(Slate) 26 wedding rules you have no choice but to follow.
    Wedding, Bachelor party, Dance, Gift, first dance  
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
25. Dancing is mandatory for everyone able.

This is why I'm going to be my own wedding band at my reception. I'll tell everyone moshing is mandatory.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God, this obsession with weddings. Since the divorce rate is over 50%, then you factor in loveless marriages that don't end in divorce, a pretty high infidelity rate and early deaths, there are probably about 12 weddings that result in long lasting, happy marriages per year. Not worth getting dressed up for.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When my partner and I decide to get hitched, we're going simple and casual. Neither of us want a big ceremony, just sign whatever legal nonsense to make it official then a backyard cookout with close family and friends

I'd rather spend the money paying off a house or going on a decent honeymoon
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
26. There must be real food at the after party.

This applies to everything. fark you charcuterie plates, and the people who order them
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For once a list I actually agree with.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: God, this obsession with weddings. Since the divorce rate is over 50%, then you factor in loveless marriages that don't end in divorce, a pretty high infidelity rate and early deaths, there are probably about 12 weddings that result in long lasting, happy marriages per year. Not worth getting dressed up for.


You sound fun.

I'd add "only invite people you actually want to see." If you can't put anyone at any table because [insert reason], at least one set isn't worth inviting.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
27.  It may be your special day, but for everyone else it's just a church service and a party.  Don't be a dick about it.
28.  Feel free not to go if there's a bridezilla or groomzilla involved.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: God, this obsession with weddings. Since the divorce rate is over 50%, then you factor in loveless marriages that don't end in divorce, a pretty high infidelity rate and early deaths, there are probably about 12 weddings that result in long lasting, happy marriages per year. Not worth getting dressed up for.


There is definitely a conversation to be had about that, including just how few men actually seem to like women-they like sex, sure, and they like control but don't actually like women.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
25. Dancing is mandatory for everyone able.

Fark user imageView Full Size


23. All the dances-first dance, mother-son, father-daughter-should be two minutes or less.

Why?  That's the perfect time to get another drink or take a piss.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We told the DJ "Absolutely no YMCA".  He played it anyway.

/That's point in time is closer to when YMCA came out than to today
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For our wedding, we specified No Kids (but for any babies that were still nursing).  Since so many of our out of town friends already had young children, we provided off site child care.  Some of my friends said that this was the first time they had gotten to "go out" in over two years.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
8. It is fine to skip a wedding for any reason, but RSVP early.

Any Farkers getting married in the next few years can consider this my early "regret I cannot attend".
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
27. Don't tell me what to do at my wedding.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: 27. Don't tell me what to do at my wedding.


At least around here, there's absolutely one thing you *have to* do, which is to sign the paperwork and get it witnessed.  Of course, you don't have to do it *at* the wedding itself, but it's convenient.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: 8. It is fine to skip a wedding for any reason, but RSVP early.

Any Farkers getting married in the next few years can consider this my early "regret I cannot attend".


But this is Fark. Who will be my mom's +1 then?

Or will you just hang out in the parking lot afterwards?
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Three Crooked Squirrels: 27. Don't tell me what to do at my wedding.

At least around here, there's absolutely one thing you *have to* do, which is to sign the paperwork and get it witnessed.  Of course, you don't have to do it *at* the wedding itself, but it's convenient.


My dad is a pastor so he's done a rather large number of weddings. He has a whole spiel he gives at the rehearsal that the only thing that *has* to happen is signing the paperwork. So don't sweat about anything else.

Amusingly when my brother got married Dad forgot until pretty late in the day to do the whole paperwork thing. So there's some silly photos of the thing getting signed outside, in the dark, lit by cell phones.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wedding was outside, in the back yard of my mother-in-law's house. There were kids, there were dogs, there was an open bar, there was live music, it was a pot luck, with some decent BBQ that I cooked for the reception, which was right in that same back yard. We got married at 1pm, and we left the reception to head home, and had an after party at the house until the wee hours of the morning, with a couple of liquor store runs during the day. There was a bartender battle with margaritas, and everyone, including my grad'ma-in-law and my own Grams getting in on things and certainly sampling the fare. My Dad and my uncle-in-law Ray and a few of his musician buddies snuck off to smoke weed. One of our guests brought a big o' furry cow hat, and the rule to get the hat was to kiss the wearer to pass it along. And everyone, including both those Grandmas wore that dang thing.

