(CNN)   Problem: No teachers want to work in public schools anymore. Solution: Give teachers tiny rental homes owned by their employers instead of giving them real salaries   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
also, bring back scrip!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just like the good old days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you run down public education you encourage people to home educate, which is A Good Thing

"I love poorly educated people" for obvious reasons
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Company housing and stores have never, ever lead to exploitation in this country.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is1-ssl.mzstatic.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"What is this, a house for teachers??"
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good God this is bleak.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slavery is back on he menu!
The South has arisen again like a zombie chicken

Don't like it? Then you'd better buy an AR*

*offer not applicable in WA State
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Just like the good old days.

[Fark user image image 800x501]


Sha Na Na: 16 Tons
Youtube 5-yKElE8jws
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, this is easily the best time in human history.

*gets thrown 300 yds by sudden illinois haboob*
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The republican party's ultimate goal is to eliminate all taxpayer funding for education. They want K-12 education to be just like college, paid for with student loans.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: If you run down public education you encourage people to home educate, which is A Good Thing

"I love poorly educated people" for obvious reasons


Because liberals/moderates have never been advocates for all kinds of shiat that has had the effect of running down public education.

/but the gop is worse therefore all that shiat liberals/moderates have done to undermine public education is okay
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...AND they want rent for it.

$550 for 400sq ft.

I don't care how much lower than the 'market price' that is, I don't think this is a 'deal'.

Pro: You live close to work, no commute.
Con: As long as you have a job teaching at the elementary school you now live right behind.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean - if they were including the apartment with the job and you were allowed to rent it out on your own then maybe that's not a bad deal but charging $550/month for a 400 sq ft rat trap? Yea no.
 
clborgia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can already picture how bad of a landlord the school will be. Plus, do they think every teacher is some single person with no children?
 
Ni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a perfect thing to introduce on May Day (International Workers' Day).

May Day is supposed to celebrate and respect the work force, not be a plea for help due to sinking.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of living space right there in the classrooms.  Bathroom down the hall, Kitchen close by. Free gym membership.  School and Work just steps away.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a let down.  When you mentioned tiny homes, I thought of this:
zdnet.comView Full Size

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size

zookcabins.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a weird, shiatty time we live in.

This is all absurd, right?  Like I can't be the only one who's like maybe fix the average home price being $600,000, people should be furious about that (not that they aren't), we shouldn't be building literal farking shacks for teachers on school grounds so they don't starve under a bridge, what the actual fark is going on anymore.

I hate everything about what I just read in TFA.  Every last bit of it is hot garbage.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clborgia: I can already picture how bad of a landlord the school will be. Plus, do they think every teacher is some single person with no children?


not yet, but they are working on it.

Only 'approved' visitors can enter the lady's apartments past sundown.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Good God this is bleak.


Yes, we call it Arizona.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: mjjt: If you run down public education you encourage people to home educate, which is A Good Thing

"I love poorly educated people" for obvious reasons

Because liberals/moderates have never been advocates for all kinds of shiat that has had the effect of running down public education.

/but the gop is worse therefore all that shiat liberals/moderates have done to undermine public education is okay


I see you drooling over there!
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clborgia: I can already picture how bad of a landlord the school will be. Plus, do they think every teacher is some single person with no children?


No, they don't think of them as people.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is bigger? These 400 sqft jokes or the bullet proof "pods" gun-nuts are proposing to install in classrooms? Which costs more? Will students have to pay rent for the pods? Why would a teacher want to live in a place smaller than their classroom?
 
RockWrecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to college for four years to sharecrop your kids - NOT
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: That's a let down.  When you mentioned tiny homes, I thought of this:
[zdnet.com image 850x478]
[static.wixstatic.com image 560x400]
[zookcabins.b-cdn.net image 850x478]


All that exterior woods look like crap real quick
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's halfway to a good idea.  If they supplied teachers with housing vouchers, or free room and board in standard sized apartments or houses, say two to three bedrooms depending on their needs, it may be a great way to attract new teachers.  Tiny houses are not really great incentives though.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this catches on, the "angry parent attacks school teacher at district-provided home" headlines won't be far behind.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: edmo: Just like the good old days.

