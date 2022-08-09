 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 433 of WW3: When the UN takes a vote, and China decides to not support your illegal war of appropriation, you know your days are farking numbered man. This is your Tuesday Ukraine invasion discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


And Cruise Missiles, showing yesterday's attack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Does anyone know where the love of God goes, when this war turn the minutes to hours? No major news items today, just a lot more churn. There's news of Ukraine retaking some territory in Bahkmut, but I think it's still uncertain. If the counter-attack has begun, let's hope we don't know until Ukraine can see Mariupol and the Black Sea from their Leopard 2's. So with that, here's your overnight war news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent newspapers.

The Building Blocks of Victory
There's a lot of talk about "victory," which begs the question of what "victory" might mean. Ultimately, genuine victory will come when Russia vanquishes itself.

Ukraine, Canada Leaders Discuss 'Long-Term Defense Cooperation'
Ottawa has committed more than Can$1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the past year, including armoured vehicles, surface-to-air missiles, howitzers and munitions and tanks.

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size


EXPLAINED: The US's Latest Russian Casualty Estimate
Even into the second year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, one of the biggest uncertainties is still how many troops on either side have been killed or wounded.

China Votes in Favor of UN Resolution Acknowledging Russian Aggression Against Ukraine
China, India, Brazil and several other states close to Russia have unexpectedly voted for a UN Resolution which strongly censures Moscow.

Pro-Russia Politician Charged With High Treason
A close ally of Viktor Yanukovych has been indicted by Ukraine's Prosecutor General following a Security Service of Ukraine investigation, but has fled to Russia.

Kh-555 Cruise Missile: A Soviet-Era Weapon Used as a Tool Terrorize Civil Population in Ukraine
Despite Kh-555's capability of flying thousands of kilometers and being difficult to intercept by air defense systems, they do have their weaknesses.

Pope Francis Announces the Vatican's Peace Mission in Ukraine
The head of the Roman Catholic Church spoke about a peace mission during his meeting with Metropolitan Hilarion, a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest.

EXPLAINED: Why an Integrated Air Defense System is so Crucial to Ukraine's Counteroffensive
Kyiv's generals may have to choose between waiting for more major anti-aircraft system to arrive or risk its big offensive getting blasted by Russian aircraft.

OPINION: Expel Russia From UN
Allowing Russia to be on the UN Security Council and assume its presidency in April is equivalent to placing a serial killer in charge of New York City's police force, Diane Francis writes.

Ukraine Withdraws from Judo World Championship Over Russian Soldier Presence
Last week, modern pentathlon decided to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete, following fencing, table tennis, taekwondo, and triathlon.

Ridiculed Russian POW Returns to the Fight After Prisoner Exchange
A captured Russian conscript, who became an internet sensation was released under a prisoner exchange but is now back at the front, fighting for Russia.

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 1 person.
Russian forces shelled the village of Petropavlivka on the morning of May 2, injuring one woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Minister: 8 Offensive Guard brigades 'fully formed', others in progress.
The eight assault brigades that form Ukraine's new Offensive Guard force are "fully formed" and will be placed under the command of Ukraine's Armed Forces after receiving combat missions, Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview on May 2.

Ukraine launches new missing persons register.
The register will include basic information such as the person's name, place and date of birth, marital status, place of residence, last known location, circumstances and time of their disappearance, the Reintegration Ministry wrote.

Syrskyi: 'Necessary decisions' made to ensure Ukrainian defense, Russian losses during visit to Bakhmut.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 2 that a "number of necessary decisions aimed at ensuring effective defense and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy" were made during his visit to soldiers on the front line in Bakhmut.

Mayor: Explosion in occupied Melitopol.
An explosion occurred in occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of May 2, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported.

CBC: 2 Canadians killed in Bakhmut.
Two Canadian nationals have been killed in action around Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk Oblast that has become the focus of the longest and one of the bloodiest battles since the full-scale invasion began.

Reuters: US believes Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months.
The White House estimated that Russia's military has suffered 100,000 casualties in the last five months in fighting in Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut area and other regions of Ukraine.

ISW: Prigozhin using rehabilitated standing with Russian leadership for self-promotion.
Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin will likely continue to rely on his existing informational lines of attack to promote himself and seek further privileges from the Russian military as he retains a rehabilitated standing with Russian leadership, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, and Seredyna-Buda, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on May 1.

