 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOCO Oklahoma City)   Oklahoma is not OK   (koco.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad, High school, Workweek and weekend, Sheriff, Official, eastern Oklahoma, Online records, Family, 14-year-old Ivy Webster  
•       •       •

1566 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 10:04 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Church camp?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seven bodies?

He didn't start out as a serial killer. His rap sheet is probably as thick as a Whataburger.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep digging. There's probably more...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a drag queen
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better inform the local youth pastors so they can organize a candlelight vigil, ensure that their stories all line up.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't these people kill *only* themselves when killing themselves?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bonus?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't want to read more about that before bedtime. Yikes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"he seemed like such a nice quiet man" said Marge Letterson, his neighbor who lived 8 miles north of him.

*Not a real quote, probably
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He was let out of jail and waiting to answer to charges of explicit communication with a minor while he was in jail.
Great job there Okies.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Amber Alert rolled out about 10:30 this morning.

Bodies thought to be the two girls in the Amber Alert, plus the suspected kidnapper, are among the 7 found.

From the video clip, the missing girls were part of a slumber party with the kidnapper's stepdaughter. He was up on kiddie pr0n charges.

Young pastors not involved this time, maybe.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From another article:

Previously in Okmulgee County: Four missing men found dismembered in river

This is the second grisly tragedy to strike the Okmulgee area in the past year.

Last October, police found the dismembered remains of missing brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, along with their friends 29-year-old Alex Stevens and 32-year-old Mike Sparks, in the Deep Fork River.
Each had suffered gunshot wounds, and officers aid the killings had been extremely violent in nature.

/might wanna stay out of Okmulgee County, or any part of Oklahoma come to think of it
 
EJ25T
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tell me something I don't know.
/I live here... unwillingly.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It puts the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again. Yes it does precious, it gets the hose.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dbeshear: The Amber Alert rolled out about 10:30 this morning.

Bodies thought to be the two girls in the Amber Alert, plus the suspected kidnapper, are among the 7 found.

From the video clip, the missing girls were part of a slumber party with the kidnapper's stepdaughter. He was up on kiddie pr0n charges.

Young pastors not involved this time, maybe.


How does kiddie porn dude have a stepdaughter in the house?  What's mom thinking?  Did she believe him when he said it wasn't true? Ugh.  So awful.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IgG4: Not a drag queen


Triggered this memory:
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've lived in NYC, LA, Chicago and just outside of Boston (Somerville). The only time I ever felt unsafe and that I could possibly be killed is when I stopped in Oklahoma to get gasoline on my way to LA.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Naido: dbeshear: The Amber Alert rolled out about 10:30 this morning.

Bodies thought to be the two girls in the Amber Alert, plus the suspected kidnapper, are among the 7 found.

From the video clip, the missing girls were part of a slumber party with the kidnapper's stepdaughter. He was up on kiddie pr0n charges.

Young pastors not involved this time, maybe.

How does kiddie porn dude have a stepdaughter in the house?  What's mom thinking?  Did she believe him when he said it wasn't true? Ugh.  So awful.


Anytime my daughters had a sleepover, I talked to the adults beforehand and did an OSCN search on them.

Mom and stepdaughter might be among the dead.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
they've joined Jebus in Heaven
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Floki: I've lived in NYC, LA, Chicago and just outside of Boston (Somerville). The only time I ever felt unsafe and that I could possibly be killed is when I stopped in Oklahoma to get gasoline on my way to LA.


I lived on Mission Hill in Roxbury during the 80's. I felt quite the reverse.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: Keep digging. There's probably more...


That may well depend on if it looks like all of the victims were killed at roughly the same time, or if there's a span of time exceeding a few days from the first of the six being killed to the last.

Absolutely the authorities should use cadaver dogs and should follow-up potential positives with techniques like ground-penetrating radar or sonar, but this reeks of an assailant seeing the walls closing in around him and deciding to indulge his violent fantasies before offing himself prior to the justice system being able to fully take away his agency.  If there aren't some pretty strong hits on the dogs followed up by other techniques then it's likely this was the first time he escalated to homicide, to a spree-killing.  If he had killed prior, I would find it less likely that he would kill himself after the murders.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Floki: I've lived in NYC, LA, Chicago and just outside of Boston (Somerville). The only time I ever felt unsafe and that I could possibly be killed is when I stopped in Oklahoma to get gasoline on my way to LA.

I lived on Mission Hill in Roxbury during the 80's. I felt quite the reverse.


One of my wife's cousins was on the board that agreed to the busing that racially-integrated high schools in Roxbury and South Boston.  I have heard stories, and the violence his family was subjected to came squarely from their white neighbors in Southie.
 
pacified
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wtf
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Church camp?


7 Bodies Found is my Seventh Day Slumber dubstep death metal tribute band.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't you hate it when that happens, you go looking for missing girls and find four extra
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
2 teenagers in 7 bodies out. Good return on investment.

I'm just looking at this like an asset manager. This is how society works now, right?

:(
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: Red Shirt Blues: Floki: I've lived in NYC, LA, Chicago and just outside of Boston (Somerville). The only time I ever felt unsafe and that I could possibly be killed is when I stopped in Oklahoma to get gasoline on my way to LA.

I lived on Mission Hill in Roxbury during the 80's. I felt quite the reverse.

One of my wife's cousins was on the board that agreed to the busing that racially-integrated high schools in Roxbury and South Boston.  I have heard stories, and the violence his family was subjected to came squarely from their white neighbors in Southie.


:( damn that sucks
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like an upstanding member of a well-regulated militia...
 
ongbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TWX: Red Shirt Blues: Floki: I've lived in NYC, LA, Chicago and just outside of Boston (Somerville). The only time I ever felt unsafe and that I could possibly be killed is when I stopped in Oklahoma to get gasoline on my way to LA.

I lived on Mission Hill in Roxbury during the 80's. I felt quite the reverse.

One of my wife's cousins was on the board that agreed to the busing that racially-integrated high schools in Roxbury and South Boston.  I have heard stories, and the violence his family was subjected to came squarely from their white neighbors in Southie.


th.bing.comView Full Size


Roxbury? Dangerous, really? With these guys I can see being annoying, but dangerous?
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Naido: dbeshear: The Amber Alert rolled out about 10:30 this morning.

Bodies thought to be the two girls in the Amber Alert, plus the suspected kidnapper, are among the 7 found.

From the video clip, the missing girls were part of a slumber party with the kidnapper's stepdaughter. He was up on kiddie pr0n charges.

Young pastors not involved this time, maybe.

How does kiddie porn dude have a stepdaughter in the house?  What's mom thinking?  Did she believe him when he said it wasn't true? Ugh.  So awful.


I get the general sense that this guy had a lot of drugs and even more excuses for his many farkups in life. Those people usually all hang out together and aren't exactly holding each other accountable for their choices.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sgleason818 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: 2 teenagers in 7 bodies out. Good return on investment.

I'm just looking at this like an asset manager. This is how society works now, right?

:(


Answer needs to be in money.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: IgG4: Not a drag queen

Triggered this memory:
[i0.wp.com image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


he wasn't a drag queen either.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.