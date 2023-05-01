 Skip to content
(Deadline)   Strike's on
43
•       •       •

43 Comments
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Great.  Now instead of reality TV, we'll get AI TV.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pickets outside shoulda told you.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
...Got Nothin'...
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Will this impact my watching of Gunsmoke and Ponderosa?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So much for late show television for a few weeks.  Go union!!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How dare these people want money from streaming services for their work.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Great.  Now instead of reality TV, we'll get AI TV.


So?  Al TV was great.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Great.  Now instead of reality TV, we'll get AI TV.


"ChatGPT, write a Chuck Lorre sitcom"

*laugh track
nerd stereotype comment
*laugh track
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Will this impact my watching of Gunsmoke and Ponderosa?


No but Rawhide will have more commercials.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
whither_apophis:

"ChatGPT, write a Chuck Lorre sitcom"


So out of morbid curiosity I asked:


Title: "The Roommates"

Logline: When four mismatched roommates move in together, hilarity and chaos ensue as they navigate their way through life, love, and the occasional dirty dish.

Synopsis:
"The Roommates" follows the lives of four roommates living in a cozy apartment in the heart of the city. First, there's Max, a lovable slacker who spends most of his time playing video games and avoiding responsibility. Then there's Sam, the uptight law student who can't seem to let loose and have some fun. Next is Maria, the bubbly and outgoing aspiring actress who can sometimes be a bit too much for her roommates to handle. And finally, there's Jake, the charming ladies' man who always has a new date but struggles to find a meaningful connection.

As they navigate their way through life together, the roommates face a variety of challenges and adventures. From dealing with a stubborn landlord to figuring out how to pay the rent on time, there's never a dull moment in their apartment. Along the way, they also experience the ups and downs of love and friendship, often getting themselves into hilarious and awkward situations.

Despite their differences, the roommates form a tight-knit bond and become each other's family. They support each other through the good times and the bad, always finding a way to make each other laugh and lighten the mood.

The future is going to suck so badly.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just wait until the scabs start writing pr0n dialogs now.

UH UH Uh Uh Uuuh oh god oh god fark me uhh uh uh......

Director over megaphone: NO YOU ASSHOLES it was supposed to open with SEVEN uhhhs!!!  We have to re-shoot the entire thing!!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Just wait until the scabs start writing pr0n dialogs now.

UH UH Uh Uh Uuuh oh god oh god fark me uhh uh uh......

Director over megaphone: NO YOU ASSHOLES it was supposed to open with SEVEN uhhhs!!!  We have to re-shoot the entire thing!!


Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, reshoots pornos!

How dare you!
F*ckin noob!
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Economic troubles and a WGA strike. It's 2008 all over again. A bunch of my favorite shows got cancelled too soon. Sucked.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Great.  Now instead of reality TV, we'll get AI TV.


The commercials will be awesome:

Pepperoni Hug Spot - AI Made TV Commerical
Youtube qSewd6Iaj6I
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
last strike kept Trmp in the spotlight when his show was about to be canceled. I wonder what fresh hell this version of worker suppression will bring.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe read a book?

/that guy
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm mostly on YouTube myself, when I'm not here.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

puffy999: And nothing of value was lost.


and if it weren't in the news, I'd hardly notice.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Great.  Now instead of reality TV, we'll get AI TV.


This kinda strike brought us Dr. Horrible's Sing-a-long Blog, so I'm cautiously optimistic.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pehvbot: whither_apophis:

"ChatGPT, write a Chuck Lorre sitcom"


So out of morbid curiosity I asked:


Title: "The Roommates"

Logline: When four mismatched roommates move in together, hilarity and chaos ensue as they navigate their way through life, love, and the occasional dirty dish.

Synopsis:
"The Roommates" follows the lives of four roommates living in a cozy apartment in the heart of the city. First, there's Max, a lovable slacker who spends most of his time playing video games and avoiding responsibility. Then there's Sam, the uptight law student who can't seem to let loose and have some fun. Next is Maria, the bubbly and outgoing aspiring actress who can sometimes be a bit too much for her roommates to handle. And finally, there's Jake, the charming ladies' man who always has a new date but struggles to find a meaningful connection.

As they navigate their way through life together, the roommates face a variety of challenges and adventures. From dealing with a stubborn landlord to figuring out how to pay the rent on time, there's never a dull moment in their apartment. Along the way, they also experience the ups and downs of love and friendship, often getting themselves into hilarious and awkward situations.

Despite their differences, the roommates form a tight-knit bond and become each other's family. They support each other through the good times and the bad, always finding a way to make each other laugh and lighten the mood.

The future is going to suck so badly.


The AI terminated itself shortly afterwards, unable to cope with the banality of the scripts.
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Just wait until the scabs start writing pr0n dialogs now.

UH UH Uh Uh Uuuh oh god oh god fark me uhh uh uh......

Director over megaphone: NO YOU ASSHOLES it was supposed to open with SEVEN uhhhs!!!  We have to re-shoot the entire thing!!


Ummmm.... I am not done yet.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: west.la.lawyer: Great.  Now instead of reality TV, we'll get AI TV.

This kinda strike brought us Dr. Horrible's Sing-a-long Blog, so I'm cautiously optimistic.


It also brought us Celebrity Apprentice, which seriously elevated Donald Trump in the public eye.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Economic troubles and a WGA strike. It's 2008 all over again. A bunch of my favorite shows got cancelled too soon. Sucked.