Ukraine seeks to join Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the delegation that will participate in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine's counterattacks in Bakhmut reportedly force Russian troops to abandon some positions

And that's your lot folks. Have a good day, and hug your loved ones. Slavia Ukraini.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good work as always PCB. thanks.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: [i.imgflip.com image 500x746]


its is estimated that is the most "fapped to" picture from the 70s. Sorta like how phoebe cates taking off her top in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" was for the 80s.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 22 through April 28 (Days 423 to 429) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: [i.imgflip.com image 500x746]


She is very pretty in that photo, but the smile always reminded me of a grimace.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Remember when Russia respected us?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning Farkers!  Aren't we all glad that war coverage doesn't come in a 'scratch&sniff' version?  Here's an update from, The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oI9HxOQe_yw

And some lovely sunflowers :

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hairywoogit: She is very pretty in that photo, but the smile always reminded me of a grimace.


Sad to say, anal cancer had it's way with her. Time to move on to Putin.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hairywoogit: fasahd: [i.imgflip.com image 500x746]

She is very pretty in that photo, but the smile always reminded me of a grimace.


Well it was obviously freezing on the day of the shoot.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recent footage of a T-90 getting obliterated by an M982 round. (Might be NSFW)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x317]
Remember when Russia respected us?


Where are you going with this?
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just installed Telegram. Someone have a few good channels to follow?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! The UN is going to send a strongly worded letter? What will the russians do???
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: There's news of Ukraine retaking some territory in Bahkmut, but I think it's still uncertain. If the counter-attack has begun, let's hope we don't know until Ukrain


That is certain as it has been the playbook for about 400 days.  Ukraine will take back wasteland, survey it, trap it, and then with their best monty python "run away!", let the Russians take back the land and get slaughtered. Once the Russians are getting slaughtered they start shelling the area like crazy in case it was a trap... which it was, but a spend shell is a spent shell.  To Russian command this looks like a win since they sent the Ukrainians packing and that seems to be on a different form from the paperwork of "did you actually take the land?"   The result is the Russians have had hundreds of thousands of successful attacks according to their paperwork even if most of them didn't last a day.  In about 20 years someone in Moscow will get around to reading the detail paperwork and decide maybe it wasn't a good idea.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x317]
Remember when Russia respected us?

Where are you going with this?


given that everyone in that photo is a criminal, im guessing its sarcasm. Either that or a bad shill.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Recent footage of a T-90 getting obliterated by an M982 round. (Might be NSFW)


I like how the hatch opens every time the gun fires.

So the pressure to lift a man hole sized bit of heavy steel is what?  How does the pressure inside the tank get that high?  That would have to rattle the brains of anyone inside the tank.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Recent footage of a T-90 getting obliterated by an M982 round. (Might be NSFW)


Certainly NSFT.
 
bamph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: Good morning all. Does anyone know where the love of God goes, when this war turn the minutes to hours?


Ironic you use this phrase as Gordon Lightfoot passed away.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no coffee here. I opted for rum, and I'm going back to sleep. Let me see if I can't find a few things for you guys to chew on...
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: UNC_Samurai: Recent footage of a T-90 getting obliterated by an M982 round. (Might be NSFW)

I like how the hatch opens every time the gun fires.

So the pressure to lift a man hole sized bit of heavy steel is what?  How does the pressure inside the tank get that high?  That would have to rattle the brains of anyone inside the tank.


that's gotta be a "barrel pressure release" hatch and not the personnel hatch.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
Nikopol was shelled by artillery late yesterday evening. Fortunately, people are unharmed.

📍 Sumshchyna
At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out 6 shellings of the border. About 20 explosions were recorded.

📍 Daughter
On May 1, the Russians injured 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk and Siversk.

📍 Kherson Region
the Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements in the Kherson region 71 times. 363 shells were fired from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, drones and aviation. Yesterday, two people were injured due to Russian aggression.

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
Over the past day, the enemy launched 56 attacks on 15 settlements: 51 artillery shells and three UAV attacks hiat villages near the front. 4 people were injured.

📍 Kharkiv region
Yesterday, the enemy continued terrorist shelling of settlements in the Kharkiv, Chuguyiv and Kupyan districts of the region. As a result of shelling of the village A 65-year-old man was injured and was hospitalized in Kucherivka, Kupian district. A 57-year-old man was injured in Vovchansk, Chuguyiv district.