We had a blast.

Screw rules, and just get out there and have a good time. Spend the time with your friends and family. Drink a little, dance, whoop it up, yes when you take off the garter get in a wink of slap and tickle. It's the first day of your life together, so set the tone, and have fun. Though, maybe do think about WHO you're marrying a bit, because while my wedding was fun as heck, some of the next few years were less great, but that's on the now ex-wife and I. But even today, we can agree the wedding rocked.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The best wedding I have ever attended was at a lake, barefoot, with the BBQ truck smoking away in the background. The ceremony was about 15 minutes long and then the beer and wine started flowing. The biggest expense was renting the large event tent.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a taco bar and tequila sunrise fountain at my wedding.  The caterer liked that we shook up the status quo.

Tip: If the parents are coming in from out of town, don't let them arrive more than 48 before the wedding.  It will be too late for them to try and change anything.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: When my partner and I decide to get hitched, we're going simple and casual. Neither of us want a big ceremony, just sign whatever legal nonsense to make it official then a backyard cookout with close family and friends

I'd rather spend the money paying off a house or going on a decent honeymoon


My partner and I were married in the state courthouse by a Justice of The Peace - a crotchety old lady who was very funny and sincere. It was simple and surprisingly moving.

Then we threw a big party and invited all our friends.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuk your rules
The kids were 5, 9, and 12. The youngest was, as he kept telling everybody, the "ring bear"
They came to the reception, and had a blast
Didn't care if anybody wore white, but my Mil showed up in a black backless cocktail dress, which I had to dance with her in...
I still shudder, it was like touching and elephants ear
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a shiatty list.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 26. There must be real food at the after party.

This applies to everything. fark you charcuterie plates, and the people who order them


I'm not cooking straks if you are just going to vomit up your jack and coke over the railing. You enjoy those summer sausage and cheese platters, you drunkie.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must be real food at the after-party.

There are after-parties? Usually the bride and groom go on their merry way to consummate the marriage and I usually go through a drive thru because I didn't get enough to eat at the reception.

I've been doing weddings wrong all the time apparently.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3. Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list.

Wait, what?
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3. Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list.

Ex-farking-cuse me? Who's paying the bill? Bad enough when my mother wanted to cram in every third cousin-six times removed, I'm not letting anyone invite Sewage Joe with the amount a wedding cost without my say so.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Screw buffets.  Plated dinner or GTFO.  Unless you intentionally chose to get married in a Golden Corral or Hometown Buffet.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That list just looks like it was written by someone bitter and shut in. The only rule I would say is no bagpipes in a church. Bagpipes in general are fine, but add the echo and hey become an audible nightmare.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: 3. Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list.

Wait, what?


Yeah, half of the list seemed pretty reasonable, then there were complete WTF ones like that.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: no1curr: When my partner and I decide to get hitched, we're going simple and casual. Neither of us want a big ceremony, just sign whatever legal nonsense to make it official then a backyard cookout with close family and friends

I'd rather spend the money paying off a house or going on a decent honeymoon

My partner and I were married in the state courthouse by a Justice of The Peace - a crotchety old lady who was very funny and sincere. It was simple and surprisingly moving.

Then we threw a big party and invited all our friends.


Best $50 a couple can spend.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you feel compelled, yes, get married  but do it cheap.

The only ceremony with invitees that should have money spent on it is the reception.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

enry: We told the DJ "Absolutely no YMCA".  He played it anyway.

/That's point in time is closer to when YMCA came out than to today


Our DJ contract specifically said the rate would be reduced by 50% if he played the chicken dance.

4. It is entirely fine to deny anyone a plus-one for any reason.

I'll do you one better.  My niece invited me to her wedding but no one else in my family. When she was 13 and my daughter was 12, my daughter called her a biatch. My niece told my wife and my wife asked, "Were you being a biatch?" She is still holding that grudge six years later.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My wife insisted on having an actual wedding, instead of just going to the courthouse. She kept it to 20 people though. I helped out by not inviting anyone. I have no family anyway.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Klivian: 3. Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list.

Ex-farking-cuse me? Who's paying the bill? Bad enough when my mother wanted to cram in every third cousin-six times removed, I'm not letting anyone invite Sewage Joe with the amount a wedding cost without my say so.


