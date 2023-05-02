 Skip to content
(WDTV Bridgeport)   Worst jack-in-the-box ever   (wdtv.com) divider line
50
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"OH SH*T!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

I'd bet he climbed in there. Truly, detective work is dead.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: FTFA:  Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

I'd bet he climbed in there. Truly, detective work is dead.


I agree, because the only other option, is that someone threw away a perfectly good bear.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he wash his drawers or just throw them away?
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I used to work as a janitor at a waterpark, if there was any trash left in the cans overnight, we would catch racoons passed out in the trashcans in the morning when we did the morning trash check. Waking a racoon up by pulling the lid off a trashcan and yanking the liner out of it doesn't make for a pleasant interaction.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: FTFA:  Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

I'd bet he climbed in there. Truly, detective work is dead.


I believe that you may be correct.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or best one, depending on how you feel about surprise bears.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy:  OH shiat A BEAR RUN!

Bear: OH shiat A GUY RUN!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would appear that someone locked that bear in the bin as clearly the principal was taking some kind of lock off of it. Maybe a trickster in their midst?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing he wore his brown pants
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: It would appear that someone locked that bear in the bin as clearly the principal was taking some kind of lock off of it. Maybe a trickster in their midst?


If they lock it overnight and unlock during the day, it's possible that somebody locked it up without checking inside.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could this be even worse?

French Fries Animation Jack in the Box Nicholson Fast Food
Youtube bdqIJabjTJk
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - A Tongue Twister
Youtube Gu9jmsCVJ6c
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad-n-FL: Combustion: FTFA:  Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

I'd bet he climbed in there. Truly, detective work is dead.

I agree, because the only other option, is that someone threw away a perfectly good bear.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Man, now that's a real shame when folks be throwin' away a perfectly good black bear like that."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They bear locks on dumpsters only work if the bear isn't already in the dumpster
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you get that Jack in the Box taco craving nothing else will do, even if you are a black bear.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad-n-FL: Combustion: FTFA:  Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

I'd bet he climbed in there. Truly, detective work is dead.

I agree, because the only other option, is that someone threw away a perfectly good bear.


You don't know what's going on with the bear.  It might be a real slacker.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

I threw him away
 
Bob The Nob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One had to pee really badly, one already did.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would argue the worst Jack in the Box ever is the one that argued the parents were at fault for all those dead children.

I mean, who lets their kid eat at Jack in the Box?  That's a bad parent.  It's not their fault their food was crammed full of death spores or whatever.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does the school not keep a DVR for the video? We should see when the bear got in, perhaps the prankster who popped the Masterlock brand pad lock to coax the bear in.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Begging the question, what is the principal doing opening dumpsters? Doesn't he have principal stuff to do, or is he like a principal-slash-janitor? Come to think of it, a principal-slash-janitor would be 50% less useless in the grand scheme of school things.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I tried to go to a Jack in the Box when I was in California. The dining area was under renovation and only the drive thru was available I didn't have a car, so I was denied trying it. I did have Del Taco and Carl Jr's though. Then I had my first brush with crazy on public transport. Guy dressed like Lloyd Christmas starts asking me about my friends and what friendship means. I tried to end the conversation with, "I really don't like my friends." I didn't know how prophetic that was going to be.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The day the b'ar eats you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've never eaten at a Jack in the Box.  There are none in this area.  But I'm fascinated by the idea of a burger place that sells tacos.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This a variant on a drop bear?
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not supposed to run away from a bear encounter. You can't outrun them and your running just excites them.  You are supposed to face the bear, make yourself look as big as possible, and empty your .357 into him.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've never eaten at a Jack in the Box.  There are none in this area.  But I'm fascinated by the idea of a burger place that sells tacos.


Do yourself a big favor and don't be. Jack-in-the-Box tacos are the vilest creations known to man, an insult to not only tacos, but to food in general. I can't believe anyone actually eats those things, and I wouldn't want anyone who does EVER cooking for me, as their tastebuds obviously couldn't discern the difference between dogshiat and chocolate pudding.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've never eaten at a Jack in the Box.  There are none in this area.  But I'm fascinated by the idea of a burger place that sells tacos.


