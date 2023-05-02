 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   "Medical marijuana? Naw, that stuff'll mess you up. What you need is Xanax." "Okay, you're the Judge"   (msn.com) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, Law, Central nervous system, Alprazolam, Criminal justice, Patient, Medicine, United States, Lawyer  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2023 at 7:30 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sephjnr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The quiet bit out loud. On-brand.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You should always consult judges, police and your local GOP representative for approval of all your medical care
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the opposite end of the country, they have decriminalized hard drugs. What I'm trying to say is Florida sucks.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I get nervous on airplanes.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pharmaceutical lobby strikes again.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

McGrits: I get nervous on airplanes.


I am just a stoner.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when I was worked 60 hour shifts are a warehouse and my co-workers and I were exhausted.  Owner of the company told us to eat Banana's as they would give us a boost and keep us awake.  Didn't like the idea when I suggested he give us free Bananas

Some people of authority really need someone to be able to tell them what an insensitive idiot they are and how they just insulted someone based on their own ignorance of a subject they are wrong on.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Reminds me of when I was worked 60 hour shifts are a warehouse and my co-workers and I were exhausted.  Owner of the company told us to eat Banana's as they would give us a boost and keep us awake.  Didn't like the idea when I suggested he give us free Bananas

Some people of authority really need someone to be able to tell them what an insensitive idiot they are and how they just insulted someone based on their own ignorance of a subject they are wrong on.


60-hour shifts????
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mmmm. Weed doesn't give me amnesia for like a week. I don't have to break the smallest weed pills into quarters (yeah, I break up .25mg alprazolam in to quarters). Weed also doesn't give me uncontrollable hunger.

Pretty sure a judge isn't a doctor, because when I tell doctors that, they don't want to prescribe me Xanax.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Out on bond for a DUI, and wants to smoke for anxiety? That should probably be a pretty case specific determination, and the article doesn't contain details about the case.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Get a better lawyer, or better yet, the ACLU involved.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: kkinnison: Reminds me of when I was worked 60 hour shifts are a warehouse and my co-workers and I were exhausted.  Owner of the company told us to eat Banana's as they would give us a boost and keep us awake.  Didn't like the idea when I suggested he give us free Bananas

Some people of authority really need someone to be able to tell them what an insensitive idiot they are and how they just insulted someone based on their own ignorance of a subject they are wrong on.

60-hour shifts????


Shhh, he's on a roll
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kkinnison: Reminds me of when I was worked 60 hour shifts are a warehouse and my co-workers and I were exhausted.


I did warehouse work too. (1984-1986) Our go-to's for a quick boost was the awful instant coffee in the break room or waiting for the roach coach for a couple Jolt colas. I swear, drinking that stuff. I could feel my hair growing.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.