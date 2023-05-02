 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russia is cancelling Victory Day parades ostensibly because of a threat of Ukrainian "terrorist attacks" but really because the tradition of marching with photos of fallen loved ones could get messy since Russia has only acknowledged 6,000 KIA in WWZ   (msn.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bruins also cancelled their Stanley Cup Duck Boat Parade.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To be fair, isn't there a competition, with reasonable prize money, to land a drone in Red Square during the victory day parade?   Maybe Putin's a little worried someone will pull it off.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do they even have enough tanks left for a proper victory day parade?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Do they even have enough tanks left for a proper victory day parade?


Judging by how the daily tank kills have drastically lowered in the past few days, i'm guessing  not many, no.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: ThomasPaineTrain: Do they even have enough tanks left for a proper victory day parade?

Judging by how the daily tank kills have drastically lowered in the past few days, i'm guessing  not many, no.


Probably see a lot of relics coaxed into running for 30m
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Smoking GNU: ThomasPaineTrain: Do they even have enough tanks left for a proper victory day parade?

Judging by how the daily tank kills have drastically lowered in the past few days, i'm guessing  not many, no.

Probably see a lot of relics coaxed into running for 30m


30 minutes or 30 meters?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Do they even have enough tanks left for a proper victory day parade?


Not enough modern ones to spare for a parade.

To hold that parade would do one of two things :

1. Expose for all russians to see just how poorly their army has preformed in Ukraine.

2. Force so many vehicles and men off the line in Ukraine that they would be wide open for counterattack in some areas for more than a week maybe as long as a month or more depending on turn around time and accounting for break downs and potential troop desertions while they are closer to home.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

King Something: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Smoking GNU: ThomasPaineTrain: Do they even have enough tanks left for a proper victory day parade?

Judging by how the daily tank kills have drastically lowered in the past few days, i'm guessing  not many, no.

Probably see a lot of relics coaxed into running for 30m

30 minutes or 30 meters?


Whichever comes first
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: ThomasPaineTrain: Do they even have enough tanks left for a proper victory day parade?

Judging by how the daily tank kills have drastically lowered in the past few days, i'm guessing  not many, no.


if it were any other country I would think they were saving their tanks for the Ukrainian offensive.

In fact I am going to assume this is the case because I'd rather prepare for a tougher fight than expected.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Do they even have enough tanks left for a proper victory day parade?


They could use the inflatable ones

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

King Something: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Smoking GNU: ThomasPaineTrain: Do they even have enough tanks left for a proper victory day parade?

Judging by how the daily tank kills have drastically lowered in the past few days, i'm guessing  not many, no.

Probably see a lot of relics coaxed into running for 30m

30 minutes or 30 meters?


Both.
 
