobs, you want to see them all. Oiling them I'm sure is much the same.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: So, Official Bikini Inspector isn't a thing anymore?


It's a Federal position now.  Too much paperwork.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I had a male patient nervous about getting a catheter inserted, I'd open up the package and pretend I was reading instructions. Made me laugh every time. Them? Not so much.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had a guy do this to me when I went bunjee jumping. "Ok!  On three!  One!  Two! Hold on!"  <let's go of rope/>
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It's a Federal position now.  Too much paperwork.


Security clearance too, I suppose.
 
