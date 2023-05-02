 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Boobies Access to PornHub from Utah is now brought to you by the letters V, P, & N   (cnn.com) divider line
That was for Vega Nine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobies
 
Nexzus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Initial Stake
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should check if those VPN operators are donating money to politicians in Utah.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But everyone keeps telling me the fascists are losing the culture war.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Instead of trying to fall in line with these laws it's much better to just shut off access to Utah users. They never wanted age verification in the first place. They wanted to ban porn.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's news story is brought to you by Surfshark.
 
6nome
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Now "BBC f*cking my wife" searches will go down dramatically.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: But everyone keeps telling me the fascists are losing the culture war.


Wait for the biatching to get serious and see how it goes
 
Merltech
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow, another state that is going backwards.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x318]


Moroni fixed the cable
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
  I bet that hits them where they squirt.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Access to every site is brought to me by the letters V, P & N so... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The point is to starve them of ad revenue, not protect children.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just Pornhub? I guess they will have to go to the other 98.999% of the internet for watching people get their sloppy on.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x318]


It exists. "Mormangirlz" is the brand name I think.  It's not a large body of work, but *sort_of_want.jpg*
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the spirit of things, I don't actually mind the idea of an age verification law.  The traceability would put further pressure on sites to protect people from illegal content and revenge porn.

Make Porn Stars Great Again!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x318]

It exists. "Mormangirlz" is the brand name I think.  It's not a large body of work, but *sort_of_want.jpg*


rule 34 wills it so.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
and all the smart law makers in that state are either opening up their own VPN service or are well invested in one malady. they made a law that drives monye into those pockets. and anyone over there with two brain cells to rub together will have made sure some of that is going to go into their pockets.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Read this and learn.  Utah was founded for one reason: to allow old men to marry teenaged girls.


/Good read too.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They do however have access to having their wanker hacked off at age 10.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait... We are against verified online access?  I thought we were fighting against anonymous online access?
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Wait... We are against verified online access?  I thought we were fighting against anonymous online access?


The only solution is to #NukeUtah.
 
rpm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Just Pornhub? I guess they will have to go to the other 98.999% of the internet for watching people get their sloppy on.


Not just pornhub, Mindgeek. So 30% left.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uploading photo ID?

/ Sounds like a Russian hacking group sponsored that one
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also you can get a year of mullvad from Amazon for 60 bucks.  Sealed card with a scratch off code reveal.  Then you create an anonymous account on mullvad.  No name or email.  Just the scratch off code.  Download the new client app, and make sure to do a double hop wire guard connection with quantum resistant algorithms for encryption.

Then Porn away.
 
goodncold
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So time to buy shares of NordVPN.
 
Cheron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Religiosity that is hostile to sex is the product of authoritarian society. - 
Wilhelm Reich
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not surprised in the least, it was always clear that the income Pornhub makes off Utah was too small to justify actually spending money to maintain it so blocking them was the smart play.    Mind the law is pointless as it can easily be circumvented same for Pornhub's block but i doubt they mind it.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And since you can't watch porn as a teenager, might as well go to work in a coal mine as soon as we can update the child labor laws that prohibit it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also also, this just means Utah is gonna be the home of self hosted AI generated porn.  AI tech is leveling up exponentially right now.  Seamless text to realistic video isnt too far off.  Maybe a year?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Also also, this just means Utah is gonna be the home of self hosted AI generated porn.  AI tech is leveling up exponentially right now.  Seamless text to realistic video isnt too far off.  Maybe a year?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: And since you can't watch porn as a teenager, might as well go to work in a coal mine as soon as we can update the child labor laws that prohibit it.


Down in those mines, anything can happen between two men...
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And now 90% of Utahs internet use is gone.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We went over this already - Reno v ACLU. When the Clinton / Gore administration tried to censor internet porn the SCOTUS told them to get farked.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rpm: Solty Dog: Just Pornhub? I guess they will have to go to the other 98.999% of the internet for watching people get their sloppy on.

Not just pornhub, Mindgeek. So 30% left.

Yeah, exactly. The article says "the internet's biggest porn websites", but it's the decision of one company to do it and since Mindgeek owns so many it looks like a group effort to people that don't know any better. It's a huge monopoly and they're going to pressure the government to do things their way.
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't even bother with that site anymore.  It's all 5 minute ads that lead to onlyfans or subscription sites.

grimlock1972: Not surprised in the least, it was always clear that the income Pornhub makes off Utah was too small to justify actually spending money to maintain it so blocking them was the smart play.    Mind the law is pointless as it can easily be circumvented same for Pornhub's block but i doubt they mind it.


Utah was one of the largest markets for porn IIRC.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meanmutton: We went over this already - Reno v ACLU. When the Clinton / Gore administration tried to censor internet porn the SCOTUS told them to get farked.


I can't wait to hear BeerBro pretend that he doesn't like porn.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meanmutton: We went over this already - Reno v ACLU. When the Clinton / Gore administration tried to censor internet porn the SCOTUS told them to get farked.


Fortunately we now have a different SCOTUS which is not afraid to fix those past mistakes and rule as God intended.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
VPN, sports streaming sites from Bulgaria, 7 proxies, all that is literally the point of the internet. "How can we secure communications if the normal pathway is broken? we'll go around it!"
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: The Bunyip: And since you can't watch porn as a teenager, might as well go to work in a coal mine as soon as we can update the child labor laws that prohibit it.

Down in those mines, anything can happen between two men...


Workin' in a coal mine
goin' down down down
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: But everyone keeps telling me the fascists are losing the culture war.


It's Utah.  Home of the Mormons and the LDS church.   You know, the sect that re-baptized people as Mormons posthumously and without anyone's permission?  The ones who used to forbid blacks from joining?  Pretty dang hard to fight against that on its home turf.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The continuous stream of new laws from red states being passed under the guise of protecting children are treating adults like they are children unable to contain themselves. For conservatives constantly expressing their desire for freedom from government they are very insistent on having the government be the parents of everyone.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To paraphrase Doug Stanhope "if you don't like this, vote!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Wait... We are against verified online access?  I thought we were fighting against anonymous online access?


I don't care what someone can access.  Now what they post or don't?  Then I start caring
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: JimmyTheHutt: But everyone keeps telling me the fascists are losing the culture war.

Wait for the biatching to get serious and see how it goes


That is literally what people said about Hitler
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: AmbassadorBooze: Wait... We are against verified online access?  I thought we were fighting against anonymous online access?

I don't care what someone can access.  Now what they post or don't?  Then I start caring


Accessing allows memetic contagions to spread.  Like the fire challenge.  Or the steal a kia challenge.  Or Budweiser boycotts.  We have to monitor access too.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: AmbassadorBooze: Wait... We are against verified online access?  I thought we were fighting against anonymous online access?

I don't care what someone can access.  Now what they post or don't?  Then I start caring

Accessing allows memetic contagions to spread.  Like the fire challenge.  Or the steal a kia challenge.  Or Budweiser boycotts.  We have to monitor access too.


Or the January 6th coup.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: AmbassadorBooze: Wait... We are against verified online access?  I thought we were fighting against anonymous online access?

I don't care what someone can access.  Now what they post or don't?  Then I start caring

Accessing allows memetic contagions to spread.  Like the fire challenge.  Or the steal a kia challenge.  Or Budweiser boycotts.  We have to monitor access too.


You been in the Stross books again, Booze?
 
