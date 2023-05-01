 Skip to content
(Beloit Daily News)   Wisconsin proposes letting people serve alcohol that are barely older than decent scotch   (beloitdailynews.com) divider line
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Umm, minimum age for Scotch should be 18 (more or less).

Just like the drinking age was when I was growing up.

/ yeah, yeah user name checks out
// it's a bit cool today, but the sun is out
/// bring lawn chairs and a GOOD Scotch to the lawn, or stay off it.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Umm, minimum age for Scotch should be 18 (more or less).

Just like the drinking age was when I was growing up.

/ yeah, yeah user name checks out
// it's a bit cool today, but the sun is out
/// bring lawn chairs and a GOOD Scotch to the lawn, or stay off it.


I can bring both the scotch and the Mountain Dew to mix it with.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: GitOffaMyLawn: Umm, minimum age for Scotch should be 18 (more or less).

Just like the drinking age was when I was growing up.

/ yeah, yeah user name checks out
// it's a bit cool today, but the sun is out
/// bring lawn chairs and a GOOD Scotch to the lawn, or stay off it.

I can bring both the scotch and the Mountain Dew to mix it with.


Son, you're on your own
Youtube P5y6C-v5-j0
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Wisconsin. The 14 year olds can hold their liquor a lot better than you and I can.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: It's Wisconsin. The 14 year olds can hold their liquor a lot better than you and I can.


I have no doubt that this is true. I spent some time in Wisconsin on a business trip about a month ago, and to say it is a heavy, drinking culture is a gross understatement. I'm pretty sure if you get pulled over for a DUI, if the cop recognizes you, he just says, will you go straight home please?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course their wives can serve them alcohol.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Grooming a 14 year old kid? No, sir! She was grooming me with all those heavy pours!"
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Of course their wives can serve them alcohol.


Ah, but can they serve their wife? In Ohio the answer is yes, my wife is 6 months younger than me and we were married at 20 so I got to legally buy booze for a minor for half a year =)
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, 16 year old is gonna know when to cut someone off, have the wherewithal to tell a crowd of adults they aren't being served any more and can easily tell with all their experience whether or not someone is too intoxicated to serve. Gonna go off without a hitch, Wisconsin.


Every state run by conservatives is in a race to the center of the earth.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're gonna force kids to get jobs, only makes sense to allow them to drink (or smoke).

That's capitalism, for y'a
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Yeah, 16 year old is gonna know when to cut someone off, have the wherewithal to tell a crowd of adults they aren't being served any more and can easily tell with all their experience whether or not someone is too intoxicated to serve. Gonna go off without a hitch, Wisconsin.


Every state run by conservatives is in a race to the center of the earth.


It's Wisconsin, 16 year olds have already been drinking for at least 4 years.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate fascists and ironically am in full support putting them in the same concentration camps that they would happily put me in... and I agree14 seems excessive...

but I was one of the last generations of kids who got to serve alcohol while waiting tables at a local family owned restaurant.

This was beer and wine and this would be 16-17 year olds.   In a major metropolitan area.

My point is that the "child labor" shiat I don't agree with, but not letting a teenager bring a drink to a table is farking stupid-ass-shiat MADD garbage  (e.g. does nothing to solve the real problems caused by alcoholics).
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me serve
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Yeah, 16 year old is gonna know when to cut someone off, have the wherewithal to tell a crowd of adults they aren't being served any more and can easily tell with all their experience whether or not someone is too intoxicated to serve. Gonna go off without a hitch, Wisconsin.


Every state run by conservatives is in a race to the center of the earth.


Wouldn't be the first time I had to knock out a teenager. Forget Portugal, vacation in Wisconsin this year. I so miss the thrill of underage beatings.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I thought the law was already "tall enough to see over the bar."
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three-year-olds?
 
mama4mooing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn my state has some dumb ass legislators. I wish they would stop trying to fill the labor shortage with child labor.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming this pitiful excuse for a bill makes it through the Assembly and Senate (it won't), I wonder if Governor Evers has a favorite veto pen.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Oregon's rules: an 18-yo can serve alcohol, but they can't sell it. Someone over 21 has to ring up the sale. Somehow, taking your order and bringing it to you isn't selling.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the future that conservatives want.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pi8you
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tnpir: SoupGuru: It's Wisconsin. The 14 year olds can hold their liquor a lot better than you and I can.

