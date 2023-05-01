 Skip to content
(Politico)   The military force helping Ukraine stay alive isn't a country --- it's a social group meeting once a month   (politico.com) divider line
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa, IOW?
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Contact group.  Little known my butt, i've been paying attention.  It's extremely interesting.  what will it morph into?  it's not NATO.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Keep Austin weird

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin brings together the defense chiefs of more than 40 nations here in southwest Germany each month, the hours-long gathering typically ends the same way: Celeste Wallander, the Pentagon's head of international security affairs, calls on each participant to read out what weapons their nation is ready to donate to Ukraine.

I kinda thought the apportionment of weapons would be a bit more sophisticated than divvying Pokémon cards. I guess it's the same basic concept.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know many countries are worried about their stockpiles for their own defence, but the likely aggressor they'd need to defend against was always going to be Russia, and it's obvious that Russia's stocks are being utterly trashed. They're having to bring 1950s tanks out of mothballs, and buy ammunition from North Korea.

So yes our stockpiles are being reduced, but the likely need for them is being reduced far more. If Russia can't take and hold land a hundred miles from their own border how the hell would they take Berlin, Paris or London?

China is the other threat, and I think they will have seen the west unified in supplying Ukraine and have to be wondering how well an invasion of Taiwan would go. I think the Chinese military would be more capable than Russia's, but an invasion across a sea is a very much harder operation. Imagine D-Day but where the other side have modern satellite surveillance and guided missiles and drones.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm always surprised when someone thinks they can outspend the US and the West and somehow win a "cold war".   The only way Putin was ever gonna "win" this was by owning the US President, which he did for awhile.   If enough morons support this, he will again own the US president in less than two years.   And there are always enough morons in the US to make this happen.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The graph of how much each country is giving is biased.  When you look at it as percentage of their GDP, the Eastern Europeans are way out in front, especially those that were former Soviet states.

Likely because they know that if Ukraine falls to russia, it's only a matter of time before russia tries the same crap on their borders.

Hmm... I can't find an up to date graph, but here's what it looked like in October:

cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin brings together the defense chiefs of more than 40 nations here in southwest Germany each month, the hours-long gathering typically ends the same way: Celeste Wallander, the Pentagon's head of international security affairs, calls on each participant to read out what weapons their nation is ready to donate to Ukraine.

I kinda thought the apportionment of weapons would be a bit more sophisticated than divvying Pokémon cards. I guess it's the same basic concept.


It's like planning a kegger, really
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know exactly where they are meeting. It's an installation within the installation of Ramstein, guarded by NATO forces. I went on a tour and ate lunch there- I am nearly certain it would have been Michelin starred if it wasn't a military dining facility. I couldn't believe that people were working in such luxurious headquarters.

My office was in an old Kwonset hut near the flight line with blast doors. Probably had asbestos. Definitely had black mold.
 
strathcona
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: My office was in an old Kwonset hut near the flight line with blast doors. Probably had asbestos. Definitely had black mold.


Oh, so you were in the fancy office spaces?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I'm always surprised when someone thinks they can outspend the US and the West and somehow win a "cold war".   The only way Putin was ever gonna "win" this was by owning the US President, which he did for awhile.   If enough morons support this, he will again own the US president in less than two years.   And there are always enough morons in the US to make this happen.


Anyone wanna speculate as to what happens to Ukraine if the GOP takes over? That would be one helluva dramatic foreign policy shift.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oneiros: The graph of how much each country is giving is biased.  When you look at it as percentage of their GDP, the Eastern Europeans are way out in front, especially those that were former Soviet states.

Likely because they know that if Ukraine falls to russia, it's only a matter of time before russia tries the same crap on their borders.

Hmm... I can't find an up to date graph, but here's what it looked like in October:

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]


Wow. Las Vegas is really pulling their weight. Nice to see the E's representing. Finally got past the C's & D's. And come on Donkey Kong, you could be doing more. Sheesh.
 
