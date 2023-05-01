 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   🎶At seven PM, the sad news came in; we said, "Gordon, it's been good to know ya"🎶   (globalnews.ca) divider line
78
    More: Sad, Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, Country music, High school, Johnny Cash, Canadians, Elvis Presley, Music  
•       •       •

640 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 01 May 2023 at 10:04 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn.

May he rest well.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He lived a good long life, but fark.

Rest in peace, Gord, and thank you so very much.
 
mjg
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm heart broken. Loved this guy so much.

Gordon Lightfoot - Complete Greatest Hits | Gordon Lightfoot Best Songs Playlist
Youtube 5ZsnnvcPuNg
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ah damn. saw him live a few years ago. he barely sang above a whisper but still a great show.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's on that Carefree Highway now.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good headline, Subby.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkplug
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was just listening to him while driving yesterday and nervously wondering when he'd kick the bucket. Didn't think it'd happen quite this soon. Fark.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does any one know where the love of God goes
When the waves turn the minutes to hours?

That lyric from "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" gets me every time.  Pure brilliance.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew who this was before I clicked the link. Damn

RIP
 
JerkStore
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goodnight, songyman.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he rammed by the Cat Stevens?
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gordon Lightfoot - If You Could Read My Mind
Youtube v5tr_L31StI


The man was in a class of his own.

Miles above Dylan, IMO.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://youtu.be/kv8zyBi4ZXk

Love Edmund, but Sundown has been a karaoke staple for me.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just posted this in the redlit district...

He changed the words to Edmund Fitzgerald once it was discovered that the proposed likely cause of the sinking couldn't have been the crews fault.  From Wikipedia:
In March 2010, Lightfoot changed a line during live performances to reflect new findings that there had been no crew error involved in the sinking. The line originally read, "At 7 p.m. a main hatchway caved in; he said..."; Lightfoot now sings it as "At 7 p.m. it grew dark, it was then he said...".

The "In a musty old hall" is also "In a rustic old hall" after someone mentioned it wasn't musty. Making changes like that shows a rare type of integrity.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the picture caption in the artile.
Fark user image

I think this is the most obvious statement ever made in the history of journalism.
 
Truthman
‘’ 2 hours ago  

contrapunctus: [YouTube video: Gordon Lightfoot - If You Could Read My Mind]

The man was in a class of his own.

Miles above Dylan, IMO.


Reportedly, Dylan thought so too.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I loved this guy's beautiful talent, even tho he was a bit of a bounder.
 
catmandu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was really into the singer-songwriter in HS and college. The bulk of my record collection was Lightfoot, Harry Chapin, James Taylor, John Denver, Cat Stevens, Elton John and Jim Croce. Most are gone now and my music tastes have grown but they still got me through some hard times trying to figure out who I was and what I wanted. Rest in peace, Mr. Lightfoot.
One of the best versions of one of my favorite Lightfoot songs
Peter Paul & Mary - Early Morning Rain (1966)
Youtube 0OCnHNk2Hac
 
jimpapa
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Burton Cummings If Gordon Lightfoot's Favorite Singer Was Rod Stewart Milwaukee, WI 3-21-18
Youtube qrLMiX1zF6g
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crap.
RIP, Gord.

"The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" - Gordon Lightfoot (HD w/ Lyrics)
Youtube 9vST6hVRj2A
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rann Xerox: Does any one know where the love of God goes
When the waves turn the minutes to hours?

That lyric from "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" gets me every time.  Pure brilliance.


I have been out there on some pretty good size ships and every time I have been in heavy seas I think about this song. The entire thing is brilliant, and you think about the sailors that didn't make it out of a storm.
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was definitely from that era where men could sing about their feelings, but never talk about them.

Johnny Cash, Lightfoot, Kristofersson.  They're all in that league.  Alcoholic drug addicts who only knew how to express emotion in a song.

That era created some pretty unique artists in that regard.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 hours ago  

farkplug: Was just listening to him while driving yesterday and nervously wondering when he'd kick the bucket. Didn't think it'd happen quite this soon. Fark.


Look what you've done!  You keep your radio and your thoughts off of Willie Nelson, dammit.  We're not ready to let him go yet.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like Lake Superior, Gordon Lightfoot's legend lives on. RIP.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
if you have Amazon Prime - they have the documentary "Gordon Lightfoot - If You Could Read My Mind" that came out a few years ago. really well done and worth the watch. there was one point where he was trying to listen to "For Lovin' Me" and he just asked to turn it off, saying how arrogant and full of himself when he wrote it.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm just going to safely assume that all of Canada is in mourning.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad Gord trifecta complete...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not unexpected. I heard he had been sundowning for quite some time.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just here to pay my respects.
Thank you!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP master wordsmith, singer, guitar player.... entertainer man.
 
