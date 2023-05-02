 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from *checks notes*....We're playing THAT? Seriously? Well alrighty then. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #461. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
84
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 02 May 2023 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gordon Lightfoot tribute? I'm all for it.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're playing THAT? Seriously? Well alrighty then. "

Finally - Toto Cielo "I Eat Cannibals".
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Gordon Lightfoot tribute? I'm all for it.


Track B4: https://www.discogs.com/release/3408811-The-Supreme-Bagg-Team-The-Supreme-Bagg-Team(I haven't had a chance to verify the YouTube link there, view at your own risk)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: "We're playing THAT? Seriously? Well alrighty then. "

Finally - Toto Cielo "I Eat Cannibals".


i absolutely loathe that song.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: "We're playing THAT? Seriously? Well alrighty then. "

Finally - Toto Cielo "I Eat Cannibals".

i absolutely loathe that song.


~LOL~ Who Doesn't? I used that to clue late party-goers they had overstayed their welcomes.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Gordon Lightfoot tribute? I'm all for it.


i would, but not today.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Gordon Lightfoot tribute? I'm all for it.


"Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" if a pee break is needed.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Hope everyone is well
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also....a good reason to pony up some dinero.

scontent.fbcn7-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, our day has come...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Finally, our day has come...

[Fark user image 225x225]


in it's entirety!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Finally, our day has come...

[Fark user image image 225x225]


you're farking high
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
socalnewwaver:

you're farking high

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, everybody!
I'm actually on time today. Woohoo!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On time but over budget! Hello dear FARKers!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hello world here too
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squeeeeee! Another *special* show!?!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when you speak to me in that 2-tone of voice :P
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colgate Blue Minty Gel | Advert | January 1984
Youtube BSW6_vUfQpE
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy all!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this idea.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAAHAHAHHAHA I got my Hall Pass...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sappenninbaby?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Fripp solo EVAR on this.
Change my mind.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Best Fripp solo EVAR on this.
Change my mind.


Can't and won't. Love Eno
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANK YOU, TF Fairy

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Dashes from the kitchen*

Eno!!!!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: HAHAAHAHAHHAHA I got my Hall Pass...

[Fark user image 456x456]


"Slip into Kuci?"
Kuci Mama.
variety.comView Full Size


This here is a GOOD Plaid.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And THANK YOU! TFairy!!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: HAHAAHAHAHHAHA I got my Hall Pass...

[Fark user image 456x456]


Your pass looks great in those jeans!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Best Fripp solo EVAR on this.
Change my mind.


why?....you're correct.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Uranus: NeoMoxie: HAHAAHAHAHHAHA I got my Hall Pass...

[Fark user image 456x456]

Your pass looks great in those jeans!


Why thank you! I looked good... (in the 70s)
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Uranus: NeoMoxie: HAHAAHAHAHHAHA I got my Hall Pass...

[Fark user image 456x456]

Your pass looks great in those jeans!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Dat pass (?)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Working from home today - gonna stream this through the hifi, crank it up, and lay off the thread posting procrastination.

/btw, check out the pF references in this thread:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12839628/Photoshop-this-Stern-Talking-To#new
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least I got in for Squeeze!

Feeling out of control myself ...
 
Bindyree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Greets from SF CA USA Erf
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yo!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Me in the 70's
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm the one on the right
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bindyree: Greets from SF CA USA Erf


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Very happy to hear Brian Eno!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
SCNW: I know you need this like a Goth Girl with Blue Hair, but Anytime you decide to do another show.... You have Good Taste in this decade. I'm just gonna soak this in...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: Me in the 70's
[Fark user image 346x352]
I'm the one on the right


And in your hands the precursor to Abbath?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Planet Claire?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Planet Claire!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oooh pre-wedding reception song B52's
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Working from home today - gonna stream this through the hifi, crank it up, and lay off the thread posting procrastination.

/btw, check out the pF references in this thread:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12839628/Photoshop-this-Stern-Talking-To#new


Some fine images by Neo Moxie in that thread!
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.