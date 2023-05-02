 Skip to content
(US News)   US News releases their annual "Best States for Old Cis Het White Dudes" list   (usnews.com) divider line
    More: Fail, New Hampshire, Non-Hispanic whites, Education, U.S. state, Utah's tax revenue recovery, Health care, The Pew Charitable Trusts, Nature  
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an old-is, cis-het, white dude: while I can think of worse places to live than #1 on that list *side eyes the duchies of Hatewheels and DeathSentence*, it's still a conderpative shiatshow of demonstrative politics, self-damaging policies, and religioun-based persecution under the guise of "saving others." I would be homeless under an overpass outside Weehawken, NJ, than live there.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby submitted this link from his 99% white neighborhood while with a smug grin on his face as he glanced at his 'diversity is our strength' bumper sticker he'll put on his car one of these days. He's an engine for change, you know.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm another old white cis guy and any list that include Idaho and Florida is a fail.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I'm another old white cis guy and any list that include Idaho and Florida is a fail.


Old cis gal and I used to love Florida and wanted to retire there, but nope, not anymore.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10, lol, just lol
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what the fark metrics did they use? utah? that state will quite literally be a toxic wasteland within decades.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: what the fark metrics did they use? utah? that state will quite literally be a toxic wasteland within decades.


For Utah, grindr data.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA was weirdly obsessed with tax revenues.

Also, isn't it hard to find a liquor store in Utah?
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked through that article and clicked on a few of the ranking components.

Utah is number one overall, #20 in opportunity and #48 in equality.

Whoever put this together has produced data salad. I wouldn't be surprised if this entire list was AI generated.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Subby submitted this link from his 99% white neighborhood while with a smug grin on his face as he glanced at his 'diversity is our strength' bumper sticker he'll put on his car one of these days. He's an engine for change, you know.


you posted this while parked in a parking lot, wearing wraparound sunnies, a poorly maintained goatee, and an edgy singlet you saw on facebook.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Subby submitted this link from his 99% white neighborhood while with a smug grin on his face as he glanced at his 'diversity is our strength' bumper sticker he'll put on his car one of these days. He's an engine for change, you know.


So, you're saying SLC's pretty cool, then?
 
chascarrillo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Idaho and Utah are definitely in the top three states for healthcare, you farking failure of a content vomiter.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Utah is full of theocratic assholes, and if you aren't LDS you are very much an outsider no matter what you look like or who you fark.

Idaho? Pretty, but filled to the brim with armed fascists.

Washington depends entirely on whether we're talking about the enclave of sanity or the wastelands of lunacy.

Nebraska is a feature-length advertisement for corn and suicide. Iowa is a shorter ad, but smells worse.

Minnesota, ehhh; let's see how global warming goes.

Florida... is Florida.

/Wisconsin seems tolerable
//not sure why they counted Vermont twice, but I do enjoy maple syrup and gay weddings
 
cmb53208
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm a short, kinda chunky white guy and when I was faced with the possibility of Florida or Texas I chose Mexico
 
chascarrillo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Subby submitted this link from his 99% white neighborhood while with a smug grin on his face as he glanced at his 'diversity is our strength' bumper sticker he'll put on his car one of these days. He's an engine for change, you know.


Those are strong words. Might want to make sure you didn't wake up your mom.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CitizenReserveCorps: I looked through that article and clicked on a few of the ranking components.

Utah is number one overall, #20 in opportunity and #48 in equality.

Whoever put this together has produced data salad. I wouldn't be surprised if this entire list was AI generated.


An AI would've committed digital suicide trying to rank desirability of U.S. states.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a stupid article.
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Utah is a state where a neutron bomb would be the ideal solution, keep all the incredible natural beauty and remove all the creepy religious people and their grifter government.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: Utah is a state where a neutron bomb would be the ideal solution, keep all the incredible natural beauty and remove all the creepy religious people and their grifter government.


Oh yes!  Absolutely.

I like the hiking.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Washington is doing away with all the drug penalties.

So that might actually help things.
 
chascarrillo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Washington is doing away with all the drug penalties.

So that might actually help things.


More like relegating that authority to local governments, which right now is looking like a clusterfark given that most municipalities outside of Seattle are likely to create a dystopian patchwork of drug recriminalization. And don't count Seattle out of that, given our maggot City Attorney who fundraised with J6 insurrectionist crybaby Brandon Straka.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I match the profile, and I want to say that none of those states is acceptable, because they're all in the USA.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chascarrillo: rosekolodny: Washington is doing away with all the drug penalties.

So that might actually help things.

More like relegating that authority to local governments, which right now is looking like a clusterfark given that most municipalities outside of Seattle are likely to create a dystopian patchwork of drug recriminalization. And don't count Seattle out of that, given our maggot City Attorney who fundraised with J6 insurrectionist crybaby Brandon Straka.


UGH

You are right and I want to be... hopeful?

Washington is next after Oregon.  I wish this could be the beginning of something cool.  I don't know if it is.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's this "cis" thing? Are they being snarky, calling straight people sissies?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: What's this "cis" thing? Are they being snarky, calling straight people sissies?


Yes.  That is clearly a thing.  Thank you for bringing it to the attention of normal people.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: What's this "cis" thing? Are they being snarky, calling straight people sissies?


Or, if we could stop being snarky assholes for a second, we could actually make a positive change in people's lives.
 
