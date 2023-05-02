 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of alternative and indie music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #040. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hello world.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welcome,

Please leave your "Burn Out" boots, bandanas, and free love from the previous show at the door before entering The Nova.

Thank You,

The Management
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*T.A.R.D.I.S. materialising from the 70's*

Hello everyone.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Welcome,

Please leave your "Burn Out" boots, bandanas, and free love from the previous show at the door before entering The Nova.

Thank You,

The Management


Can I keep my rotary dial phone?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: *T.A.R.D.I.S. materialising from the 70's*

Hello everyone.


Buenas tardis materialising from 70's Spain.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*slings granny square handbag into corner*

Hi guys. Just got back from the'70s.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: pc_gator: Welcome,

Please leave your "Burn Out" boots, bandanas, and free love from the previous show at the door before entering The Nova.

Thank You,

The Management

Can I keep my rotary dial phone?


How else will you be able to use the 300 Baud modem?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey. I hid my bandana deep in my pocket.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gal Pal certainly doing it for me
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Keeping my 70s styled gold square-toe glam boots on.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't explain why I like this so much but I really do
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hey. I hid my bandana deep in my pocket.


I thought you were just happy to see us.

Oh. Bandana.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Keeping my 70s styled gold square-toe glam boots on.


& the comfy KUCI's?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Keeping my 70s styled gold square-toe glam boots on.

& the comfy KUCI's?


Nothing gets between me and my KUCI's.

/not Brooke Shields
//advertising reference ftw!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
unf!

This is too good!
 