I mean, are they assuming the bride, the groom and their respective friends and relatives all exist in a tiny, closed universe in which everybody knows everybody?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Mugato: God, this obsession with weddings. Since the divorce rate is over 50%, then you factor in loveless marriages that don't end in divorce, a pretty high infidelity rate and early deaths, there are probably about 12 weddings that result in long lasting, happy marriages per year. Not worth getting dressed up for.

You sound fun.

I'd add "only invite people you actually want to see." If you can't put anyone at any table because [insert reason], at least one set isn't worth inviting.


Not always.  There are some people that just aren't farking compatible.  Neither one of them is an asshole, they just elementally do not get along one damn bit.  No reasons or history or anything else, just loathing at first sight.  It happens
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think a rule should be no invitations, just an announcement.  If people tell you they want to watch then you say ok come and you tell them where it'll be.   You accept a simple 'congratulations' as a perfectly acceptable response.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No 27:

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Had a great time at my wedding.  My wife was amazing, everyone had fun, drinks flowed, and it's been a great decade since. I've been to probably sixty or seventy weddings at this point, and been a groomsman for 9.  Love going to them.  Even the dry ones - there's always that one off-to-the-side room or that one pickup truck in the parking lot that becomes like a speakeasy.

What a great list for producing boring, uniform, one-size-fits-all-weddings.

1. No more engagement parties - fark you.  Have as many parties as you want.
2. No outdoor summer weddings - depends on the locale.  If it's in Florida, the dress code better be casual AF
3. Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list - absolutely not.  Your closest friends aren't paying for it and don't have to deal with the family bullshiat.
4. It is entirely fine to deny anyone a plus-one for any reason - yep.
5. Skip the bridal party - sure, sounds great, being responsible for everything yourself on your wedding day.
6. If you have a bridal party, you pay for costs incurred. -yep
7. Never say "black tie optional." Choose. -completely agree
8. It is fine to skip a wedding for any reason, but RSVP early -yep
9. No kids. If kids are needed for the ceremony, a car should be waiting -depends on the type of wedding you want.
10. Just because they invited you to their bachelor party or wedding doesn't mean you have to invite them to yours -yeah, but good luck with this.
11. Do not give wedding favors -why not?  If you think of something cool, go for it
12. If you do give wedding favors, give them on arrival Friday and make them edible -this implies a destination wedding.  fark all that.
13. If you travel from out of town, you don't need to get the couple a gift -yep.
14. Actually, all gifts are banned -sure, because if there's one thing young couples don't need early on in their lives, it's free shiat.
15. It's fine if someone else wears white. - sure
16. No one has to walk you down the aisle -nope, but you can make someone's day by asking them to.
17. Give us a good kiss -make up your minds, list writers.
18. Posed photos are over -I'd be completely fine with this.
19. No more his-and-hers cocktails-I agree this is a waste and people just drink what they want anyway.
20. Just make your vegetarian option vegan -or just bring your own food.
21. Buffets are always better than plated dinners -I've not found this to be true.
22. Speeches must be pre-written -either pre-written or really short.  People who think they can just wing it and be funny, rarely can.
23. All the dances-first dance, mother-son, father-daughter-should be two minutes or less -agree.  It's usually pretty cringey.
24. Spend time, at least one conversation, with the couple's parents -if the wedding's big, the parents are going to be exhausted from talking to people.
25. Dancing is mandatory for everyone able. - there should definitely be peer-pressure applied.
26. There must be real food at the after-party.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
-No one wants to see your wacky, rehearsed dance number.  Skip it.
-If you're the groom just chill, be at her side and let her have her day.   It's not about you.
-it's also not about the bridesmaids or groomsmen.  If you're in that category, be there for support and to help out.  Some guests having a beef?  Fix it.  Problem with the food or limos or any other logistics?  Fix it.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
9. No kids. If kids are needed for the ceremony, a car should be waiting.

This person does realize that weddings is a family event, not some adults only venue?  And is the car to run the kids over?  Kids can't drive.


I spent about $5000 on my wedding.  We had two receptions, one right after that was PG, and one later that night for the boozers, and yes I paid for the liquor.  Only about 20 people at the last reception.

I also bought about $100 worth of the cheapest toys from Target.  Once the littles found this bag of loot, they were completely entertained for a couple hours, which was all we needed.
 
Klivian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Klivian: 3. Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list.

