(CNN)   Several people are now dust in the wind in Central Illinois due to high winds   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Dust storm, Coroner, State police, Visibility, Dust, Crash, Interstate Highway System, Police captain  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dust in the Wind? What about Kansas?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reset the odometer.

Is it time to talk about car control yet?  When will the carnage stop
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
no till motherfarkers.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Reset the odometer.

Is it time to talk about car control yet?  When will the carnage stop


I keep trying to set my odometer but it keeps flashing 12:00.

/Now is not the time to discuss banning assault vehicles.
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone is going to sue the farmer tilling their fields next to 55 there.  I know that area because of work.  It's dumb.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe slow down. Where you going? It's Springfield.
 
buntz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Dust in the Wind? What about Kansas?


We're not in Kansas anymore.
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Maybe slow down. Where you going? It's Springfield.


They're running away!
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: Someone is going to sue the farmer tilling their fields next to 55 there.  I know that area because of work.  It's dumb.


Just came to add that this was probably caused by farmers tilling. They were doing it up by Plainfield recently and the dust storms were crazy.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Maybe slow down. Where you going? It's Springfield.


No.. You definitely wanna speed up around there. Don't want to have to spend more time than necessary there.
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Darkmeer: Someone is going to sue the farmer tilling their fields next to 55 there.  I know that area because of work.  It's dumb.

Just came to add that this was probably caused by farmers tilling. They were doing it up by Plainfield recently and the dust storms were crazy.


I was in Newton recently and the dust they are throwing out this year is so much more than usual.   It's going to be a very weird year.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: Someone is going to sue the farmer tilling their fields next to 55 there.  I know that area because of work.  It's dumb.


I am from a little north of Peoria. And have driven 55 a couple of times in the last year. I am going again in a couple weeks. But I could get shot here in Texas. But it is dumb maybe not shoot for no reason dumb but it is close.
 
p51d007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe they need these.  All over Oklahoma (because of prairie fires)
Anyone with common sense (which leaves out Illinois) should know you SLOW DOWN
in fog, smoke etc.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look, if you can't see more than 10 yards ahead of you...maybe don't drive 55/65?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

p51d007: you SLOW DOWN
in fog, smoke etc.


We have to get everyone on the same page. Either SLOW DOWN or MAINTAIN SPEED. If you have a mix of people slowing down and also maintaining speed, that's how accidents happen.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tell the Republicans that a Haboob snuck into the US and killed 6 people!
 
calbert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only plowing that should be done is for building Amazon distribution centers where you can just order your food online and no longer need farm fields that require plowing.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bill and Ted: All we are is dust in the wInd, dude
Youtube VvKbbHKpwnU
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, man.

I just drove through there about 13 years ago.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Dust in the Wind? What about Kansas?


I miss Toto.
 
Spego
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dust My Broom
Youtube 5jcGY7NbaQw
 
