(CNBC) That simple 'hi' text from a stranger could be the start of a scam that ends up costing you millions. OK, thousands. Hundreds. Tree fiddy?
eKonk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hi!
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...experts say that many victims are too embarrassed to report their losses.

They should be.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fonts.gstatic.comHey BABYfonts.gstatic.comPrIVATE PicS Insidefonts.gstatic.com,PLEASE I NEED YOUfonts.gstatic.comfonts.gstatic.comI'M SO WET FOR YOU.fonts.gstatic.comfonts.gstatic.comCLICK HERE fonts.gstatic.com,YOU WILL NOT REGRET fonts.gstatic.com

I think that is a scam
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've gotten these texts twice, they stop replying when you demand nudes.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kkinnison: [fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32]Hey BABY[fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32]PrIVATE PicS Inside[fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32],PLEASE I NEED YOU[fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32][fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32]I'M SO WET FOR YOU.[fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32][fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32]CLICK HERE [fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32],YOU WILL NOT REGRET [fonts.gstatic.com image 32x32]

I think that is a scam


WHERE'S THE LINK
 
cwheelie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
an Instagram message about a Japanese monkey from a handsome stranger who called himself Mike?
I'm in!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone who doesn't immediately tap Block and Report Junk when they get a random text from a cute person they don't know kind of deserves what they get.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bait them, have some fun, waste their time. There must only be a few operators because I don't get those texts anymore. They've apparently taken my number off their lists.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eKonk: Hi!


Reported
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I don't know the number, it goes to spam.

If I do know the number and it just says "Hi", I delete it, since I already know how those people use language.

Likewise, on SM, unsolicited DM's are generally ignored unless I know the maker personally.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's sad is there are still people who fall for this...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I've gotten these texts twice, they stop replying when you demand nudes.


Or in my case send some.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It could cost me millions?

ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
THAT'S not how you scam millions.  Here's how you scam millions from the poor:

Do you love America?  I love America.  I love it so much I made so much money.  The most money.  Seriously, I'm super rich.  Also, I want to make America great again, like when everyone who looked like you was rich.  Do you want to be rich?  Then donate money to me.  Seriously, donate lots of money to me.  All the money, ok?  Then you'll be rich.  Also, I just got arrested.  And, think about it, if they could arrest a really rich guy like me, then they could arrest you.  So, you better pay me some money.  Seriously, I need bail folks!  I'm super rich!  Give me my bail money!!!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pig-butchering operations run out of Asia but target victims globally, with scammers promising love and wealth to get their victims to invest their fortunes.

I would never fall for this because I know nobody will ever love me.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I've gotten these texts twice, they stop replying when you demand nudes.


I think the dating apps are leaking. Twice in a row I got the "accidental nude pic" text in the way to my car after the date. It new I wasn't with the date.

I asked the scammer if they could imagine how much cum I could produce if I crawled inside a 50 foot Garfield and massaged his prostate. They stopped.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: ...experts say that many victims are too embarrassed to report their losses.

They should be.


Absolutely. You really have to be a moron to fall for any of these things.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: The Weekend Baker: ...experts say that many victims are too embarrassed to report their losses.

They should be.

Absolutely. You really have to be a moron to fall for any of these things.


Apparently they still have half a million dollars sitting around, though
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: ...experts say that many victims are too embarrassed to report their losses.

They should be.


A fool and his money are lucky enough to get together in the first place

10 years ago i would have sympathy for these people but at this point not knowing to not respond to these types and emails/texts/calls is roughly equivalent to not knowing how to tie your shoes.  if you get suckered it's your fault and not only are you farking yourself but keeping the system going to make new suckers.

in case you know of someone who fell for this you might want to give them these other helpful hints, for all the good it'll do.

1. don't buy a time share.
2. don't get a reverse mortgage.
3. if you don't feel safe driving more than 50mph on an interstate it's time to stop driving altogether.
4. don't touch or ingest poison.
5. don't vote republican.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've gotten a few of these, and chatted with them shortly.  Dumbest farking people in the world, if you somehow can fall for someone like that, you deserve everything you are going to get.

Seriously, how do you fall in love with someone who can't even put the right number in their cell phone?  Just randomly texts dudes and falls in love with them?  For real?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I've gotten these texts twice, they stop replying when you demand nudes.


Not really.  Going down the rabbit hole of my uncle's addiction to the romance scammers (and it was an addiction, the family knew pretty early on, tried repeatedly to intervene, but he preferred fantasyland), a lot of the 'girls' were porn stars who also had some 'girl next door' non-porn modeling pics.  They started with the Disneyland pics, but could totally send you nudes.  And that was even without Photoshop and deepfakes.

And the fact that he sent literally every nickel he had to Nigeria/Ghana didn't stop him either.  First he took out all the credit card debt he could and sent it to them.  Once he was tapped out there, they started using him as a mule, as a US address to relay money from other scam victims, or re-mail stuff bought online with stolen credit cards.

It only stopped when he was about a day from being arrested by the Feds and he hung himself.

/ fark scammers
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A fool and his monkey, as the saying goes.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: The Weekend Baker: ...experts say that many victims are too embarrassed to report their losses.

They should be.

Absolutely. You really have to be a moron to fall for any of these things.


And therefore you deserve to be swindled and your life savings stolen. Screw stupid people, they should have thought of that when they chose to be born stupid.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mr_Vimes: The Weekend Baker: ...experts say that many victims are too embarrassed to report their losses.

