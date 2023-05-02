 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   WTFWTTWATL   (cbc.ca) divider line
31
    More: Strange, Organization, History, Quebec, Acronym, Society, Religion, First Nations, Natural environment  
•       •       •

2102 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2023 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOLOMGZORZROFLCAKES

/+1
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HELPING CHILDREN THROUGH RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the amount of capital letters and the Canada link I thought someone was about to post an article about radioactive beavers going on a rampage to take over the world or something.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quebec needs to secede already, eh?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy gibberish
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NTTAWWT.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: NTTAWWT.


/IYKWIMAITYD...
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAPTCHPL

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These long names reflect an engaged civil society and a healthy democratic life among groups of community organizations," said Croisetière."

Or an inability to think creatively about your group's mission and goals.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMGWTFBBQROFL Copter
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: "These long names reflect an engaged civil society and a healthy democratic life among groups of community organizations," said Croisetière."

Or an inability to think creatively about your group's mission and goals.


"Well I would have been engaged in my community, but y'all didn't come up with a name that pleases my narrow, white, American sensibilities."

-Gyrfalcon
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just Quebec doing what it does best, being Quebec.

/Next please?
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZOMGWTFBBQHAXLEEEEEEROYJENKINS
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DZCFKWCRGAWWLTDOSGT

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AGAMWITTCF!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acronyms are useful but weird. If you don't understand what they mean you probably shouldn't. It's like a secret club in the know. For example, I belong to Amateur Underwater Lemur Gambling Volcanism Society, but we call it AULGVS because it seems somewhat official and legitimate
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDSPISPOPD!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


IYKWIMAITYD
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O I NV U 4 U R A QT
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: CAPTCHPL

[Fark user image image 496x706]


My first thought
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Years ago I worked for a contractor that edited documents for NASA and they have hundreds of acronyms and abbreviations.  Here's a PDF with many just a few -- and these don't include the operational ones : link

Operational ones are here: link
and here: link
and here: link

If you want to see them in use, here's the transcript from Apollo 11 in July, 1969:
https://history.nasa.gov/alsj/a11/a11transcript_tec.pdf

I don't know if SNAFU is anywhere in there but it was on a document that I edited.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This somehow seems to fit here.

https://youtu.be/ssZNaqUDZXk
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Erm, I think we're losing sight of the real issue here, which is: what are we gonna call ourselves? Erm, and I think it comes down to a choice between "The League Against Salivating Monsters" or my own personal preference, which is "The Committee for the Liberation and Integration of Terrifying Organisms and their Rehabilitation Into Society." Erm, one drawback with that: the abbreviation is "CLITORIS."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
AGEFLESH?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
IGINQOEIAHTLATS

(I'm glad I'm not Quebecois or else I'd actually have to learn all this shiat)
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: Acronyms are useful but weird. If you don't understand what they mean you probably shouldn't. It's like a secret club in the know. For example, I belong to Amateur Underwater Lemur Gambling Volcanism Society, but we call it AULGVS because it seems somewhat official and legitimate


It's funny you mention it this way; acronyms are a combination of initials that are pronounced as a word, like NASA or scuba. I was just thinking about how I can sometimes work those out, but am absolutely useless at initialisms, like your funny example, only, well, a real thing. At some point people online started referring to all the TV shows by their initials, and it takes me forever to work out what they mean. I just hate in-crowd jargon in general, anyway. I love Montreal bagels, but I guess I'd find the rest of Quebec more confusing than ever.
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fhqwhgads
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.