📍 Mykolaiv region
Yesterday, the enemy attacked the settlement of the Kutsurub community with anti-aircraft missiles. As a result of the shelling, two people were injured. After the shelling, there is no electricity, gas, water, or internet in the settlement.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bamph: Public Call Box: Good morning all. Does anyone know where the love of God goes, when this war turn the minutes to hours?

Ironic you use this phrase as Gordon Lightfoot passed away.


.... ironic you use the term ironic instead of deliberate
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian farmer comes up with novel way to demine his fields

A Ukrainian farmer has come up with a novel way to remove mines left in his fields after Russia's invasion -- he's kitted out his tractor with protective panels stripped from Russian tanks and operates it by remote control.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our soldiers are holding the defense in the epicenter of hostilities in Bakhmuti and Mariintsi, - General Staff

On the hottest areas (Lymanskyi, Bakhmutskyi, Avdiivskyi and Marinskyi), Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 enemy attacks during the day.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: UNC_Samurai: Recent footage of a T-90 getting obliterated by an M982 round. (Might be NSFW)

I like how the hatch opens every time the gun fires.

So the pressure to lift a man hole sized bit of heavy steel is what?  How does the pressure inside the tank get that high?  That would have to rattle the brains of anyone inside the tank.


On the other hand, of the hatch didn't open, the pressure would have been contained within the tank which would have been more uncomfortable for the crew.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The morning in temporarily occupied Melitopol began with an explosion

The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, announced this.

"Usually separated cotton catches up with collaborators, so we expect good news," he said.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: There is no coffee here. I opted for rum, and I'm going back to sleep. Let me see if I can't find a few things for you guys to chew on...


Did the sentient coffee pool get so drunk it's turned to RUM?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight "Offensive Guard" brigades are already fully formed

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"We have plans to form additional brigades, because there is a demand for it, and we have the opportunities. We are re-arming the brigades that have already been formed, they will undergo appropriate training - this is 2-3 weeks - and in parallel, we are starting to form additional units," - he said.

According to Igor Klymenko, the task of each of these brigades is to carry out appropriate offensive assault actions together with the Defense Forces during military operations.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: UNC_Samurai: Recent footage of a T-90 getting obliterated by an M982 round. (Might be NSFW)

I like how the hatch opens every time the gun fires.

So the pressure to lift a man hole sized bit of heavy steel is what?  How does the pressure inside the tank get that high?  That would have to rattle the brains of anyone inside the tank.


I suspect it's from bouncing and shifting from the recoil more than air pressure.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Kherson region, during demining, a sapper was blown up using Russian explosives

The incident happened near the village of Mala Seideminukha of the Kalyniv community. A 38-year-old sapper was seriously injured. The man was hospitalized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: fasahd: There is no coffee here. I opted for rum, and I'm going back to sleep. Let me see if I can't find a few things for you guys to chew on...

Did the sentient coffee pool get so drunk it's turned to RUM?


Coffee fermentation is a black art known only to....well the sex change will be the least of your fears.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Public Call Box: There's news of Ukraine retaking some territory in Bahkmut, but I think it's still uncertain. If the counter-attack has begun, let's hope we don't know until Ukrain

That is certain as it has been the playbook for about 400 days.  Ukraine will take back wasteland, survey it, trap it, and then with their best monty python "run away!", let the Russians take back the land and get slaughtered. Once the Russians are getting slaughtered they start shelling the area like crazy in case it was a trap... which it was, but a spend shell is a spent shell.  To Russian command this looks like a win since they sent the Ukrainians packing and that seems to be on a different form from the paperwork of "did you actually take the land?"   The result is the Russians have had hundreds of thousands of successful attacks according to their paperwork even if most of them didn't last a day.  In about 20 years someone in Moscow will get around to reading the detail paperwork and decide maybe it wasn't a good idea.


And will instantly be thrown down an elevator shaft onto some polonium bullets for ever suggesting such a thing. They still don't accept that chernobyl was what it was to this day.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin claims he's cancelling public celebrations over safety fears. The truth is more humiliating

With even nationalist pro-war bloggers criticising Putin's actions in Ukraine, his desperation and paranoia are growing
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: [i.imgflip.com image 500x746]

its is estimated that is the most "fapped to" picture from the 70s. Sorta like how phoebe cates taking off her top in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" was for the 80s.


