 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   A Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, fire sword, remote-controlled vibrator, chicken wings, six cheesecakes, painted rat traps, an important pregnancy test, dentures, a light saber, weed and one Gucci loafer. Oh, and my fingernails and a slushy machine   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Report, Toy, Poodle, annual list of items, Chicken (food), Christmas, Slip-on shoe, Danny DeVito Christmas ornament  
•       •       •

740 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping that  A Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, fire sword, remote-controlled vibrator was one item
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, a fella could have an interesting time and a few misdemeanors with all that....
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't forget your Happy Scrappy Hero Pup videocassette!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holds envelope to forehead:  "What are things removed from subby's rectum?"
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire sword?

How did the driver not notice them leaving a burning implement in the car as they got out?

"Hey! Get that camp fire out of my back seat!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 343x327]

Don't forget your Happy Scrappy Hero Pup videocassette!


I would rather watch one of the other movies Randal mentioned.
 
SeedFreak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hmmm...do they auction off their found loot? Would like that slushy machine.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


"What are items that have never been in my kitchen?"
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mjjt: I was hoping that  A Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, fire sword, remote-controlled vibrator was one item


The SAPS
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I honestly expected more drugs and booze.  I'm guessing because if you leave that stuff in the car it's not being reported by the driver.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When my cousin was a cabbie in Portland, he told me that a hooker left her crack pipe on the back seat.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is an alarming amount of custom made Danny DeVito Christmas merchandise out there. What is going on?!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

berylman: There is an alarming amount of custom made Danny DeVito Christmas merchandise out there. What is going on?!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 230x219][Fark user image image 225x225][Fark user image image 168x300]


I want to buy the Shrek one and see how long it takes my parents to notice it on the tree.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And a partridge...in a...pear treeee.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: There is an alarming amount of custom made Danny DeVito Christmas merchandise out there. What is going on?!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 230x219][Fark user image image 225x225][Fark user image image 168x300]


Odds are there a some Danny Devito themed sex toys on the market. Yeah, resist the urge to google THAT.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The ride-share company published its 2023 Uber Lost & Found Index on April 27 as Mercury makes its way back into retrograde...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: There is an alarming amount of custom made Danny DeVito Christmas merchandise out there. What is going on?!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 230x219][Fark user image image 225x225][Fark user image image 168x300]


Etsy is a project to brute force the population space of possible objects Americans will buy.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Confused? You won't be...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.