I have no doubt that this is true. I spent some time in Wisconsin on a business trip about a month ago, and to say it is a heavy, drinking culture is a gross understatement. I'm pretty sure if you get pulled over for a DUI, if the cop recognizes you, he just says, will you go straight home please?


No. DUIs and, accidents caused by, are a farking problem out here. Sherrifs do not take kindly.

RIP uncle bob. 40 years ago he pulled over a drunk driver. There was a scuffle. They both ended up in the path of another car.

/yeah, that is his memorial in G-town for you SE wisconsin farkers.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why are 14year olds working? Oh, wait, Wisconsin.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Curious what insurance companies will think about this


Dramshop insurance isn't cheap
 
rewind2846
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Makes things easier for the molesters. They will grab at a child before they try with a grown woman because the cowards know that woman will knock them the f'k out.

No one under the age of 21 should be in a bar, ever. Not to visit, not to sightsee, and damn sure not to work.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: WickerNipple: Of course their wives can serve them alcohol.

Ah, but can they serve their wife? In Ohio the answer is yes, my wife is 6 months younger than me and we were married at 20 so I got to legally buy booze for a minor for half a year =)


My wife was 20 when we got engaged. Got married when she was 22. Does that count?

CSB
On the way from the wedding to the reception, we had the limo stop at the liquor store. Bought a bottle of asti for her. She finished it before we got to the reception. It was 20 to 30 minutes from the liquor store to the reception.There is a pic of her walking in with the rest of us. You can she was blasted; Wild eyed and laughing.

She sobered up within the next hour tho. Because we're wisconsinites. Thats how we used to roll.

Used to. Mid 40 year old liver isn't what it used to be.
/CSB
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: This is the future that conservatives want.
[Fark user image image 850x634]
[Fark user image image 850x619]
[Fark user image image 736x446]


Well, Wilkes-barre hasn't changed much.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: It's Wisconsin. The 14 year olds can hold their liquor a lot better than you and I can.


you're not lying. we start practicing that shiat real young.

/straight-off-the-boat germans are the only ones that strike fear in our hearts
//wisconsin has professional drinkers, germany has zen masters
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why not? They've been drunkards for several years already.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a former Sconnie, I assure you that excessive amounts of alcohol is the reason I didn't murder the people who elected Ron Johnson.

Keep it flowing.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Next time the server threatens to cut me off I'm going to say "Hey don't get so uppity, there's 14 year olds that could do your job."
That's sure to get me another drink.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pheelix: Assuming this pitiful excuse for a bill makes it through the Assembly and Senate (it won't), I wonder if Governor Evers has a favorite veto pen.


I dunno, sounds like something Vos and LeMahieu might do so when the wackjobs go back to their districts screaming that those Madison liberals preventing common sense job legislation.
 
tnpir
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Petey4335: tnpir: SoupGuru: It's Wisconsin. The 14 year olds can hold their liquor a lot better than you and I can.

I have no doubt that this is true. I spent some time in Wisconsin on a business trip about a month ago, and to say it is a heavy, drinking culture is a gross understatement. I'm pretty sure if you get pulled over for a DUI, if the cop recognizes you, he just says, will you go straight home please?

No. DUIs and, accidents caused by, are a farking problem out here. Sherrifs do not take kindly.

RIP uncle bob. 40 years ago he pulled over a drunk driver. There was a scuffle. They both ended up in the path of another car.

/yeah, that is his memorial in G-town for you SE wisconsin farkers.


Well...aren't I the f*cking asshole.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude 14
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Yeah, 16 year old is gonna know when to cut someone off, have the wherewithal to tell a crowd of adults they aren't being served any more and can easily tell with all their experience whether or not someone is too intoxicated to serve. Gonna go off without a hitch, Wisconsin.


Every state run by conservatives is in a race to the center of the earth.


No worse than Fark thinking they should all vote.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought you had to be 21 to serve alcohol. At least it was that way in Indiana, and that state was sick with opposition defiance disorder in state government when I lived there.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's a very stupid idea

Of course, we're almost back to child labor in this country
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: I thought you had to be 21 to serve alcohol. At least it was that way in Indiana, and that state was sick with opposition defiance disorder in state government when I lived there.


In Wisconsin you can be 18 and serve, but The Tavern League runs this state.
 