Ex-farking-cuse me? Who's paying the bill? Bad enough when my mother wanted to cram in every third cousin-six times removed, I'm not letting anyone invite Sewage Joe with the amount a wedding cost without my say so.

I mean, are they assuming the bride, the groom and their respective friends and relatives all exist in a tiny, closed universe in which everybody knows everybody?


It makes sense if you consider what an article like this would look like if they only learned about adult relationships watching FRIENDS, because they have no real life friends of their own
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
17. Give us a good kiss.


That's just creepy.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Things I don't like from the list:

2. No more outdoor summer weddings
Why? How about no outdoor SPRING and FALL weddings? My friend is planning an outdoor wedding in April in Vancouver BC and I already anticipate being cold and wet AF. An outdoor summer wedding is lovely.

3. Friends in charge of the guest list
Who are these people? My best friends hardly know my family. My friends also barely know each other. I have different friend groups from different periods of my life, and my fiance certainly does as well. No one friend knows all the other friends.

9. No kids
I love kids. A wedding is supposed to be a joining of two families. I want all the kids there, and I want them to dance and be silly and have fun. Kids are awesome at weddings. I can't even think of a wedding I've been to where the kids haven't made it more fun.

15. It's fine if someone wears white.
How about no!? How hard is it not to wear white for one farking day? Let the bride be the one in white. It's so rude, and so easily avoidable. Fark right off with this one.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
25. Dancing is mandatory for everyone able

You know the Goose-Step, right?
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: there's always that one off-to-the-side room or that one pickup truck in the parking lot that becomes like a speakeasy.


My brother's wedding had a coke room, that was kinda fun.  We were forty-somethings and my mom appreciated my sudden willingness to talk to her in depth.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some of those rules are fine, some are just not gonna fly with most couples and some are best left to each wedding in planning such as kids/no kids.   The bridge and groom should always have supreme authority over the guest list as the last thing you want is a bad surprise on the big day.

Personally my take on weddings is to keep them as simple as possible and not waste money on things you can get by without.

I'd get a quickly ceremony in front a judge ( provided the bride was agreeable of course) or other person legally able to perform the ceremony and use the savings in the reception .
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

enry: We told the DJ "Absolutely no YMCA".  He played it anyway.

/That's point in time is closer to when YMCA came out than to today


I DJ'ed for 20 years, like 800 weddings. I had lots of fights with other DJs about that. Whiny and uncreative, complaining about Do Not Play Lists while I pointed out (at the time) "Yeah" by Usher was already 10 years old. There is a LOT of good/great music to pick without relying on oldies that your clients, the nice people who pay you, don't actually want.

AngryTeacher: enry: We told the DJ "Absolutely no YMCA".  He played it anyway.

/That's point in time is closer to when YMCA came out than to today

Our DJ contract specifically said the rate would be reduced by 50% if he played the chicken dance.


Exactly this. Any contract is worthless without terms. IF this happens THEN THAT. Partial refunds are the best weapon against this stuff.

/I heavily encouraged song lists IF the couple thought it was fun. 4 categories: 1) Must play; 2) we like; 3) don't like; 4) absolutely the F not
//'don't like' would only get played if, say, mom or best man requested it and really wanted it.
///there was a good reason I was the highest paid DJ for 250 miles
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Marshmallow Jones:
-If you're the groom just chill, be at her side and let her have her day.   It's not about you.

She: Okay, we've got the bride's music sorted out.
Me:  What's about the groom's music?
She:  Uh, okay.  You obviously have something in mind, what is it?
Me:  The theme form Peter Gunn.
She:  Interesting (with slight chuckle), but no.
Me:  (mumbling, kicks rock)
 
rpm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ace in your face: 2. No more outdoor summer weddings
Why? How about no outdoor SPRING and FALL weddings? My friend is planning an outdoor wedding in April in Vancouver BC and I already anticipate being cold and wet AF. An outdoor summer wedding is lovely.


This is really location dependent. We had an outdoor mid-spring wedding. It was 80. A summer wedding? HAHAHAHAHAHAH no.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here are a few rules from weddings I been at that should have been enforced

1. No bagpipes in church
2. If there is a fuzzy navel fountain label it, or some people might think it's just orange juice and get way too drunk.
3. If someone is going to sing, they should be able to carry a tune. Just because you "rock it at karaoke" does not mean you get to serenade the couple.
4. Don't nickel and dime the guests with dollar dances, tip jars for smashing cake, and photo booths.
 