They should be.

Absolutely. You really have to be a moron to fall for any of these things.

Apparently they still have half a million dollars sitting around, though


Intelligence has never been a pre-requisite for being loaded.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
eKonk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: eKonk: Hi!

Reported


I am seeing you no foolish investor and very handsome. I am making big luxury lifestyle investing in crypto and am wanting you to share in my good fortune. Please to be sending me credit card information to be making sure you are not missing opportunity.

Please to be doing the needful.

eKonk Americanman
Wealthy Fark Crypto Investor
USofA
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't even read texts from our cellular provider.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: The Weekend Baker: ...experts say that many victims are too embarrassed to report their losses.

They should be.

Absolutely. You really have to be a moron to fall for any of these things.


Easy...  no 'smartphone' or apps.   Flip phone allows communication.   Use common sense !  ( Oh, that doesn't exist anymore !)  Nothing is 'free'..  Also, there are lots of morons out there...
 
miscreant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: What's sad is there are still people who fall for this...


We've created a world where tons of people feel isolated and lonely and then blame them when they try to grasp at a glimmer of affection
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: HotWingConspiracy: I've gotten these texts twice, they stop replying when you demand nudes.

Not really.  Going down the rabbit hole of my uncle's addiction to the romance scammers (and it was an addiction, the family knew pretty early on, tried repeatedly to intervene, but he preferred fantasyland), a lot of the 'girls' were porn stars who also had some 'girl next door' non-porn modeling pics.  They started with the Disneyland pics, but could totally send you nudes.  And that was even without Photoshop and deepfakes.

And the fact that he sent literally every nickel he had to Nigeria/Ghana didn't stop him either.  First he took out all the credit card debt he could and sent it to them.  Once he was tapped out there, they started using him as a mule, as a US address to relay money from other scam victims, or re-mail stuff bought online with stolen credit cards.

It only stopped when he was about a day from being arrested by the Feds and he hung himself.

/ fark scammers


CSB
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I'm bored, sometimes I enjoy stringing them along. A couple of hours of fun.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jokes on you scammers, I don't have any money
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eKonk: Hi!



Hi! Who do I write the cheque out to ?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone ever read some of those interesting threads over at Craigslist? I think they still have their "missed connections" pages up and running.

Reading them only reminds me of how stalkerish some people can be.

"Saw you at the Slurp & Go, At the counter, you were paying for some beef jerky, a Twix bar, two soda's and was wearing a white tank top and black leggings and when you turned around you bumped into me. We locked eyes for a brief moment, but I was too shy to ask for your number. Reply back and tell me what I was wearing, maybe we'll go out for coffee and get to know each other better."
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read the article. I don't understand how a person who is a teacher with credit card debt is able to raise $100k in cash to pay a scammer.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OK, buddy.  Sending beautiful women money is a scam and not real and we won't be getting married when her visa comes through.  OK.  And I'll bet my 20% off Bed Bath and Beyond coupons don't work, either.  Morons.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eKonk: Hi!


BIE?  EIP.

/Oh, you're Jim
//Nevermind
///NTTAWWT
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wax_on: I bait them, have some fun, waste their time. There must only be a few operators because I don't get those texts anymore. They've apparently taken my number off their lists.


I had a pretty long conversation with someone a couple of weeks ago who I eventually decided was probably legitimately Chinese, even if they weren't necessarily the girl in the picture.

Someone needs to make a movie about a failed romance scammer, but make them so terrible that you actually feel sorry for them. Ha!
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

natazha: I don't even read texts from our cellular provider.


I don't read anything.  I'm not even reading this.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Scammers should be buried up to their necks and used for cricket practice.
 
miscreant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thornhill: I read the article. I don't understand how a person who is a teacher with credit card debt is able to raise $100k in cash to pay a scammer.


I'm always mystified as well. I make a fairly good living, but it would still take me probably a couple years to come up with $100k if I had no savings to draw off. I always assume they re-mortgage their house or something
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Anyone who doesn't immediately tap Block and Report Junk when they get a random text from a cute person they don't know kind of deserves what they get.


It's not always a scam. I met Latvia online. She accidentally texted me instead of her friend and we ended up chatting. She's coming to the US to meet me. Her visa hasn't cleared yet, but we're working through that. In fact, I just sent her $2,000 this morning which should help speed things up. I sent her money for airfare, too. Hopefully, she'll be here in June. She sent me this picture. I'm pretty sure 'Guerline' means 'I love you' in her language.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

miscreant: thornhill: I read the article. I don't understand how a person who is a teacher with credit card debt is able to raise $100k in cash to pay a scammer.

I'm always mystified as well. I make a fairly good living, but it would still take me probably a couple years to come up with $100k if I had no savings to draw off. I always assume they re-mortgage their house or something


Between cash advances on credit cards, payday loans, and my savings, I bet I could come up with $50,000 by the end of the day.  The problem would be paying it back.

/So, please don't scam me.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Scammers who scam rich greedy people out of money they can afford to lose, whatever.  But scammers who target lonely, desperate people who have very little, to take every last dime they have are true human scum.

If I could choose a superpower, it would be the ability that whenever a scammer contacts me, I could teleport to their location with a hammer, bash their hands into pulp, and then teleport back home.
 
