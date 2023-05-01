 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   77 dead dolphins on the coast of Crimea, 77 dead dolphins on the coast. More lesions found from the sonar sound, 78 dead dolphins on the coast of Crimea   (english.nv.ua) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no good reason for this. It serves no porpoise.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Window seat, double bourbon, pasta
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Cause they're bottle-nosed dolphins, heh.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US sub in area just left
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will end up as filler meat in Russian tuna fish.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Androphages" that's a new one on me.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolphins are frequently used to protect against divers, but if the Russians have damaged the environment so badly that dolphins can't live in the water, than that means there is nothing stopping divers from entering their waters on sabotage missions.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: US sub in area just left


If it was, it wasn't transmitting on sonar
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Russians are blasting sonar so loud it's killing dolphins?
Is that what I'm getting from this?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: US sub in area just left


Since it's the Black Sea, nope.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the lesions found on the dead animals are typical of military sonars."

Do what now?
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Must be Yuri's giant squids
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aquaman will not be happy about this.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "...the lesions found on the dead animals are typical of military sonars."

Do what now?


I think the technical term is "I pulled this sentence out of my ass." Lesions result from physical strikes, not sonar.

Also, there might not be so many dead dolphins off Crimea if Russia hadn't invaded Ukraine. Also fewer dead/kidnapped children.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: BafflerMeal: "...the lesions found on the dead animals are typical of military sonars."

Do what now?

I think the technical term is "I pulled this sentence out of my ass." Lesions result from physical strikes, not sonar.


Nah, there is pretty good evidence that mid freq Navy sonars May cause damage to the organs of marine life
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: BafflerMeal: "...the lesions found on the dead animals are typical of military sonars."

Do what now?

I think the technical term is "I pulled this sentence out of my ass." Lesions result from physical strikes, not sonar.

Also, there might not be so many dead dolphins off Crimea if Russia hadn't invaded Ukraine. Also fewer dead/kidnapped children.


Sonar creates gas-bubble lesions in marine mammals.
 
SalmonberryPie [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I scanned the googles real quick - Military Sonars are reported to be painfully loud to ocean animals causing them to flee or even beach themselves, cause hearing damage, burst eardrums, bleeding of ear parts, bleeding in the brain, etc. etc.

It would be comparable to: Death by Air Raid Siren.
Humans suck.
 
SalmonberryPie [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Disclaimer: I'm no expert by any means. Other answers welcome. (and may be more correct/factual)
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SalmonberryPie: Other answers welcome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The dolphins make me cry

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