Burger place that sells tacos that even Mexicans will buy over the ones at Taco Bell or Del Taco.

media.gq.comView Full Size


/ maybe is because they are 2 for $1
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: "OH SH*T!"
[Fark user image 359x283]


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56gicTwqV_Q&ab_channel=RastaFishMemes
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone tried to go after the principal with some 2nd Amendment solutions.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bears repeating.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was eight or nine, one summer we checked out my school's dumpster.  Found some books, teaching aids (like charts and fold-out graphic stuff) and even found the school photos that we didn't order the fall before (that is, they printed a full set for everybody, apparently, but since we didn't order any, they just kept them and threw them away the next summer).  No bears, though.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: "OH SH*T!"
[Fark user image 359x283]


Do you have a moment to speak about our Lord and Savior "Ursa Major"?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Rapmaster2000: I've never eaten at a Jack in the Box.  There are none in this area.  But I'm fascinated by the idea of a burger place that sells tacos.

Burger place that sells tacos that even Mexicans will buy over the ones at Taco Bell or Del Taco.

[media.gq.com image 850x637]

/ maybe is because they are 2 for $1


Except this is what they actually look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
marcre3363 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Mad-n-FL: Combustion: FTFA:  Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

I'd bet he climbed in there. Truly, detective work is dead.

I agree, because the only other option, is that someone threw away a perfectly good bear.

[Fark user image 320x180]
"Man, now that's a real shame when folks be throwin' away a perfectly good black bear like that."


Came for this reference, leaving satisfied.
 
Cormee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: your running just excites them.


I never realised bears like athletics
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: elgrancerdo: Rapmaster2000: I've never eaten at a Jack in the Box.  There are none in this area.  But I'm fascinated by the idea of a burger place that sells tacos.

Burger place that sells tacos that even Mexicans will buy over the ones at Taco Bell or Del Taco.

[media.gq.com image 850x637]

/ maybe is because they are 2 for $1

Except this is what they actually look like.

[Fark user image 800x533]


That actually looks better to me than the one above. I dunno.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like the way the teacher that was watching shut the door on him and locked him out to deal with the bear on his own. If I was the principal, she'd be looking for a new job.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Begging the question, what is the principal doing opening dumpsters? Doesn't he have principal stuff to do, or is he like a principal-slash-janitor? Come to think of it, a principal-slash-janitor would be 50% less useless in the grand scheme of school things.


Dude - it's West Virginia.
He was checking for cousins f**king in the dumpsters.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yesterday was National Principal's Day.

Worst.Gift.Ever.
 
Snooza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Begging the question, what is the principal doing opening dumpsters? Doesn't he have principal stuff to do, or is he like a principal-slash-janitor? Come to think of it, a principal-slash-janitor would be 50% less useless in the grand scheme of school things.


Good point. He didn't have a trash bag or anything with him to throw in the dumpster. Now I think the real story is the shifty principal.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Combustion: FTFA:  Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

I'd bet he climbed in there. Truly, detective work is dead.


His helicopter was about to crash, he had to bail out..And that dumpster was just the perfect place to
aim for...

Danger Avoid Death: elgrancerdo: Rapmaster2000: I've never eaten at a Jack in the Box.  There are none in this area.  But I'm fascinated by the idea of a burger place that sells tacos.

Burger place that sells tacos that even Mexicans will buy over the ones at Taco Bell or Del Taco.

[media.gq.com image 850x637]

/ maybe is because they are 2 for $1

Except this is what they actually look like.

[Fark user image 800x533]


Doesn't matter WHAT they look like..They are still delicious... I have no idea WTF that filling is..But it works..
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Combustion: FTFA:  Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

I'd bet he climbed in there. Truly, detective work is dead.

I agree, because the only other option, is that someone threw away a perfectly good bear.


Found tossed in the woods.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: "OH SH*T!"
[Fark user image 359x283]


That's a very cute photograph. I laughed out loud.

Looks like a teaching moment as educators say.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.