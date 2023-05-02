 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Its Volcano Awareness Month   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: PSA, shot  
•       •       •

999 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2023 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's also Masturbation month too.

according to the thread down on the main page by now.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't kid yourself Jimmy. If a volcano ever got the chance it'd kill you and everyone you care about.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, am I only supposed to be aware of Washington volcanoes, or is wider awareness encouraged?

I'm ashamed to admit I only recently learned that Antarctica has active volcanoes (New Zealanders, don't hate me. Too young to have learned from that)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: it's also Masturbation month too.

according to the thread down on the main page by now.


So all the squirting, all the the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Volcanoes are not available for purchase at this time.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever is running that account is on their game:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Volcanoes are not available for purchase at this time.


but lava lamps are...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not aware of any active volcanoes in the greater New York State vicinity.

If there ARE, please let me know where so I can through all this WFH BS in it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This awareness month is already paying dividends:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fst_creeper: Whoever is running that account is on their game:
[Fark user image image 599x258]


I think they took a lesson or just straight up hired the guy doing the National Park Service tweets.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember duck and cover if there is an erruption.

media.giphy.comView Full Size


Maybe I am confusing my natural disasters....
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: steklo: it's also Masturbation month too.

according to the thread down on the main page by now.

So all the squirting, all the the time.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


That's hot.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the hipster go to the hospital?

He fell in the lava before it was cool!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a whole month to become aware of volcanoes?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: Remember duck and cover if there is an erruption.

[media.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

Maybe I am confusing my natural disasters....


South Park: Duck & Cover
Youtube 8pRFyXbyUu4
 
MBZ321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - "Volcano insurance"
Youtube KNXw3RaRKBA
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: it's also Masturbation month too.

according to the thread down on the main page by now.


Fark user imageView Full Size

why not both?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: [Fark user image image 425x639]


right;

/during Saturday morning cartoons
//1987
/// 😐
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time there's a clear day around here, I become acutely aware.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My curry-fueled buttocks is waaaay ahead of you.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: This awareness month is already paying dividends:

[Fark user image 535x107]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see many people in this thread have bought into the lie from big volcano.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is some really wild stuff going on in the center of the earth
Major Evidence For Another Structure Inside Earth's Core
Youtube EiR9xTHuLr4
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: it's also Masturbation month too.

according to the thread down on the main page by now.


Salad month as well.....tossed salad with syrup anyone ?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washington State has done a ton of planning on what to do when Mt. Rainier explodes and destroys Tacoma. Besides rooting for the volcano, I mean.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of volcanoes...

A friend of mine lives on the Big Island of Hawai'i and works for the Park Service on Kīlauea. We had a gathering on the east end of the island in 2017 for his 50th birthday in an area called Kapoho. We each rented  individual homes for the week.

Here is where we stayed, the place I rented has the pin, and my friend's place is circled:
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what it looks like now, after the eruptions in 2018:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pin is at the same coordinates in each image.

(imagery is from my company and not publicly available)
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: New Rising Sun: This awareness month is already paying dividends:

[Fark user image 535x107]

[Fark user image image 676x485]


Don't delve into the Kansas / Arkansas thing. Down that lane is only death and suffering.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm aware of at least 3 I can see.

And they'd ruin your day if they went up.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Speaking of volcanoes...

A friend of mine lives on the Big Island of Hawai'i and works for the Park Service on Kīlauea. We had a gathering on the east end of the island in 2017 for his 50th birthday in an area called Kapoho. We each rented  individual homes for the week.

Here is where we stayed, the place I rented has the pin, and my friend's place is circled:
[Fark user image 850x560]

This is what it looks like now, after the eruptions in 2018:

[Fark user image 850x541]

Pin is at the same coordinates in each image.

(imagery is from my company and not publicly available)


how did the pin not melt?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: fatassbastard: Speaking of volcanoes...

A friend of mine lives on the Big Island of Hawai'i and works for the Park Service on Kīlauea. We had a gathering on the east end of the island in 2017 for his 50th birthday in an area called Kapoho. We each rented  individual homes for the week.

Here is where we stayed, the place I rented has the pin, and my friend's place is circled:
[Fark user image 850x560]

This is what it looks like now, after the eruptions in 2018:

[Fark user image 850x541]

Pin is at the same coordinates in each image.

(imagery is from my company and not publicly available)

how did the pin not melt?


we should be building houses out of those pins.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the silent killer.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Last October we went back to Arenal for a week to simmer ourselves in the hot springs. Our favorite volcano; dormant with a hot chewy center.
 
groppet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Didn't they say last week not to taunt the volcanos?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There volcano
There castle

martyfeldmaneyes.jpg
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: it's also Masturbation month too.

according to the thread down on the main page by now.


is it time to see a bunhc of nearly naked losers in their underwear on the subway again completely oblivious to the dangers they pose to themselves and others

/because that gets reported on the NOOS all the tiem
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Presidents of the United States of America - Volcano
Youtube aXwzSPc0FoA

Song contains bonus references to the state of Washington.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: This awareness month is already paying dividends:

[Fark user image 535x107]



I can't un-see that now.

Just like Gotham is "got ham"
 
bud jones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
be aware:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dead Milkmen- Born to Love Volcanos
Youtube Y4-08U6Z8lE
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Speaking of volcanoes...

A friend of mine lives on the Big Island of Hawai'i and works for the Park Service on Kīlauea. We had a gathering on the east end of the island in 2017 for his 50th birthday in an area called Kapoho. We each rented  individual homes for the week.

Here is where we stayed, the place I rented has the pin, and my friend's place is circled:
[Fark user image 850x560]

This is what it looks like now, after the eruptions in 2018:

[Fark user image 850x541]

Pin is at the same coordinates in each image.

(imagery is from my company and not publicly available)


So, I know hawaii owns any new land effectively created by lava flows. Do they take ownership of any land effectively destroyed and run over by lava?

//prospective big island resident
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Why did the hipster go to the hospital?

He fell in the lava before it was cool!


Is May also dad joke awareness month?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It takes a whole month to become aware of volcanoes?


Volcanos have a unique way of making others aware of them.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.