10Speed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, such great music. Huge part of the soundtrack of my childhood. I knew these songs were great, even though I was too young to fully understand them.

And, damn, Bryan Cranston needs to play him in a biopic....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was even older than Keef

and every song he sang was THE SAME
 
softshoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sundown better take care.

RIP Mr. Storyteller.
 
SquirrelMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And to an old forgotten soldier
The dawn will come no more
For the old man has come home
From the forest"
-"Home From the Forest"

Damn it. I figured it was coming soon but never easy. Saw him several times at Massey Hall and fortunate to meet him at Sam the Record Man in Toronto at a launch signing for "A Painter Passing Through".
He shared my late mother's birthday, just one year older.
Thank you Gord, for everything.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: https://youtu.be/kv8zyBi4ZXk

Love Edmund, but Sundown has been a karaoke staple for me.


I was at a hotel bar in Eatontown, New Jersey 15-20 years ago, when a kind of basic-looking guy sang karaoke "Sundown," and it was so good I thought he must pull all the company he could ever want with that skill. I told him so, too, though I was with my husband.

But I adored the Gordon Lightfoot recording, still play it regularly, and some of his other songs, as well. I feel this one deeply.
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love his music.

Rest In Peace, Mr. Lightfoot.
 
Miss Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I'm going through this life a spinster, but in my long-ago youth, I'd hoped to have this song at my wedding.

Beautiful
Youtube bPMe9dMFHEA



RIP to the original sensitive Canadian balladeer.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Sad Gord trifecta complete...
[Fark user image 850x637]


*Cues up "Gift Shop" by the Tragically Hip on the computer*  :(
 
angrycrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stood for hours in the rain on Parliament Hill in 2017 to see him perform one song. Worth it. He also performed at the 100th and 125th Canada Day celebrations. An icon
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe now they'll play Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald at the strip club:(
 
fergusg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: https://youtu.be/kv8zyBi4ZXk

Love Edmund, but Sundown has been a karaoke staple for me.


Love the line
".. I think it's a shame when I feel like I'm winning when I'm losing again"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad day indeed. Father used to play him loudly on trips we'd take on weekends. Very fond memories.

RIP
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: I just posted this in the redlit district...

He changed the words to Edmund Fitzgerald once it was discovered that the proposed likely cause of the sinking couldn't have been the crews fault.  From Wikipedia:
In March 2010, Lightfoot changed a line during live performances to reflect new findings that there had been no crew error involved in the sinking. The line originally read, "At 7 p.m. a main hatchway caved in; he said..."; Lightfoot now sings it as "At 7 p.m. it grew dark, it was then he said...".

The "In a musty old hall" is also "In a rustic old hall" after someone mentioned it wasn't musty. Making changes like that shows a rare type of integrity.


Would it really have been the crew's fault if the main hatch gave way?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His voice was unique and so recognizeable.  The songs he wrote had a haunting quality about them.  The music seemed deep and rich and a little sad all at the same time.

I wasn't a super fan, but that dude was crazy talented.  His music was everywhere when I was a kid.

RIP to him.  I'm sorry he's gone.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Him and Leonard Cohen were two of Canada's greatest songwriters. RIP

GORDON LIGHTFOOT ~ Ribbon Of Darkness Over Me ~
Youtube vS6F1JNJL0A
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilistonic: Shadow Blasko: https://youtu.be/kv8zyBi4ZXk

Love Edmund, but Sundown has been a karaoke staple for me.

I was at a hotel bar in Eatontown, New Jersey 15-20 years ago, when a kind of basic-looking guy sang karaoke "Sundown," and it was so good I thought he must pull all the company he could ever want with that skill. I told him so, too, though I was with my husband.

But I adored the Gordon Lightfoot recording, still play it regularly, and some of his other songs, as well. I feel this one deeply.


I think that song fits my voice fairly well, maybe I missed some opportunities. Not sure what it would pull now, no offense.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Sad Gord trifecta complete...
[Fark user image 850x637]


Came here for this picture.  Looked up to the Lord above and said "Hey Gordie, thanks."
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Sad Gord trifecta complete...
[Fark user image image 850x637]


We must protect Gordie Johnson at all costs
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: I'm just going to safely assume that all of Canada is in mourning.


We are.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.