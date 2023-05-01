 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Now is a great time to try to get away with murder   (npr.org) divider line
13
    More: Murica, Murder, Homicide, Germany, City, University of Chicago, Arrest, Police, Community  
•       •       •

486 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 11:46 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The same people that constantly preach "Never talk to the police," and "Snitches get stitches" will be in here blaming cops for being lazy and incompetent.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alfred and Leopold would be proud
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a great time to be alive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I blame Trump for being the pace car of mass murder. When he really lets go, it will be like The Crazies all up in Murkia.

Half of Amerikaners are good people. But then they said the same about Germans during the Nazi reich and what of the baddies?.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Less murders solved? Or is it less people falsely convicted?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: The same people that constantly preach "Never talk to the police," and "Snitches get stitches" will be in here blaming cops for being lazy and incompetent.


and the few pigs that come to fark will sit here and say "it's not our fault we're lazy and incompetent"
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just another way the USA is #1.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guns don't commit murder. Woke commits murders. We have no evidence or proof of anything even vaguely like this but that won't stop us from preacing race and religious war to the SS.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: The same people that constantly preach "Never talk to the police," and "Snitches get stitches" will be in here blaming cops for being lazy and incompetent.


So police can't solve a murder without someone snitching on the perpetrator?

WTF we paying detectives for if we citizens already know who did it?

/you are a bot in my opinion.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: The same people that constantly preach "Never talk to the police," and "Snitches get stitches" will be in here blaming cops for being lazy and incompetent.


Nobody wants to work anymore.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It took a few years, criminals have been watching all the crime dramas, not posting about their crimes to FaceToc.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guess there's a lot more red on those boards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CruiserTwelve: The same people that constantly preach "Never talk to the police," and "Snitches get stitches" will be in here blaming cops for being lazy and incompetent.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.