Not news: IT managers need to map all their infrastructure on premises and in the cloud. News: Faddom is a new, agentless tool to do it safely and cheaply in an hour + ServiceNow integration.
somefarkersalt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hi, everyone! I'm some Farker's alt. (username checks out)

I'm a longtime Farker who works for this IT software company. No telling who I am! (*** evil laugh ***)

We sponsored this link for our application dependency mapping tool, which can be used for IT documentation when doing migrations and many other things. I'll stick around in this thread in case anyone has any questions. I hope to generate some interest and help Fark with advertising funds at the same time!

But just be forewarned, I don't do devops.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm showing my age here.

Anyone remember HP Openview?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x236]


It literally says "plug" and "Farker-sponsored link." :)
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh sweet all I have to do is enter my SSN, bank account number and 2 major credit card numbers and they tell me what my IP address is! What a deal!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My Norton Commander is working just fine
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

somefarkersalt: Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x236]

It literally says "plug" and "Farker-sponsored link." :)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm showing my age here.

Anyone remember HP Openview?

[Fark user image image 751x553]


Yes
 
kokomo61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: steklo: I'm showing my age here.

Anyone remember HP Openview?

[Fark user image image 751x553]

Yes


I still see it occasionally on some Fed sites.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't we ridicule this like a couple months ago
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Didn't we ridicule this like a couple months ago


Fark has repeat threads?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Read the comments on the last go around for this as to why this is a bad idea and a terrible ad.

And the time before that.

Maybe even a time before that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Yes


kokomo61: I still see it occasionally on some Fed sites.


I used it for some Fed sites and for AOL back in the early to mid 90's.

Our IT manager at the time, gets a copy, loads it up. Won't work.

I had to ask if he had purchased any licenses for it...

"er, no"

"Well, that's why it's not working"
 
gorrck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hah! Joke's on you!  I've been asked to see what our "savings" would be if we moved all of our cloud infrastructure back on-prem!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FARK's resorted to paid ads as threads and links now?  Are things that bad?

Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gorrck: Hah! Joke's on you!  I've been asked to see what our "savings" would be if we moved all of our cloud infrastructure back on-prem!


A lot of people are asking that very question.

But for what it's worth, we can map numerous types of legacy and modern topologies such as physical, virtual, on and off premises, multicloud, and hybrid.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x236]



Fark user image <--------

Wow, nothing get by you!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

somefarkersalt: Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x236]

It literally says "plug" and "Farker-sponsored link." :)



But he was so proud of figuring it out.
Why'd you have to ruin it?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

somefarkersalt: gorrck: Hah! Joke's on you!  I've been asked to see what our "savings" would be if we moved all of our cloud infrastructure back on-prem!

A lot of people are asking that very question.

But for what it's worth, we can map numerous types of legacy and modern topologies such as physical, virtual, on and off premises, multicloud, and hybrid.


Our network is such a hodge lodge of legacy and bleeding edge shiat that I'm afraid to run it.  I'll kick it upstairs to see what happens.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A toy poodle got baked on an after school roach and the dog's owner noticed that her dog was a bit out of it.  When she rushed him to the vet and his diagnosis was met with her little Fluffy got in the puffy, and he's baked.  Give him some Cheetos and a Dew and let's put this on renew
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Back when I did IT, I used Newt. Loved that program. However before I got there, nothing was documented. There was always one or two machines that would show up that I couldn't physically find. That place was odd. While I was mapping all the closet switches one port had a light on it but I couldn't get any info on what it was connecting to. So I unplugged it see what happened and no one ever complained.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Documentation is for pusses.
How I handle an IT crisis:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lysdexic: Our network is such a hodge lodge of legacy and bleeding edge shiat that I'm afraid to run it.  I'll kick it upstairs to see what happens.


If you'd like more information or to talk to someone, let me know an email address -- but you can also start a free trial for yourself if you'd like by submitting the form at the link.

Basically, our goal is to help people just like yourself -- those whose IT environments have been become chaotically complicated -- by giving them a quick, clear picture.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: somefarkersalt: Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x236]

It literally says "plug" and "Farker-sponsored link." :)


But he was so proud of figuring it out.
Why'd you have to ruin it?


Do you boneheads not have the ability to detect humour? How often do you get the chance to post the "that's an ad" pic in an actual paid fark ad thread? Of course I'm gonna post it. Why wouldn't I?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Didn't we ridicule this like a couple months ago


Yes we most certainly did already ridicule this Ad to invite a rando Israeli company to come in and wander around your network.

Why its popped up again is well, I have no idea$.
 
somefarkersalt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: cameroncrazy1984: Didn't we ridicule this like a couple months ago

Yes we most certainly did already ridicule this Ad to invite a rando Israeli company to come in and wander around your network.

Why its popped up again is well, I have no idea$.


Maybe -- just maybe -- some IT Farkers used and liked our software?

Just a thought.
 
