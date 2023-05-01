 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Soon Dr. Evils of the world, you too will have your own island lair to plot destruction thanks to this Russian billionaire. SOON   (thesun.ie) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Russia, Sun, Newspaper, Skorpios, Buenos Aires, Europe, England, Lefkada  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2023 at 1:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Skorpios? Really?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone needs to fill the void left by Jeffrey Epstein?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
building £355million 'James Bond-style' exclusive private island resort for rich & famous

Yes because when I'm loaded and want some privacy and piece of mind, I think, "why not a secluded island owned by a shady Russian?"
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dmitry Rybolovlev bought the island in 2013 as a birthday gift for his daughter

Is she of legal age? If so, is she hot?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd buy an island like that just to get Elastigirl to come and visit.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That Mitchell & Webb Look - Evil Plan [HQ]
Youtube tDedpreZH-0
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Neo-hobbit.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, let's get a bunch of billionaires together in one place. This is the Way.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So putting all the world's biggest criminals in a single place?  What could possibly go wrong?

Please, do it.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.