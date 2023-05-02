 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I want to know why he shot a dead guy   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Bodyguard, Rest in peace, Soul, Security detail, sad news, Anita Among, Private military company, soul rest  
posted to Main » on 02 May 2023 at 3:50 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cause he was scared he would turn into a zombie duh.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always put one in the head just to be sure.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Cause he was scared he would turn into a zombie duh.


Double tap!
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uganda be kidding me...
 
Ted Hitchcock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To subby's point, why were they even guarding him?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before he took his own life, some eyewitnesses said they saw Sabiiti walking around the neighbourhood and shooting in the air.

Came down with a case of gun ownership.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some times you just gotta be sure.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Safest way!
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This morning I received sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard and after, shot himself. May his soul rest in peace. That was God's plan. We can't change anything," Anita Among told MPs on Tuesday.

God wanted for questioning.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its easier than shooting a live guy...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputy minister for gender and labour.

what the actual fark?
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minister for Gender and Labour? That's kind of random.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when people understood how the English language worked.

;P
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And don't let him clean himself, until after he talks!"

The Untouchables (1987) - Malone's Methods
Youtube 2EYl2LSCn6Q
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Qatmandu: Uganda be kidding me...


I heard he shot him in Djibouti too.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: Qatmandu: Uganda be kidding me...

I heard he shot him in Djibouti too.


I'm still not clear on why he did not shoot the deputy.
 
phalamir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Deputy minister for gender and labour.

what the actual fark?


InvisibleInsane: Minister for Gender and Labour? That's kind of random.


In parliamentary systems, ministers often take on multiple roles - or multiple ministers have the same role.  Britain had three ministers for levelling up at the same time a year ago
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had ONE JOB
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly what needs to take place in the Kremlin. Whoever did that would be a hero.
 
phalamir
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

minnkat: This is exactly what needs to take place in the Kremlin. Whoever did that would be a hero.


Someone needs to shoot a dead Black man in the Kremlin?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's PARTY!
 
Dimensio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To be fair, he did gun down the man who gunned down the man he was protecting.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Deputy minister for gender and labour.

what the actual fark?


My first thought was that it had to be the US.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dimensio: To be fair, he did gun down the man who gunned down the man he was protecting.


He's the dude gunning down the dude who gunned down the other dude?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phalamir: Stud Gerbil: Deputy minister for gender and labour.

what the actual fark?

InvisibleInsane: Minister for Gender and Labour? That's kind of random.

In parliamentary systems, ministers often take on multiple roles - or multiple ministers have the same role.  Britain had three ministers for levelling up at the same time a year ago


Britain has had many ministries, especially back in the 60s and 70s.

Monty Python - Ministry of silly walks
Youtube TNeeovY4qNU
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"That was God's plan. We can't change anything," Anita Among told MPs on Tuesday."

Some callous Republican is going to take this quote and use it for sure after America's next mass shooting.

///sad
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kokomo61: "This morning I received sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard and after, shot himself. May his soul rest in peace. That was God's plan. We can't change anything," Anita Among told MPs on Tuesday.

God wanted for questioning.


Don't worry.   You'll be hearing this said thing by the "christian" fascists lickety split here in states.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I shot a man in hospice, just to.. watch him...
Umm...
/Never mind.
//I'll come in again...
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Its easier than shooting a live guy...


You don't have to lead them at all.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Standard reasons apply:

"I feared for my life!"
"He was coming right for me!"
"Stop Resisting!"
"Respect my Authoritay!"

I assume it is one of those.

/DNRTA
 
