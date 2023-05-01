 Skip to content
(VT Digger)   Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan continues to take over the U.S. healthcare world. Still no cure for health insurance (in the U.S. anyway)   (vtdigger.org) divider line
13
465 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)



13 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's time to nationalize insurance companies, and for that matter hospitals.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think "single payer" means "one for-profit insurance company monopoly".
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: It's time to nationalize insurance companies, and for that matter hospitals.


The UK nationalised all hospitals and healthcare after WWII. All three parties in the post war election proposed universal healthcare. Labour full nationalisation, the Tories full single payer but hospitals staying independent and locally owned/run, mostly charity, local council etc.

I think the US missed the chance. The healthcare industry is too powerful and too entrenched, and has too many politicians in their pocket. Even the Democrats don't seem to be fighting too much for it.

The best chance is to just gradually increase Medicare and Medicaid a little bit every year. Then after a few decades they'd cover everyone. Oh, and let them negotiate pharma prices!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK also has Nazis in their Royal family.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A medical non-profit in the US? I don't believe it.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Donald Trump , Now if we could only send him to the hell he deserves.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I don't think "single payer" means "one for-profit insurance company monopoly".


FTFA: Both organizations are structured as nonprofits...
 
jvl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: A medical non-profit in the US? I don't believe it.


"Non-profit" is not a synonym for "nice."
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As a pharmacy tech, fark all BCBS companies.  And all insurance companies in general.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I spent 20 years working for a two different health insurance companies. Some nights I'd come home and hated decisions I had to make that day. They are evil companies.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I spent 20 years working for a two different health insurance companies. Some nights I'd come home and hated decisions I had to make that day. They are evil companies.


We NEED single payer.

In the current setup, an insurance company has a vested interest in adding as much red tape and hurdles as possible. If they spend an extra $950 dollars in overhead for the sole purpose of being able to find a bogus reason to DENY paying a $1000 claim it means they come out ahead. Make anything someone else's problem favors their bottom line.
 
