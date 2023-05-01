 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Vlad the Invader is off the A-list for parties. "We have no option not to arrest Putin. If he arrives, we will have to arrest him,"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He gets a rope for war crimes
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: Vlad the Impaler's real last name is Dracula
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"diplomatic catastrophe"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
drumhellar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. I know. That's why I invited him and Ashton Kutcher to my cowboy-themed Mac & Cheese cookoff. It was going to be a fun time of cowboy trivia, good mac & cheese recipes, and the arrest of Putin.

But these people had to go flap their gums all about it.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drumhellar: Duh. I know. That's why I invited him and Ashton Kutcher to my cowboy-themed Mac & Cheese cookoff. It was going to be a fun time of cowboy trivia, good mac & cheese recipes, and the arrest of Putin.But these people had to go flap their gums all about it.


I can visualize that scene all too well. Great fodder for skit comedy. Little do you know Vlad has extensive knowledge of Sergio Leone movies and Kraft products
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Darth Putin - Imperial March
Youtube bkquiH0WkT8
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So that would turn the BRICS into BICS, which is appropriate as Vladimir Putin will be spending a lot of time in a pen.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd for shooting him.  Falling out of the window of a ten plus story building would be best, though.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

berylman: drumhellar: Duh. I know. That's why I invited him and Ashton Kutcher to my cowboy-themed Mac & Cheese cookoff. It was going to be a fun time of cowboy trivia, good mac & cheese recipes, and the arrest of Putin.But these people had to go flap their gums all about it.

I can visualize that scene all too well. Great fodder for skit comedy. Little do you know Vlad has extensive knowledge of Sergio Leone movies and Kraft products


Vlad is the only one who spices up Kraft Mac & Cheese with a drop of polonium.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, he's on every invitation list. Maybe he'll let his guard down for the promise of little finger foods.
 
