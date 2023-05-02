 Skip to content
(AP News)   I live near a high school, so I don't have to worry about one of my dogs finding a discarded joint
33
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually if I smoked pot I woukd not want to live anywhere near a school, I don't need an enhanced sentence or to be charged as a dealer for having an ounce of pot
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call Bullshirt.

Errrr, the dog must of got it from the sidewalk, yeah that's it. certainly not from the stash I don't have in my house !
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is a minefield of discarded items that could harm a dog, a lot of things a lot worse for them than weed.

Last week we had to induce vomiting over a peach pit someone threw on the ground outside the dog park gates. Little kids walking down the sidewalk carelessly eating raisins or grapes pose a far bigger threat than a teen who might drop a roach or a gummy.
 
SamLowryDZ-015 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I suspect it's more the edibles that are creating the problem. Dogs will get into anything that seems like food. Bag of gummy candy on the table is a score for a dog.

Was a stoner for decades and never had dogs licking bong water up, eating roaches or bags of weed.  Most dogs in my experience don't particularly like the smoke and lighters.   What they do like is stoned owners that drop snacks on the floor though.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't walk your dog in Drug Park, go to a nearby dog run instead, or less popular public land.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I went to high school in the early 80's We were the last class to have "Open Campus" which meant we could leave school grounds for lunch, study hall, etc.

The red circles indicate where the pot smoking was done. We also used the woods next to the school, the student parking lot, and of course the sports fields. In 12th grade, the school smarted up, and hired rent-a-cops to patrol the grounds for pot smokers and that took care of that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LIBERL INNER CITY DRUG FIEND
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah puppies will eat any old thing off the ground. I had to dive in to retrieve a bit of brown glass once, fortunately not swallowed. Uncle's tiny dog got sick from a discarded dabber thing

I've never been a fan of litterers, but now that I own dogs I would support initiatives to pull out the finger and toenails of litterers with rusty old pliers on the first offence
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/PSA
 
meanmutton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Actually if I smoked pot I woukd not want to live anywhere near a school, I don't need an enhanced sentence or to be charged as a dealer for having an ounce of pot


The idea of being charged for a crime for having an ounce of pot just blows my mind. It's weird how quickly things change once they legalized it here a few years ago.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So far my rescue German Sheperd has found me weed on three seperate occasions at the beach- two bags with bud and one joint with an iPhone.

He's also found money several times. He walks over to it, boops it with his nose, and stands there staring at me until I come over.

My hope is that one day he will pay for himself. At 3.5ETH, that may or may not happen in his lifetime  ;)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meanmutton: spongeboob: Actually if I smoked pot I woukd not want to live anywhere near a school, I don't need an enhanced sentence or to be charged as a dealer for having an ounce of pot

The idea of being charged for a crime for having an ounce of pot just blows my mind. It's weird how quickly things change once they legalized it here a few years ago.


Weird feeling to see weed billboards.  Still drive by them sometimes and go, "Wait wh... oh yeah derp"
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: So far my rescue German Sheperd has found me weed on three seperate occasions at the beach- two bags with bud and one joint with an iPhone.

He's also found money several times. He walks over to it, boops it with his nose, and stands there staring at me until I come over.

My hope is that one day he will pay for himself. At 3.5ETH, that may or may not happen in his lifetime  ;)


I'm somehow disappointed that you didn't pay in dogecoin.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nobody is leaving a half or three quarters or seven eighths of a joint laying around on the ground.  You smoke that sh*t down to the little paper filter, or you put it out to smoke in your bong or pipe later. Who does this Karen think she is fooling. She's mad about all the pot smell and fed something to her dog to make a big deal. She should be pelted with dogsh*t.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My pups used to eat my ashtray but they figured it out
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you live near an elementary school, if you lose your puppy, let it go, man. That dog is gone.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
they look close enough to cat turds for most dogs, so bon appetit i guess
 
Petey4335
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My 12 year old german shepherd mutt full if fatty tumors and arthritis gets 2 CBD treats per night....
 
trippdogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bondi has been poisoned three times, the first time last fall, said his owner, Briggs.

I don't think the dog considers it "poisoned" as much as Briggs does.  Dog be drug seeking.


/And weed in NY is so cheap now that people are throwing away half joints?

//And don't you need to burn or bake raw weed to get usable THC?
 
Tangenital
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Nobody is leaving a half or three quarters or seven eighths of a joint laying around on the ground.  You smoke that sh*t down to the little paper filter, or you put it out to smoke in your bong or pipe later. Who does this Karen think she is fooling. She's mad about all the pot smell and fed something to her dog to make a big deal. She should be pelted with dogsh*t.


I felt this exact same way until my dog found and partially ate (my wife caught her almost immediately) what looked like a homemade cookie in a baggie someone had tossed in our yard, which turned out was redolent with pot. Our dog (a ~100 pound great Pyrenees) began showing signs after about an hour or so. We took her to the vet to get an anti-nausea shot which is really the big issue (along with depressed heart rate) because a dog may aspirate vomit if they're really stoned.

I have a feeling the hastily discarded cookie wasn't anything malicious but more of an "oh shiat our parents are here" from the college students next door.

For what it's worth, I'm in Denver and we walk our dog daily and have never encountered anything like "partially smoked joints littering the ground" - that sounds ridiculous.
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gee, why am I not surprised!


smokers oblivious to the harm
 
wgb423
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems like a pressing issue.

I mean who doesn't believe that your pets should be able to safely eat absolutely anything they find on the streets of New York City.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, cool - new "thing of the day to be scared of".
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
chances are that $20 mutt you got from the pound is so dumb it'll eat anything including another dog's infected dogsh*t

/its mother was dropt on its hed as babby
//still crying about med-is-sin, i C
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wgb423: Seems like a pressing issue.

I mean who doesn't believe that your pets should be able to safely eat absolutely anything they find on the streets of New York City.


These bastards who leave their joints on the ground for dogs are almost as bad as the ones giving all their fentanyl away to kids on Halloween.
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mostly Maui Waui man, but it's got some Labrador in it.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
JUST WAIT TIL JIM CROW HEARS ABOUT THIS
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was out with my dogs and one sniffed at something. It was a baggie with three nice buds in it. My doggies got extra treats that day.
 
krebshack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: The red circles indicate where the pot smoking was done. We also used the woods next to the school, the student parking lot, and of course the sports fields. In 12th grade, the school smarted up, and hired rent-a-cops to patrol the grounds for pot smokers and that took care of that.


My school did something similar, but the apple orchards next to our school were private property and the rent-a-cops wouldn't go there.

So, the apple orchard because the place to smoke.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: meanmutton: spongeboob: Actually if I smoked pot I woukd not want to live anywhere near a school, I don't need an enhanced sentence or to be charged as a dealer for having an ounce of pot

The idea of being charged for a crime for having an ounce of pot just blows my mind. It's weird how quickly things change once they legalized it here a few years ago.

Weird feeling to see weed billboards.  Still drive by them sometimes and go, "Wait wh... oh yeah derp"


Here in Michigan, billboards alternate between weed and sport gambling with the occasional lawyer tossed in the mix.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

krebshack: My school did something similar, but the apple orchards next to our school were private property and the rent-a-cops wouldn't go there.


Same deal at my school. The woods didn't belong to the school. So if you went out to the woods, came back all lit up, you might be stopped by the rental cop and asked for your "hall pass" and by then, it's all over, they see the red bloodshot eyes, the smell of pot and then, well...you can imagine.

After a while, those rent-a-cops became gym teachers after a few years. I know the rent-a-cop I had, was my child's gym teacher when they went to that school.
 
