(Daily Star)   Did you know it's Masturbation May? If not you need to break out the sex toys, lubes and maybe even your XQJ-37 Pan-Sexual Roto-Plooker for the most pleasurable month of the year (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Giggity, Sex toy, Masturbation, Orgasm, Sexual stimulation, Erogenous zone, Pleasure, Bullet, Vibrator (sex toy)  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
XQJ-38. It has a pizza timer.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


.... its May?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew there was a reason I think of every month as May.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then comes Jacking June, Jilling July, Stroking September, and Onanism October.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this like the opposite of no nut november?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Then comes Jacking June, Jilling July, Stroking September, and Onanism October.


I just wrapped up Autoerotic April
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will honor Masturbation Month in my heart and keep it all the year. I will fap in the past, the present, and the future. The spirits of all three live in my right hand, and on certain days when my wife works late, in my left after sitting on the hand for a while so it goes numb and I can play Stranger Danger.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size

What a "Masturbation May"...

well... you know...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering I just had a hernia repair, I will have to forgo this year.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are saving it for December, bud. Give your balls a tug.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is wrong with these people? Having to be told to masturbate.
 
Cheron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Going to have to wait a day, two stroke oil was on backorder
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know just the lady to help you out with this month with recommendations and proper advice:

SexwithSueTrailer
Youtube hrtuATYF-k8
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sure, submitter. Pull this one, and it plays 'The Yellow Rose of Texas''.

No, you have to pull it more than once. Around 80 time should do it.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stand back, it Petite Mel's time to shine!
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a masturbation aid might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was born for this. My ability in this regard is unparalleled.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So I guess April flowers bring May showers...
/Scarlet Johansson picture sold separately
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well you tried it just for once
And found it alright for kicks
But now you've found out
That it's a habit that sticks
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a bunch of wankers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Something tells me ceiling cat is going to be busy this month.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 399x262]

Something tells me ceiling cat is going to be busy this month.


Good wifi name, CeilingCat.
 
