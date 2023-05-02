 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Tabloid from drunk country gives update on how San Francisco is doing these days (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2023 at 7:20 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's bait.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, all of SF is like the tenderloin. But it's the Sun, so sensational garbage is expected.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, Fark.
Really?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wokism gave me hemorrhoids. Goddamn wokism.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*reads article*

Yup, that's what I saw when I visited downtown San Francisco. I'll never forget the junkie with the needle in the back of his hands nodding off on the steps of the Jewish Museum, and the asian cop wouldn't let me into my 4 syarhotel.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: *reads article*

Yup, that's what I saw when I visited downtown San Francisco. I'll never forget the junkie with the needle in the back of his hands nodding off on the steps of the Jewish Museum, and the asian cop wouldn't let me into my 4 syarhotel.


...4 star hotel because all black people are homeless in San Francisco, apparently.

Just an observation
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The  most "woke" people are  the ones on meth. They never sleep.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wax_on: Yeah, all of SF is like the tenderloin. But it's the Sun, so sensational garbage is expected.


Seriously.

Get farked, Rupert.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Diesel - 'Sausalito Summernight' live bij Muziekcafé
Youtube d0favJmvIew
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.