Yeah but this time around thanks to Netflix people are used to their shows getting cancelled when still at the height of popularity.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Reverend J: pehvbot: whither_apophis:

"ChatGPT, write a Chuck Lorre sitcom"


So out of morbid curiosity I asked:


Title: "The Roommates"

Logline: When four mismatched roommates move in together, hilarity and chaos ensue as they navigate their way through life, love, and the occasional dirty dish.

Synopsis:
"The Roommates" follows the lives of four roommates living in a cozy apartment in the heart of the city. First, there's Max, a lovable slacker who spends most of his time playing video games and avoiding responsibility. Then there's Sam, the uptight law student who can't seem to let loose and have some fun. Next is Maria, the bubbly and outgoing aspiring actress who can sometimes be a bit too much for her roommates to handle. And finally, there's Jake, the charming ladies' man who always has a new date but struggles to find a meaningful connection.

As they navigate their way through life together, the roommates face a variety of challenges and adventures. From dealing with a stubborn landlord to figuring out how to pay the rent on time, there's never a dull moment in their apartment. Along the way, they also experience the ups and downs of love and friendship, often getting themselves into hilarious and awkward situations.

Despite their differences, the roommates form a tight-knit bond and become each other's family. They support each other through the good times and the bad, always finding a way to make each other laugh and lighten the mood.

The future is going to suck so badly.

The AI terminated itself shortly afterwards, unable to cope with the banality of the scripts.


Know your audience.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The WGA was also looking to secure a number of staff - six writers including four writer/producers - as part of "pre-greenlight rooms", otherwise known as mini-rooms - and "post-greenlight rooms" where one writer per episode up to six episodes, then one additional writer required for each two episodes after six. For instance, an eight episode show would require seven writers including four writer/producers and a ten episode show would require eight writers including five writer/producers.


I guess this would make many shows look and sound even crapper than they are now.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would write a comment but I am on strike.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Great.  Now instead of reality TV, we'll get AI TV.


So, more believable plots, better dialogue, and overall more interesting episodes?
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cool. Now do fast food, landscaping or any other group of people that actually work.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: So much for late show television for a few weeks.  Go union!!


Bawwwww, you have to give up your late night TV shows because people are demanding fair compensation for their work.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pehvbot: whither_apophis:

"ChatGPT, write a Chuck Lorre sitcom"


So out of morbid curiosity I asked:


Title: "The Roommates"

Logline: When four mismatched roommates move in together, hilarity and chaos ensue as they navigate their way through life, love, and the occasional dirty dish.

Synopsis:
"The Roommates" follows the lives of four roommates living in a cozy apartment in the heart of the city. First, there's Max, a lovable slacker who spends most of his time playing video games and avoiding responsibility. Then there's Sam, the uptight law student who can't seem to let loose and have some fun. Next is Maria, the bubbly and outgoing aspiring actress who can sometimes be a bit too much for her roommates to handle. And finally, there's Jake, the charming ladies' man who always has a new date but struggles to find a meaningful connection.

As they navigate their way through life together, the roommates face a variety of challenges and adventures. From dealing with a stubborn landlord to figuring out how to pay the rent on time, there's never a dull moment in their apartment. Along the way, they also experience the ups and downs of love and friendship, often getting themselves into hilarious and awkward situations.

Despite their differences, the roommates form a tight-knit bond and become each other's family. They support each other through the good times and the bad, always finding a way to make each other laugh and lighten the mood.

The future is going to suck so badly.


I dunno... I can see at least two of the characters getting a more successful spin-off.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Getting the strike in just before an AI bot can be programmed to reliably do the job.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where's Ronald Reagan when you need him?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great, right during the NHL playoffs. Now we'll never know who was going to win.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a friend whose job is scouting locations for tv shows and movies (she goes to LA a lot, used to live there until her mother got cancer and she came back home to help a few years ago. Mom died two weeks ago).
She and people like her are screwed for awhile, though most are totally supportive of the writers.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Great, right during the NHL playoffs. Now we'll never know who was going to win.


I love you.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Perhaps Congress should ban them from striking as well since apparently that's a thing we're allowing to happen now
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: The WGA was also looking to secure a number of staff - six writers including four writer/producers - as part of "pre-greenlight rooms", otherwise known as mini-rooms - and "post-greenlight rooms" where one writer per episode up to six episodes, then one additional writer required for each two episodes after six. For instance, an eight episode show would require seven writers including four writer/producers and a ten episode show would require eight writers including five writer/producers.


I guess this would make many shows look and sound even crapper than they are now.



I guess it depends on the details, but this sounds like a good way to hurt a show like Babylon 5 or Yellowstone.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the WGA wants to preserve the "Writers Room".

As someone who pays for that crappy Writers Room crap, I'm happy for it to go away.  Find a new model.
Are there any good examples of this working outside of the ones run by comic legends who were dictatorial in control?

Has any Hollywood strike (except for the 3 hr directors tantrum) ever made things better for the group that striked?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been binge-watching Hogan's Heroes. Does this mean no new episodes?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nows my chance to become a non-unionized TV writer and I'll be a scab, cross the picket lines and start writing the prequel to Two Broke Girls.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I've been binge-watching Hogan's Heroes. Does this mean no new episodes?


Here's a hint: The war finally did come to an end.

(Conveniently ignoring the fact that M*A*S*H* made the 3 year Korean war into 11 years.)
 