[Fark user image image 800x501]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5-yKElE8jws]


Oh c'mon!

americansongwriter.comView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: It's halfway to a good idea.  If they supplied teachers with housing vouchers, or free room and board in standard sized apartments or houses, say two to three bedrooms depending on their needs, it may be a great way to attract new teachers.  Tiny houses are not really great incentives though.


Why vouchers instead of... you know, money? Money is like a voucher for anything.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You teach sixteen kids, what do you get?
Another day older and deeper in debt
Saint Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the company store
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The district should also build storage units that the teachers can put their belongings into. Between the rent on the tiny house and the storage unit the school district could break even on the teachers salary.

Of course the teachers would need a second gig to be able to buy food and pay the utilities.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: mjjt: If you run down public education you encourage people to home educate, which is A Good Thing

"I love poorly educated people" for obvious reasons

Because liberals/moderates have never been advocates for all kinds of shiat that has had the effect of running down public education.

/but the gop is worse therefore all that shiat liberals/moderates have done to undermine public education is okay


Fark user imageView Full Size


Support teachers' unions.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fallingcow: If this catches on, the "angry parent attacks school teacher at district-provided home" headlines won't be far behind.


First thing my wife said was "so what are they gonna do when a student or parent has a problem and kills a teacher in one of those?"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: gameshowhost: mjjt: If you run down public education you encourage people to home educate, which is A Good Thing

"I love poorly educated people" for obvious reasons

Because liberals/moderates have never been advocates for all kinds of shiat that has had the effect of running down public education.

/but the gop is worse therefore all that shiat liberals/moderates have done to undermine public education is okay

[Fark user image 449x413]

Support teachers' unions.


fuk yea
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be fair, the homeless do possess certain skills that will probably be useful to future generations of Americans.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: fallingcow: If this catches on, the "angry parent attacks school teacher at district-provided home" headlines won't be far behind.

First thing my wife said was "so what are they gonna do when a student or parent has a problem and kills a teacher in one of those?"


hose it out and get it ready for the next teacher?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: To be fair, the homeless do possess certain skills that will probably be useful to future generations of Americans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Plenty of living space right there in the classrooms.  Bathroom down the hall, Kitchen close by. Free gym membership.  School and Work just steps away.


One of my teachers in HS literally did live in his classroom.  He had built a little alcove with a bed and everything.

/Yeah it was a private school
//He wasn't even the most eccentric teacher
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When the public schools shut down because there aren't any teachers, crime will go through the roof, especially in the inner cities.  This will justify massive increases in law enforcement spending.  That's the intent.

My immediate solution.  Teachers get paid no less than cops for the same amount of experience (should be more).  It's insanity that a teacher with a bachelor's degree is paid less than the high school bully who only got a high school diploma because the school administrators didn't allow teachers to fail anyone.
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Starting on the "15 minute city" with the teachers I see.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
"What is this, a house for teachers??"


farking. champion.
 
pacified
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's Phoenix. The entire place shouldn't exist
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: gameshowhost: mjjt: If you run down public education you encourage people to home educate, which is A Good Thing

"I love poorly educated people" for obvious reasons

Because liberals/moderates have never been advocates for all kinds of shiat that has had the effect of running down public education.

/but the gop is worse therefore all that shiat liberals/moderates have done to undermine public education is okay

[Fark user image 449x413]

Support teachers' unions.


wut! no, what we need is for edumaction to be taught in vocational schools.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: You teach sixteen kids, what do you get?
Another day older and deeper in debt
Saint Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the company store


Argh! I came in here to post my own variation on this, but first did a CTRL-F for the word "Peter" and then loudly cursed your name.

Well played.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She and her husband, a firefighter, are living with her parents, struggling to save money to buy a home and start a family. She says she earns roughly $46,000 per year, and her husband makes a little more than $50,000.

Two professionals and they don't make $100,000 combined.
Wow!
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: mjjt: If you run down public education you encourage people to home educate, which is A Good Thing

"I love poorly educated people" for obvious reasons

Because liberals/moderates have never been advocates for all kinds of shiat that has had the effect of running down public education.

/but the gop is worse therefore all that shiat liberals/moderates have done to undermine public education is okay


...yes?
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So they can just live in the portable buildings they use for classrooms like generations of school kids believed anyway?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All part of the plan.  Put the teachers in the pods and make them eat the bugs.  Then they can turn the world engine more efficiently for the school to prison pipeline.
 
