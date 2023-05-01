 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Summary of court proceedings against "Idaho Doomsday Mom", the muse of a Doomsday author. She's accused of helping him murder her kids. Ain't love grand?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This story is simultaneously tragic and bizarre. She allegedly had her brother murder her 3rd husband because he was possessed by a demon named Ned. The Doomsday Author guy allegedly killed his wife, then married ID Doomsday Mom, killed her kids because they were demonic, dismembered the girl with a pickaxe, then went to Hawaii to marry ID Doomsday Mom on the beach.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No snark here. Wow. Glad they got them. RIP for the kids and the crazy/hot scale.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While Daybell was never a high ranking member of the Mormon church, I can not get across enough how influential he was in the Mormon community. Just about every Mormon read at least one of his books, and he was a big voice in the Mormon prepper community, and a big driving force behind guys like the Ammon Bundy and their popularity in certain quarters.

What is funny to me is to learn that the guy was an unstable nutjob who believed zombies were real.  I mean, it shouldn't really come as a surprise, but it is funny how a guy with such an irrational worldview, to the point that he and his wife murdered their children because of it, could be so influential among a whole religion of people.  It's almost as if there is something in Mormonism, maybe religion in general, that makes people stop thinking rationally, and makes them susceptible to believing absolute nonsense.  Like almost like religions have to condition their members to believe the ridiculous in order to survive as a institution, and then that just leaves the door open to a whole lot of other crazy.  

Hopefully billionaires or politicians never discover this fact about religious people, or we might have a whole political party full of gullible people who believe really stupid things.
 