Phoebe was much, much better looking. Don't get me wrong, it's not like Farrah Fawcett had sharp knees or something, but Phoebe...damn!
 
antnyjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China to Best Korea: "You must not have gotten the message. You were supposed to turn the power on to your telegraph machine last night."
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bamph: Public Call Box: Good morning all. Does anyone know where the love of God goes, when this war turn the minutes to hours?

Ironic you use this phrase as Gordon Lightfoot passed away.


Nothing ironic about it, intentional.

/Gord fan
//Thanking and remembering him
///And many are the dead men, too silent to be real.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Null Pointer: Just installed Telegram. Someone have a few good channels to follow?


"Warlife 18+" is all booms, all the time. "Spook's telegram" is war gore; ie, dead orcs generally. So if those are your things?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Implementation of digital technologies and the fight against corruption. NABU and the Ministry of Statistics signed a memorandum 🤝

Identifying possible corruption risks when transferring public services to electronic form, introducing modern IT tools to increase the effectiveness of investigative actions, exchanging information on possible offenses, monitoring purchases of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the needs of the security and defense forces of Ukraine - these are the main tasks of the signed by the Director NABU Semyon Krivonos and Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov of the memorandum.

"Why is our partnership important? First, the development of institutions. Minidigits' experience in the field of artificial intelligence and software development is new opportunities and tools for searching and analyzing information in NABU investigations. Secondly, transparency. The war changes the priorities in public procurement, but not the openness of their implementation," said NABU Director Semyon Krivonos.

According to him, NABU's role in this process is to help minimize corruption risks in the implementation of public procurement by the Ministry of Digital.

"The team of the Ministry of Digital has managed to build a transparent and convenient system in many areas. Thanks to digitalization, the state saves billions of hryvnias annually. We are currently working on major anti-corruption projects. Cooperation with NABU will help make them even more effective and speed up their implementation. After all, we have common goals - the fight against corruption and the minimization of all corruption risks," said Mykhailo Fedorov.
 
bamph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: bamph: Public Call Box: Good morning all. Does anyone know where the love of God goes, when this war turn the minutes to hours?

Ironic you use this phrase as Gordon Lightfoot passed away.

.... ironic you use the term ironic instead of deliberate


Eh, haven't had enough coffee yet this morning.
 
nkbabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]


Hey Harlee, you've got a problem with the date title (shows the 90 day December to Mar correctly, but then also says December to April for the next one when it should be March to April)
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobSeace: Ukrainian farmer comes up with novel way to demine his fields

A Ukrainian farmer has come up with a novel way to remove mines left in his fields after Russia's invasion -- he's kitted out his tractor with protective panels stripped from Russian tanks and operates it by remote control.

[Fark user image image 704x457]


I wonder how effective that is?  If it's perfectly effective, great, but if it misses 0.01% of mines the ground still needs to be checked for decades after.

If it is effective, I wonder if this could be used for cleanup elsewhere?
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Oh no! The UN is going to send a strongly worded letter? What will the russians do???


Russia? They'll just continue to lose and embarrass themselves as if nothing ever happened.

Thanks for asking.
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Putin claims he's cancelling public celebrations over safety fears. The truth is more humiliating

With even nationalist pro-war bloggers criticising Putin's actions in Ukraine, his desperation and paranoia are growing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The current Russian aggression is a consequence of the impunity of the Soviet regime for the outbreak of World War II

This was stated by Doctor of Historical Sciences, employee of the Military History Research Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Patrilyak. "The two states that started the Second World War are the Nazi Reich and the Soviet Union. But the leaders of one state ended up on the gallows, and the leaders of another state ended up in the warm seats of international organizations," the historian emphasized.

We now have the consequences of this impunity of Russian Bolshevism in World War II. Because the Russians perceived impunity as a weakness of the world, that they can repeat, first of all, repeat their aggression and crimes, - said Ivan Patrilyak.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What, no love for Japan? They literally started it first.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Father_Jack: fasahd: [i.imgflip.com image 500x746]

its is estimated that is the most "fapped to" picture from the 70s. Sorta like how phoebe cates taking off her top in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" was for the 80s.

Phoebe was much, much better looking. Don't get me wrong, it's not like Farrah Fawcett had sharp knees or something, but Phoebe...damn!


i think its more of a personal taste thing. personally i'm with you but i'm sure there are people in this thread who would fight you for that statement.
 
